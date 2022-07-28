ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Officials searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted hospital patient

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a5gJM_0gwJ4qLZ00

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a Detroit man accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old patient at Pontiac General Hospital.

According to officials, 56-year-old Kevin Darcell Blanks is facing charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly having sex with the victim on July 14. He was reportedly working as a mental health technician on the psychiatric floor at the hospital.

Officials say Blanks has since been fired.

“That a person who is receiving mental health services would be violated by someone charged with her care is disgusting,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a press release. “We ask for the public’s help in locating him so he can be held accountable.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Supervisor charged with killing Oakland County worker who drove company truck home after argument

PONTIAC, Mich. – A supervisor has been charged with killing an Oakland County worker who drove a company truck home after the two men got into an argument at work. Officials said Nathanial Marceal Ebarra, 27, of Pontiac, and Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle, 25, also of Pontiac, got into an altercation June 27 at work. Ebarra was Brotemarkle’s supervisor, according to authorities.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

16-Year-Old Ryan Mcleod Charged As Adult In Fatal Shooting Of 13-Year-Old

(CBS DETROIT) – A 16-year-old has been charged as an adult offender in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Detroit, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. Ryan Mcleod, 16, has been charged with one count of first-degree premediated murder, one count of felonious assault, and two counts of felony firearm. | Credit: Detroit Police Department Ryan Mcleod has been charged with one count of first-degree premediated murder, one count of felonious assault, and two counts of felony firearm. Officials say on July 26, at about 6:55 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 8320 block of Homer Street in Detroit. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his back. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Allegedly, that the defendant drove by the residence, fired multiple shots at the victim, and fatally wounded him. Mcleod was arraigned and remanded to a youth home on Aug. 1 in 36th District Court. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 15. and the preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 22. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastpointe man trying to ‘track down his wife’ arrested going 131 mph in Mustang, police say

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police said they arrested an Eastpointe man who was trying to “track down his wife” because he was driving his Mustang 131 mph on the highway. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on patrol overnight when they saw a Ford Mustang going 131 mph on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre Road, which is in the area of the Madison Heights-Warren border.
EASTPOINTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Pontiac, MI
Pontiac, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
deadlinedetroit.com

Two teens arrested in beating of Detroit bus driver for $7

Two boys, 17 and 14, are in police custody in connection with the beating and robbery of an on-duty Detroit bus driver. According to Fox 2's review of a police report, a handful of teens attacked the driver and took $7 from him just after boarding his bus at Seven Mile near Lasher early Thursday morning.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Mental Health#Violent Crime#Pontiac General Hospital
The Oakland Press

Hospital worker accused of raping teen patient turns self in to police

A medical technician accused of sexually assaulting a teen patient in the psychiatric ward at a Pontiac hospital turned himself in to police Thursday, a few hours after authorities reached out to the public in locating him. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, of Detroit, surrendered to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Fugitive...
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Oakland Press

Man arraigned for co-worker’s slaying

More than a month after Daniel Brotemarkle was gunned down in Pontiac, his work supervisor has been charged for his murder. Nathanial Ebarra, 27, was arraigned Friday on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the June 27 fatal shooting of Brotemarkle outside his home on Woodland Drive in Pontiac. Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies dispatched to the scene found Brotemarkle lying unresponsive in the roadway. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

70-year-old man fatally struck by car while crossing Woodward Avenue in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a car while crossing Woodward Avenue in Pontiac. According to Oakland County officials, Waterford Township resident Andrew Golden attempted to cross Woodward Avenue near Martin Luther King Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday. Officials say that the 70-year-old was wearing a hospital gown and green scrubs.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Teen boy found dead in street after shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen boy was shot to death Sunday evening on Detroit's west side. Police said the victim was found in the street near 14th and Lawrence, a few blocks from the Lodge Freeway, around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told police that they heard gunshots and saw someone...
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy