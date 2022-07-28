ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Woman Struck In Southeast D.C. Shooting Where Nearly 100 Rounds Were Fired: Report

By AJ Goldbloom
 4 days ago

A pregnant woman is in stable condition after she was shot in Southeast D.C., according to WJLA .

Officers arrived at the Parkchester Apartments near Birney Place at around 3 p.m. on July 27, where they discovered a pregnant woman had been shot multiple times, the outlet reported.

90 shots were fired during the shooting and law enforcement did not believe the woman, who is the property manager of the apartments, was the intended target, WJLA said.

Click here for the full story from WJLA.

