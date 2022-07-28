ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avelo Airlines launches flights between Tampa and Lexington, Kentucky

By Olivia George
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines announced a new non-stop route between Tampa International Airport and Lexington, Ky., beginning on Nov. 11. One-way introductory fares start at $39. [ JOE SCARNICI | Getty Images for Avelo Airlines ]

Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines announced a new non-stop route between Tampa International Airport and Lexington, Ky., beginning on Nov. 11. One-way introductory fares start at $39.

Flights will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays. This will be the second Avelo route from the Tampa airport, joining a service to Tweed New Haven Airport in Connecticut.

Avelo is also offering service to Lexington from Orlando starting Oct. 19.

The company is a relatively new addition to the industry, launching last spring with one-way fares as low as $19 from its base at Hollywood Burbank Airport in Southern California.

The launch comes as airline executives are facing a barrage of criticism from the public, lawmakers and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for a slew of summer flight delays and cancellations. The disruptions prompted public finger-pointing, but airlines themselves are the biggest reason for delays in recent months and bear responsibility for an unusually high share of cancellations, according to a Washington Post analysis of federal data.

In Tampa, the pandemic brought drastic passenger drop-offs and nearly $1 billion in construction delays. But the airport, which consistently ranks high in national customer satisfaction surveys, has recovered faster than most. It flies to more destinations now than before the pandemic and passengers have returned to the sky in record numbers.

Earlier this month, Virgin Atlantic announced the launch year-round flights between Tampa and London’s busiest airport, London Heathrow.

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Aug. 1-7

Tampa Fringe Festival 2022: It’s time to “Peace. Love. Fringe.” The sixth annual Tampa International Fringe Festival showcases 20 performing arts companies and gives us a chance to binge on 86 separate performances. All shows are an hour or less, with theater, burlesque, comedy, opera, kids shows and more. Free-$13. 6:30-10 p.m. Monday, 6:30-11 p.m. Wednesday, 6:30-10 p.m. Thursday, 6:30-11:30 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday. HCC Ybor Performing Arts Building, 1411 E 11th Ave., Tampa. 347-358-9682.
Tampa Bay Times

St. Pete golfer Ryanne Jackson battled muscular dystrophy long before diagnosis

ST. PETERSBURG — After finishing her college career this spring, Ryanne Jackson thought she’d ignore her golf clubs in the garage for a while. In December, though, the USGA announced it would host the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open from July 18-20 at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Seven months later, she was playing in the final pairing of the 54-hole tournament on the club’s No. 6 course.
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning single-game tickets to go on sale Friday

Single-game tickets for the Lightning’s 2022-23 season will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Special single-game presales will begin with Lightning Season Ticket Members Tuesday at 10 a.m. The Lightning Priority Access Club, Flex Plan holders, those with Chase credit cards and members of the Lightning Insider email club also will have access to presales.
Tampa Bay Times

Tickets on sale for LPGA Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair

Tickets for the LPGA Pelican Women’s Championship Nov. 9-13 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair are now on sale at Pelicanlpga.com. Tickets for the Nov. 9 pro-am cost $25, while grounds tickets for the first two rounds (Nov. 10-11) are $35 per day. Tickets for the final two rounds (Nov. 12-13) are $45 per day. Tickets for the duration of the tournament (Nov. 10-13) can be purchased for $125. Prices do not include taxes and fees.
Tampa Bay Times

‘Tampa Bay will never forget him’: Twitter reacts to Rays dropping Brett Phillips

There will not be any airplane celebrations in the Tampa Bay area today, following the news that the Rays have designated outfielder Brett Phillips for assignment. Tampa Bay acquired Houston centerfielder Jose Siri in a three-way trade with the Astros and Orioles and dropped Phillips to make room. Pitching prospects Seth Johnson and Jayden Murray were sent to Baltimore and Houston, respectively.
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa police, firefighters to get 18.5% raises

TAMPA — The City Council approved new contracts Thursday giving 18.5% in raises over three years to its police officers, firefighters and other unionized workers. The contracts with the Police Benevolent Association, Firefighters Local 754 and Amalgamated Transit Union include first-year wage increases of 9.5%, and then 4.5% each of the following two years. The raises begin Oct. 1.
Tampa Bay Times

Former Rays outfielder, Tampa native Matt Joyce retires

ST. PETERSBURG — Former Rays All-Star outfielder Matt Joyce formally announced his retirement on Monday. The Tampa native played 14 seasons in the majors with eight teams, hitting 149 home runs with a .242 average (898 hits) and 503 RBIs, going to the postseason five times and earning All-Star honors in 2011.
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

