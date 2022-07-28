Miami Marlins pitcher Max Meyer having Tommy John surgery

Right-hander Max Meyer, one of the Miami Marlins’ top pitching prospects, will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL.

Meyer made his MLB debut on July 16 but left his start on Saturday with elbow discomfort after just 10 pitches. An MRI on Monday revealed the tear.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly told reporters the decision for surgery was made after Meyer saw “a number of doctors.”

Meyer, the Marlins’ No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft, is the No. 20 overall prospect in the majors, according to MLB Pipeline. Right-hander Eury Perez is Miami’s top prospect and No. 13, per the Pipeline.

Meyer, 23, is 0-1 with a 7.50 ERA in his first two MLB starts.

The surgery will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles at a date to be announced. Meyer is done for the rest of this season and will miss the majority of 2023.

–Field Level Media

