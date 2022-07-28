Officials searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted hospital patient

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a Detroit man accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old patient at Pontiac General Hospital.

According to officials, 56-year-old Kevin Darcell Blanks is facing charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly having sex with the victim on July 14. He was reportedly working as a mental health technician on the psychiatric floor at the hospital.

Officials say Blanks has since been fired.

“That a person who is receiving mental health services would be violated by someone charged with her care is disgusting,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a press release. “We ask for the public’s help in locating him so he can be held accountable.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.