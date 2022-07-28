Georgia woman fell to her death out of moving patrol car, GBI says

www.wyff4.com
Multi-county pursuit ends with suspect suicide
The pursuit carried over into Burke County and the Burke County Sheriff's Office assisted along with the Georgia State Patrol in the pursuit.
Body camera footage of woman who fell out of Ga. patrol car to her death released
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is releasing new body camera footage after they say a Georgia woman fell out of patrol car while being arrested. She later died from her injuries. Brianna Grier’s family is demanding answers as to how their 28-year-old loved one fell...
Georgia woman killed in hit-and-run accident in Aiken; Graniteville woman arrested
Aiken Department of Public Safety officers have arrested a Graniteville woman in connection with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian Sunday night on Richland Avenue West in Aiken. A male pedestrian also suffered serious injuries as a result of the accident, according to a Monday news release from Aiken Public...
Unborn child dead and more injured after crash in Laurens County on I-16
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant woman has lost her child and more are injured after a car crash in Laurens County on Saturday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 20 Dublin responded to the crash around 8:54 a.m. on Georgia highway 19 at I-16 in Laurens County.
Georgia county offering $500 reward for information on grave vandals
CHATTANOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia county is seeking help to identify people whom they say vandalized graves last weekend. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Brianna Grier's death | Bodycamera video sheds new light around her arrest
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released law enforcement body camera video relating to the death of Brianna Grier. The Georgia woman fell out of a moving patrol car following her arrest on July 15. Grier, 28, died at an Atlanta hospital days later, according to authorities.
Mom attacked at Augusta Little Caesars in 2021 awarded $6 million
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta mom that was attacked at Little Caesars on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta is now a millionaire. Emily Broadwater was playing with her then 2-year-old daughter, D’Ani Jarma, in May of 2021when she was attacked by Brittany Kennedy. Emily was left with cuts, bruises, a black eye, and swollen face following […]
15-year-old charged with 5 counts of aggravated assault after firing shots at Ga. skate park
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Newnan police arrested a 15-year-old who they say fired shots at another group at a Coweta County skate park. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to CJ Smith Skate Park located at 5 Glenn Street Saturday night for a...
wfxg.com
Investigators on scene at apartment shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of Peach Orchard Apartments. Just after 7:30pm Saturday, deputies were called in reference to shots fired. One vehicle was found to have been struck but no injuries were reported. This incident is under investigation.
wfxg.com
Two county vehicle pursuit ends in shooting
(AUGUSTA, GA) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office reports it engaged in a vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning that led into Burke County and ended with the driver of that vehicle shooting himself. According to a release, "The pursuit carried over into Burke County and the Burke County Sheriff's Office...
WRDW-TV
Multi-agency police chase results in death of one person
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s office is investigating a police chase that resulted in death of wanted person. Just before 12;30 AM Saturday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s office initiated the chase while pursuing 40 year old Shane Lord, due to Lord having warrants for aggravated stalking and other crimes.
Click10.com
Georgia fugitive held without bond after chase from Sweetwater to Doral
DORAL, Fla. – Miami-Dade corrections officers have been holding a Georgia fugitive without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center since July 29. Police officers with the Sweetwater, Doral, and Miami-Dade police departments were involved in the search for Marquis Johnson, of Savannah. The chase began when police...
WRDW-TV
Shots fired at Peach Orchard Apartments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, July 30th at 7:32 p.m. the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired at 3630 Peach Orchard Road. Upon arrival, deputies found that one vehicle had been struck, but no one was injured. Investigators are on scene with no...
Family of woman who fell from patrol car demands answers
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — The parents of a 28-year-old Georgia woman who died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest fought back tears Friday as they demanded answers in their daughter’s death. Brianna Grier suffered significant injuries July 15 and died from those injuries on July 21 at an Atlanta hospital. […]
ems1.com
Ga. patient dies after ambulance, log truck collision
EATONTON, Ga. — A 79-year-old woman en route by ambulance to the hospital in Eatonton Monday afternoon reportedly died from injuries she sustained when the ambulance was involved in a collision with a log truck. Authorities have determined that the EMS provider who was driving the ambulance was at...
nowhabersham.com
Driver arrested after disabling two state patrol cars during chase
A pickup truck driver was arrested Wednesday evening after leading law enforcement on a chase through three Northeast Georgia counties. The suspect driver disabled two Georgia State Patrol vehicles during the pursuit, says GSP’s Courtney Floyd. At 8:38 p.m. on July 27, Habersham County Dispatch asked troopers from Post...
Georgia man killed in Alabama car crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Georgia man was killed in a Friday morning crash in Henry County. Abbeville and Henry County officials responded to a crash around four miles north of Abbeville. The single-vehicle crash happened around 5:15 a.m. when Clyde Humphrey, 70, left the road, ran into a culvert and then hit a […]
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/1/22
The Peach County Sheriff is looking into how an inmate died in his cell on. 37-year-old Maurice Campbell was pronounced dead around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
washingtoncounty.news
Alabama man arrested for meth
An Alabama man is behind bars on methamphetamine charges after a traffic stop by a Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputy. The deputy initiated the stop on Pate Pond Road near Church Avenue on July 29 where a department issued K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics during the stop. A search of the vehicle was conducted during which methamphetamine was found..
41nbc.com
1 killed, 1 injured in early morning barbershop shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— One man is dead and another injured after a shooting this morning just after midnight in front of the Next Level Kuts , located at 856 PioNono Avenue. Two men were shot in front of the barbershop. The first victim, 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III was...
