Backbone One - PlayStation Edition Trailer

Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
Top 10 upcoming PS5 games not coming to the Xbox Series X and Switch
While many people are saying that the PS5 is already losing against the Xbox Series X because of the enormous number of heavyweight console exclusives that Microsoft managed to get for themselves, the PS5 is still nonetheless standing strong with its lineup of yet-to-be-released console exclusives. Here are just some of the top 10 upcoming […] The post Top 10 upcoming PS5 games not coming to the Xbox Series X and Switch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
New Single-Player Missions And A Character Creator Are Added To Red Dead Redemption 2 With The Update
Red Dead Redemption 2’s fantastic single-player experience is still alive in part because of this big modification that intends to introduce new adventures, people, and situations to the Rockstar sandbox. Red Dead Online patches and the souls of Rockstar’s leadership may have perished. The Life of Crime mod...
How to Get Guilmon
There are many Digimon available to add to your collection throughout Digimon Survive, but there is a particular creature only available to specific people. Below is a breakdown of exactly how to get Guilmon with either a digital or physical copy, and where to claim it. How to Get Guilmon...
PlayStation Plus free games for August 2022 revealed
PlayStation Plus has revealed the free games for subscribers in August. The gaming giant recently revamped its service to offer three tiers, with these games being part of the base Essential tier. Further games getting to higher tiers will be announced in the middle of the month. Leading the pack...
Naughty Dog official claims The Last of Us remake will be available for PC ‘very soon’ after PS5 release
The remake of The Last of Us will be released on Sept. 2, but only for PS5. Though a Naughty Dog official has claimed the PC version of the game will release soon after the PS5 launch. In a reply on Twitter, Jonathan Benainous, the studio’s senior environment texture artist,...
How Final Fantasy XIV Fans Found In-Game Popularity as a Band
The Songbirds take their stage, as they always do, on the white cobblestones of Limsa Lominsa. It's dusk in Final Fantasy XIV. Foot traffic around the city swells after the sun goes down, when students race home from school and grown-ups clock out from their day jobs. A faint, familiar MIDI melody leaves the band's violins and keyboards, and after a few bars I'm able to place it: "Kiss From A Rose," by Seal. A row of identically dressed bards — like a '60s Phil Specter girl group — weave together a miraculous harmony despite bandwidth and latency. Fans toss glow sticks in the air, warriors and mages lock into their dance animations on the periphery, it's Coachella with Chocobos. The Songbirds are the most famous band in MMO history, and their world tour of Hydaelyn is never going to end.
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
Zelda: Breath of the Wild Split-Screen Mod Will Launch This Week
Breath of the Wild is one of the greatest games of all time, but wouldn't it be better if you could play it together? And no, we're not talking about Linked Together, we're talking actual split-screen multiplayer. Well, thanks to one modder, the dream to play Breath of the Wild...
Spacewar!, the First Known Video Game Ever Made, Is Now Playable on Analogue Pocket
Spacewar!, the first known digital video game ever made, is now available on the Analogue Pocket thanks to the new PDP-1 Core developed with openFPGA. FPGA, or field-programmable gate array, is a type of integrated circuit that can be reconfigured after it's manufactured. openFPGA, on the other hand, is the "first purpose built, FPGA driven hardware and ecosystem designed for 3rd party development of video game hardware." It was also "created specifically for preserving video game history."
List of every PS5 game that supports ray tracing
Ray tracing is fast becoming a video game staple with this current console generation, and a number of titles already support the rendering technique. Here's a list of every PS5 game with ray tracing.
Nintendo Switch Online Update Adds New Feature
A new Nintendo Switch Online update comes with all the usual "minor changes," but it also comes with a new feature. Those with a Nintendo Switch Online membership on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED will be happy to know that the new Nintendo Switch Online update -- Version 2.2.0 -- comes with a new feature involving friend codes. Unfortunately, it doesn't come with any new NES, SNES, N64, or Sega Genesis games.
Sony Is Killing the PS5 Launch Feature Everyone Forgot About - IGN Daily Fix
In today’s Daily Fix, Sony will be retiring PS5's Accolades feature later this year, as players have not used the awards-based system as much as the company anticipated when it was unveiled at launch. Gotham Knights might be an action-RPG, but it won’t follow the genre convention of having...
Characters
In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, there are a plethora of characters for you to get to know. These range from those in your party, to heroes you'll meet along the way and people you'll speak to from the Keeves and Agnus nations. In our Characters guide, you can find brief overviews...
Azure Gleam Chapter 10 - Fanaticism
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Azure Gleam Chapter 10. The Camp section of this page focuses on new camp actions, such as any new facilities and/or documents that appear during this chapter. We've also listed the best response(s) for each character, which can earn you support points when you first speak to them at your camp. The War Map section of this page shows you what every survey spot contains. Use this to plan out which territories you want to focus on first. This is great for optimizing your collection of building materials. The final section of each walkthrough contains tips and strategies for that chapter's final battle.
Xbox Boss Confirms His Most Anticipated Game Is PlayStation Exclusive
2018's God of War is one of PlayStation's biggest successes. As well as receiving universal acclaim from critics, and winning many game of the year awards, it sold over 5 million copies within a month and remains one of the best selling PS4 games of all time. Its release on PC earlier this year will have earned it many more fans, so it's no surprise that plenty of gamers are hotly anticipating the sequel, Ragnarok, coming out on November 9th.
Daily Deals: 75" Hisense 4K QLED Gaming TV with HDMI 2.1 for $899, Buy Google Pixel 5a Get $50 Amazon Gift Card, and More
Starting today, score the lowest price we've seen for a superb 75" gaming TV. It's got HDMI 2.1 and a native 120Hz refresh rate, so it can do 4K @ 120Hz on your PS5 or Xbox Series X. If you're in the market for a smartphone, Google recently released a very reasonably priced Pixel 6a smartphone, and Amazon is sweetening the offer by throwing in a $50 Amazon gift card. These deals and more below.
Wrath of the Lich King Classic Release Date Possibly Revealed
Wrath of the Lich King Classic appears to have been given a release date, after Blizzard updated the official website. According to a report from Wowhead.com, Blizzard updated the release date for World of Warcraft Classic explansion Wrath of the Lich King. The updated release date was listed as Sept. 26, 2022. However, since the story was published, the release date has been removed.
The 7 Best PC Controllers
Plugging a controller into your computer is blasphemy to many. “Keyboard and mouse are better,” they’ll say. While that might be true, that statement comes with a big, bold asterisk. Not all games are better with a keyboard and mouse. Racing games, for example, are a nightmare...
