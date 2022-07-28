Red Sox Bring Back Player From 2021 To Bolster Roster Amid Mounting Injuries

nesn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. Shenoy
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs
With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade
The Cincinnati Reds traded one of the biggest names of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, pitcher Luis Castillo, to the Seattle Mariners. The New York Yankees were one of the many teams interested in trading for the All-Star but couldn’t bring him in. The main reason why Castillo isn’t bound for The Bronx is that […] The post The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees Interested In Blockbuster Pitcher Trade: Fans React
With the Aug. 2 trade deadline almost here, the New York Yankees are working against the clock to make another addition. The Yankees had interest in Luis Castillo, but the Cincinnati Reds traded the two-time All-Star to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. Now that Castillo is off the table,...
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Sox: JD Martinez’s comments amid trade rumors are heartbreaking
Boston Red Sox slugger JD Martinez knows there’s a good chance he’s traded by Tuesday’s deadline, and it all hit home on Saturday night. Martinez has dealt with immense pressure since David Ortiz retired, essentially being the Boston power threat to replace Big Papi. In Beantown, clutch hits can often go unrecognized, even if they lead to World Series glory.
Christian Vazquez trade details: Astros answer Yankees by dealing with Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have struck a deal, as Christian Vazquez is heading to the AL West. The Sox were in clear sell mode coming into the trade deadline. And with Vazquez on an expiring contract, getting a deadline deal done made all the sense in the world.
Red Sox’s roster move hints at Christian Vazquez trade
The Boston Red Sox could very well be sellers at the MLB trade deadline, with a recent move hinting they could trade veteran catcher Christian Vazquez by Tuesday. As Chris Cotillo of Mass Live reported, the Red Sox are having catching prospect Ronaldo Hernandez to travel with them to Houston on the taxi squad. That means he’ll be available to play for the team should a trade go down.
NBC Sports
Report: What Red Sox are seeking in potential deadline trades
The Boston Red Sox seemingly are trying to walk a fine line between buying and selling ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Recent reports suggested the Red Sox are open to trading veterans such as designated hitter J.D. Martinez, catcher Christian Vazquez and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. But The Athletic's Ken...
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch: Jayson Tatum rejects, posterizes helpless campers
One youngster did manage to score on him. Jayson Tatum showed no mercy as he played 1-on-1 with youngsters at his basketball clinic in Foxborough on Saturday. He swatted one ambitious camper’s shot, then grabbed a rebound, backed him down, and finished in traffic as time expired. Another camper...
Yardbarker
Red Sox bring back José Peraza on minor-league deal
The Red Sox brought back infielder Jose Peraza on a minor-league contract over the weekend. The 28-year-old was assigned to Triple-A Worcester’s roster on Friday and appeared in two games during its series in Buffalo, going 4-for-7 with a double and two runs scored. Peraza originally signed a one-year...
J.D. Martinez gets real on Red Sox future amid Mets links
J.D. Martinez may have very well played in his final home game with the Boston Red Sox. Martinez featured for the Red Sox in their home series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. He earned a start as a designated hitter for the AL East club, and he went on to record a pair […] The post J.D. Martinez gets real on Red Sox future amid Mets links appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Boston Red Sox schedule, roster and 2022 predictions
The 2022 Boston Red Sox schedule is out and expectations are high for the upcoming season. We’ll provide updated game
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red Sox: 3 prospects to call up after the inevitable fire sale
The Boston Red Sox appear to be heading toward a fire sale as the trade deadline approaches. Which three prospects should get their major league call-up? The Boston Red Sox seem as though they’re ready to concede their pursuit of the playoffs in 2022. After reaching the American League Championship Series last season, this has to be a devastating blow for Red Sox Nation.
NBC Sports
Report: Phillies could target Red Sox CF Jackie Bradley Jr. at trade deadline
Even if the Boston Red Sox hold onto shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers past Tuesday night's MLB trade deadline, it wouldn't be shocking if the team dealt a couple other veterans on their roster. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez and catcher Christian Vazquez are two players eligible for...
The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros
The Boston Red Sox are moving on from catcher Christian Vazquez, who the team is sending to the Houston Astros in a move just ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Christian Vazquez spent quite some time with the Red Sox. He started his career in the majors back in 2014 in Red Sox threads […] The post The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Red Sox's Jaylin Davis joining dugout Monday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jaylin Davis is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Franchy Cordero will replace Davis in right field and hit seventh while Jarren Duran reclaims the leadoff role. Duran has a $2,600 salary on Monday and...
NESN
Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
42K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 1