Raleigh, NC

Carolina Hurricanes re-sign Ethan Bear to one-year, $2.2M deal

 4 days ago

The Carolina Hurricanes re-signed defenseman Ethan Bear to a one-year, $2.2 million contract on Thursday.

Bear, 25, posted 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 58 games in his first season with Carolina in 2021-22.

He has 47 points (13 goals, 34 assists) in 190 career games with the Edmonton Oilers (2017-21) and Hurricanes.

Edmonton drafted him in the fifth round in 2015 and traded him to Carolina in July 2021 for forward Warren Foegele.

–Field Level Media

