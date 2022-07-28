3 Teams That Should Be Sellers at MLB Trade Deadline (Angels Should Give Up Already)

The Yankees traded for one of the best pitchers available on the market in Frankie Montas. The New York Yankees weren’t willing to pay the price on Luis Castillo because they wanted to keep Anthony Volpe. They weren’t about to get fooled again. They made a Frankie Montas trade to make up for that swing and a miss on the former Cincinnati Reds pitcher now competing for the Seattle Mariners.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO