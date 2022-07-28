An investigation by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s SCAT Deputies has led to the arrest of two suspects, Carneshia Badger and Johntell Hawkins. Deputies investigating illegal narcotic activity at a residence in the 200 block of Luke Drive in Monroe executed a search warrant on July 26, 2022. During the search, Deputies found approximately 3 pounds of suspected marijuana, 5.5 grams of suspected THC edibles (gummies), a large quantity of drug paraphernalia and seven firearms with a large quantity of ammunition. Both Hawkins and Badger were arrested and booked into OCC on 1 ct. each of Possession With Intent to Distribute CDS Schedule I (marijuana) and 1 ct. of Illegal Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS. Badger was also booked on several unrelated outstanding warrant charges.

OUACHITA PARISH, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO