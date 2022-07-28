www.arklatexhomepage.com
Court bars Monroe man from working as a tax preparer in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man who pleaded guilty to a tax fraud-related felony is barred permanently from working as a tax preparer in Louisiana. Courtney C. Blockson was arrested in Dec. 2019 for a tax fraud scheme involving state child care tax credits. According to the charging document, Blockson improperly claimed the credits of behalf of hundreds of clients by falsely identifying them as day care center operators. None of the taxpayers involved were aware of Blockson’s scheme. The illegitimate credits initially cost the state $131,000 in fraudulent income tax refunds, which the Louisiana Department of Revenue recovered through the collection process.
3 shot at illegal trail ride in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at an unauthorized trail ride Saturday night that injured three people, including a local high school student. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Crow Street in Cotton Valley. Sheriff Jason Parker says shots were...
Fight between father and son leads to gunshots in Louisiana; argument was allegedly about son’s girlfriend
EROS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, July 28, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office obeserved 62-year-old Tommy Ray Moss traveling on Leckie Road. Due to deputies knowing Moss possessed warrants for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery, they initiated a traffic stop on Moss’ vehicle. According to authorities,...
Four UP men arrested in Ruston
Four Farmerville residents were arrested early Saturday morning in Ruston. One of them, Dorien Henderson, has been charged with attempted second degree murder. Ruston Police officers were called out to Emerald Trace apartments in reference to a shooting at 5 a.m. Saturday. The victim advised police that the suspects were...
Natchitoches homes damaged by gunfire
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating shots fired early Sunday morning that damaged homes and property in East Natchitoches. According to Natchitoches police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Henry Avenue around 2:44 a.m. Sunday to investigate reports of gunshots in the area. While on the scene, someone called to report that several houses and one vehicle were hit.
Catahoula Parish crash kills unrestrained Winnsboro man
Catahoula Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Troop E of Louisiana State Police responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 913 near Louisiana Highway 915 on July 29, 2022 at approximately 5 a.m. Winnsboro resident Jon M. McMurry, 30, lost his life in this crash. In the initial investigation, investigators discovered that […]
Anonymous tip lands Monroe woman behind bars for drug and gun charges, deputies say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that illegal drugs were sold at a residence on the 200 block of Luke Drive in Monroe, La. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they contacted a resident […]
Illegal window tint leads to drug arrest
A Monroe man was arrested Tuesday after a Lincoln Parish deputy stopped a truck with excessive window tint. About 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Deputy J. McHenry of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department saw a Ford F-150 truck with apparent excessive window tint southbound on La. Highway 563 near Simsboro. After...
NPD arrests for July 7-21, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database unless otherwise stated. •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Mark A. Bynog, w/m, 55, FTA. Darryl Joseph, b/m, 567, resisting, remaining. Laura Riedl, w/f, 27,...
Late night shooting claims the life of Louisiana man; alleged suspect wanted for Second-Degree Murder
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD/KLFY) — Police are searching for a Louisiana man wanted for murder. Monroe Police responded to a shooting late Tuesday night. When they arrived on the scene, the found the victim, Milton Smith, suffering from a gunshot wound. Smith later died at a local hospital. During the...
Woman killed in I-20 crash
Funeral services were held Monday for a woman killed in an Interstate 20 crash involving six vehicles in West Monroe last Wednesday. West Monroe Police said Judy Cupit Clark, 68, of West Monroe died in the crash on eastbound I-20 near Thomas Road Wednesday afternoon. The initial investigation determined a...
SCAT Narcotics Investigation Yields Two Arrests
An investigation by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s SCAT Deputies has led to the arrest of two suspects, Carneshia Badger and Johntell Hawkins. Deputies investigating illegal narcotic activity at a residence in the 200 block of Luke Drive in Monroe executed a search warrant on July 26, 2022. During the search, Deputies found approximately 3 pounds of suspected marijuana, 5.5 grams of suspected THC edibles (gummies), a large quantity of drug paraphernalia and seven firearms with a large quantity of ammunition. Both Hawkins and Badger were arrested and booked into OCC on 1 ct. each of Possession With Intent to Distribute CDS Schedule I (marijuana) and 1 ct. of Illegal Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS. Badger was also booked on several unrelated outstanding warrant charges.
