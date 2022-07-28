Mom charged after intentionally running over 6-year-old with car, police say

www.webcenterfairbanks.com
WDAM-TV
Waffle House argument escalates, 2 treated at hospital for injuries
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An argument inside a Hattiesburg restaurant early Saturday morning turned physical outside, sending two people to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Hattiesburg police said they responded to a report of a shooting just after 3 a.m.Saturday at the Waffle House in the 4400...
tncontentexchange.com
Bond denied for FastStop suspected shooter
Bond was denied for Carmelo Jackson, the suspected shooter in the Wednesday night armed robbery at FastStop in Hebron, during his initial court appearance. “(The clerk) was robbed, shot and is in very critical condition — these charges could even be upgraded to murder if the victim does not survive — I’m denying bond,” Judge David Lyons said in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday afternoon.
Two injured in Hattiesburg Waffle House shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured following a shooting at a Waffle House in Hattiesburg on Saturday, July 30. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 3:00 a.m. at the restaurant location in the 4400 block of Hardy Street. Officials determined that two women had gotten […]
Neighbors warned of donation scam in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police warned neighbors about another money scam in the area. According to Hattiesburg police, the scammer calls individuals posing as a law enforcement officer and asks for donations or money. Neighbors have reported the scammer calls from phone number (662)-500-0266. Police said the department is not seeking funds in any […]
WDAM-TV
Warrants issued for 2 more suspects in Fast Stop robbery
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Arrest warrants were issued late Friday afternoon for a man and woman in connection with Wednesday’s shooting and robbery at the Fast Stop in the Hebron community. Carmelo Tremaine Jackson and Jordan Ciahjra Dean are wanted by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department for aggravated assault...
Mississippi man called guardian angel after he helps rescue man driving on sidewalk in medical emergency
There’s something to be said for being in the right place at the right time. That’s exactly where Lee Whaley, a non-clinical employee at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, found himself in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 6. About 6:30 a.m., Whaley, who lives in Columbia,...
WDAM-TV
Purvis woman arrested in Hattiesburg on felony warrants
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a woman with multiple felony warrants on Thursday. According to HPD, Katherine Sena, 27, of Purvis, was arrested near West 4th and Broad Street around 2:30 p.m. HPD said she was arrested on two active arrest warrants, one warrant through Batesville...
WDAM-TV
Multiple vehicle wreck blocked traffic on NB I-59
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An accident blocked a section of northbound Interstate 59 north of the 90-mile marker. According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox, the accident involved multiple vehicles. Two people are believed to have suffered minor injuries in the wreck. The Jones County Emergency Operations Center said...
WDAM-TV
12NET capture nine in Forrest County drug arrest ‘round-up’
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Nine members of the Pine Belt are behind bars today after a joint law enforcement team operation. The 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team, a.k.a. 12NET, is comprised of agents from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Hattiesburg Police Department and Petal Police Department.
WDAM-TV
Woman airlifted after falling off bridge at Union Falls
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman was airlifted after falling at Union Falls on Ovett Moselle Road Thursday. According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, Union and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments received a call to Union Falls that a woman had fallen off a bridge between Highway 29 and Augusta Road.
WDAM-TV
Body found near U.S. 84 in Laurel identified
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The man whose body was recovered near U.S. Highway 84 on Monday morning has been identified. According to the Jones County Coroner’s Office, the man has been identified as 75-year-old Harold Tucker. The coroner said his family have been notified in Jones County and Florida.
WDAM-TV
City of Petal coping with its stray animals
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - With animal shelters at capacity and the City of Petal seeing an increase in stray animals on the road, new efforts are being put into place to help. “So some of the things we are trying to do is obviously it’s illegal to come in and drop off animals,” Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said. “If we see that taking place, we are going to be very proactive, we are going to be writing tickets and we are going to bring the full force of law against you in those situations.
WAPT
Former Gov. Phil Bryant subpoenaed in welfare fraud case
JACKSON, Miss. — The attorney fora woman who pleaded guilty in what has been described as a $77 million welfare fraud has subpoenaed former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant for documents about a volleyball center at his alma mater. The University of Southern Mississippi's athletic foundation allegedly got $5 million...
WDAM-TV
Pastor recognized for 35 years of service
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday, the Wesley Southern Methodist Church family celebrated one individual who they say has not only touched their lives but the lives of people everywhere. Pastoring the same church for 35 years, Rick Pigott and his wife, Gale, will soon be leaving the Hattiesburg area. However,...
vicksburgnews.com
McCoy’s Building Supply sells Vicksburg location to Home Hardware Center
McCoy’s Building Supply recently announced their plans to sell four store locations to Central Network Retail Group (CNRG). The Mississippi locations in Greenville, Vicksburg, and Laurel, and the Searcy, Arkansas location will be operated by CNRG under the brand Home Hardware Center. The companies expect to finalize the transaction on August 1, 2022.
Covington County Schools experience food supply shortage
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Covington County School District announced the Cafeteria Program has experienced a food shortage due to the ongoing nationwide supply issues. As staff prepares for the upcoming school year, they have been experiencing a shortage within food items and supplies that they need in order to fulfill proper […]
WDAM-TV
2022 P-EBT application deadline ends Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The deadline to apply for the 2022 Pandemic EBT benefits is coming up. According to the Lamar County School District, you must have a free or reduced application on file by Sunday, July 31, and be verified as eligible for free meals to be eligible for these benefits.
Picayune Item
Supervisors hold public hearing for property violations
Earlier this month, a public hearing was held by the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors concerning code violations at several private properties. Four properties were brought before the Board due to litter violations, dilapidated structures, health department violations and a junk yard ordinance respectively. County Code Enforcement Officer Kolby...
People
Get a Taste of Home Town Flavor with Erin Napier's Favorite Spaghetti & Meatballs Recipe
Erin and Ben Napier have transformed their small town of Laurel, Miss., making over its charming homes one by one over six seasons of their HGTV series. They've also turned the area into a popular destination for fans, who stroll the historic district, snack around Scotsman Food Truck Park and visit the couple's two shops: Laurel Mercantile and Scotsman General Store. For a taste of Laurel anywhere, make Erin's favorite spaghetti dinner, which she features in her Family Recipes & Stories, Vol. 1 cookbook.
