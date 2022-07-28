Red Sox Bring Back Player From 2021 To Bolster Roster Amid Mounting Injuries

The Cincinnati Reds traded one of the biggest names of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, pitcher Luis Castillo, to the Seattle Mariners. The New York Yankees were one of the many teams interested in trading for the All-Star but couldn’t bring him in. The main reason why Castillo isn’t bound for The Bronx is that […] The post The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO