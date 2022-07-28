ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas County, WV

Man in hospital after shootout with Nicholas County deputies

By Bailey Brautigan
 4 days ago

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in the hospital after deputies say he was involved in a shootout with law enforcement.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at U-Save in Craigsville at around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday. They say that a suspect told the cashier that he wanted EMS, but when EMS arrived, the suspect would not leave.

Deputies say that they then entered the door of the store, and the suspect began firing a handgun at a deputy. The deputy returned fire and shot the suspect, and one of the suspect’s rounds struck an ambulance outside.

The suspect, 38-year-old Brian Woody, was transported to Summersville Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

This incident is under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.

