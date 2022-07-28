3 Teams That Should Be Sellers at MLB Trade Deadline (Angels Should Give Up Already)

fansided.com
Juan Soto rumors: Cardinals trade package has notable players missing
Per MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Cardinals trade package for Juan Soto involves Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman. That’s…not enough to get the job done. Carlson and Gorman would be two players necessary in any trade for Soto, as the Nationals want a combination of prospects and MLB-ready talent. However, Mike Rizzo would be mocked around baseball if he dealt the modern-day Ted Williams and didn’t acquire St. Louis’ No. 1 prospect.
Christian Vazquez trade details: Astros answer Yankees by dealing with Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have struck a deal, as Christian Vazquez is heading to the AL West. The Sox were in clear sell mode coming into the trade deadline. And with Vazquez on an expiring contract, getting a deadline deal done made all the sense in the world.
Reds trading Tommy Pham is a real slap in the face
The Cincinnati Reds have traded outfielder and slap artist Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox. Tommy Pham, dealer of The Slap Heard ‘Round the World earlier this season, has been traded to the Boston Red Sox. While this move will likely not go down as one of the most impactful deals, it certainly is a slap in the face for a player of Pham’s stature to be dealt.
Frankie Montas trade details: Yankees land Luis Castillo backup plan
The Yankees traded for one of the best pitchers available on the market in Frankie Montas. The New York Yankees weren’t willing to pay the price on Luis Castillo because they wanted to keep Anthony Volpe. They weren’t about to get fooled again. They made a Frankie Montas trade to make up for that swing and a miss on the former Cincinnati Reds pitcher now competing for the Seattle Mariners.
Juan Soto rumors: Where things stand heading into deadline day
The Washington Nationals have been fielding a lot of offers from teams for outfielder Juan Soto … but a deal might not happen at all. The St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres have been the three teams that have been in Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto the most.
Joey Gallo’s depressing Yankees quotes will make you feel awful about end of tenure
New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo has been nothing but kind, generous and giving with the fans and media since his tenure in the Bronx began at 2021’s trade deadline. However, no matter what the gregarious masher tried on the field post-trade, nothing helped get him back on track or saved him from the ire of a fan base that was unprepared for struggles of this magnitude.
Scott Effross trade details: Yankees get desperately-needed bullpen help, but at a cost
New York Yankees acquire Scott Effross from Chicago Cubs for a top-10 prospect. The Yanks got the bullpen help they needed. The New York Yankees have had more bullpen issues than most other teams around the league this year. While Clay Holmes has emerged as a relief-ace, Aroldis Chapman has struggled mightily and each of Zack Britton, Chad Green and Michael King are out for the year.
Cardinals backup plan after missing out on Frankie Montas
So, the St. Louis Cardinals missed out on trading for an ace starting pitcher like Frankie Montas. Montas got dealt to the Yankees on Monday Afternoon in case you missed it. The Cardinals are definitely going to be a team that regrets not dealing for Montas. So where do the Cardinals go from here? Who do they trade for? Here are some Cardinals rumors!
Cubs: What Christian Vazquez trade means for Willson Contreras
The Christian Vazquez trade only lowers the return of what the Chicago Cubs can get for Willson Contreras. Christian Vazquez is going to the Houston Astros from the Boston Red Sox. Who won the deal is one debate. Who lost it is fairly obvious. It’s the Chicago Cubs. The...
This dark horse could help the St. Louis Cardinals at catcher in 2023
Julio Rodriguez, a catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Double-A team, could contribute behind the plate next year. When St. Louis Cardinals fans throw around “catcher of the future,” Ivan Herrera is usually the player they’re referring to. But Julio Rodriguez of the Double-A Springfield Cardinals is putting up a nice season at the plate and could squirm his way into the conversation for next year’s catching duties after Yadier Molina finally relinquishes the throne.
Dodgers rumors: Marlins starter Pablo López a potential target
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a great starting rotation … and they could look to make it even better with Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo López. The Los Angeles Dodgers have a gaggle of great starting pitchers, even with their ace Walker Buehler on the 60-day IL. Clayton Kershaw was the All-Star Game starting pitcher for the NL. Tyler Anderson was an All-Star. Tony Gonsolin was an All-Star. Julio Urías won 20 games last year, came in 7th in NL Cy Young Award voting, and has a 2.71 ERA (that’s 52 percent better than league average).
Austin Riley contract: Braves sign star third baseman to monster extension
The Atlanta Braves have announced that they have extended their All-Star third baseman Austin Riley to a mammoth contract. The Atlanta Braves have announced that they have extended their All-Star third baseman Austin Riley to a mammoth contract extension. The extension will be for 10 years and $212 million, for...
BREAKING TRADE: Houston Astros And Boston Red Sox Make A Deal
The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have made a trade.
Diamondbacks pitching staff takes a hit, but you should see the other guy
Diamondbacks pitching staff takes big hit but you should see the other guy. In a move that certainly is not going to be a major hit with the fans, Caleb Smith of the Arizona Diamondbacks sustained a broken hand. This injury was not sustained on an actual baseball play, but...
Jose Quintana trade details: Cardinals plunder Pirates pitching staff
The St. Louis Cardinals needed a pitching upgrade, and they acquired one in Jose Quintana of the Pittsburgh Pirates. It hasn’t been the Bucs year, to say the least. But the Pirates could prove useful for contenders, as they have several veterans on expiring contracts. Quintana is one of those vets.
Juan Soto trade rumors: Dark horse emerges, per MLB insider
The Juan Soto trade rumors just won’t stop. Now, there’s a surprising dark horse team that has entered the race for the amazingly talented Juan Soto. MLB Insider JP Morosi has reported that you shouldn’t sleep on the San Francisco Giants acquiring Juan Soto. They are apparently making a very late push for him.
White Sox gift Red Sox a Christian Vazquez replacement for bullpen help
The Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox completed a trade that included catcher Reese McGuire and reliever Jake Diekman. The Boston Red Sox are very active this Monday, where they appear to be buying and selling this MLB trade deadline. Boston had a void at catcher after they dealt Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. It did not take long to find a replacement.
Red Sox: Christian Vazquez heartbreaking reaction to Astros trade (Video)
The Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros during batting practice and he looked utterly heartbroken over the news. The MLB trade deadline can bring the ultimate excitement for teams acquiring new stars and players looking for fresh starts. At the same time, it can be rough on players sent this way and that on a whim.
