1 man, 3 juveniles charged with burglary, theft at Mediapolis Community Pool

www.kwqc.com
KCJJ
Armed subject arrested in weekend incident identified
Iowa City Police have identified an armed subject who threatened staff at a downtown bar with a gun Sunday after getting kicked out of the establishment. According to a release issued Sunday night, 18-year-old Alex Bwayonga reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, and University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert to warn the campus area. Bwayonga was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband, and was later found to be stolen out of Linn County.
KWQC
Police: Davenport man used sword to assault man
Police: Davenport man used sword to assault man
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged with stealing electric bike and hiding it in his residence
An Iowa City man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged electric bike theft. The criminal complaint says the owner of the stolen bike tracked it to a Dodge Street address using Apple Air Tag technology the morning of July 28th. Officers investigated and pinpointed it to be inside an apartment.
KBUR
Police make arrest in Burlington shots fired case
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced an arrest in connection with a shots fired incident. On Friday, July 29th, at about 2:04 PM officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of S. Leebrick street for a suspicious person on the premises. Upon arrival, officers came...
KWQC
Davenport police looking for vehicle believed to be involved in vandalism incidents
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen this car?. The Davenport Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the vehicle and any associated individuals. Between 6 and 11 p.m. Sunday, police received 22 calls for service about a vehicle driving erratically and the occupants were spray painting parked cars, according to a media release.
KWQC
Man injured in single motorcycle crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 52-year-old man was injured in a single motorcycle crash in Davenport Sunday night, police said. Davenport police, fire and medic EMS responded around 9:28 p.m. to the 1600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard to a crash involving a motorcycle and the driver, according to a media release.
KCJJ
Coralville Police: Suspect in Hayden Fry Way crash had dangerously high BAC
A University of Iowa graduate student had a dangerously high breath alcohol content when he was involved in a Saturday afternoon car crash on a major Coralville thoroughfare. That’s according to Coralville Police, who say 24-year-old Graham Ausdal of South Johnson Street registered a BAC of .304% after he crashed his 2012 Toyota Camry with Illinois plates just after 1:45pm on the 500 block of Hayden Fry Way.
KCJJ
UI issues Hawkalert after armed subject reportedly kicked out of downtown bar; suspect in custody
University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert overnight for an armed subject who had been kicked out of a downtown bar. The man was in custody less than a half-hour later. While the suspect was not identified in arrest records released Sunday morning, the documents do shed more light on the incident. The suspect reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, but was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband.
KWQC
Rock Island Police investigating 2 separate Saturday morning shootings
Rock Island, ILL. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating after a pair of shootings from early Saturday morning sent two people to the hospital. The first one happened at 12:54 a.m. Saturday. Police say they responded to the 1400 block of 8th Street for a shots fired call. That’s the second shooting officers have responded to in that area in less than a week.
kciiradio.com
Marijuana Distribution Investigation Leads to Arrests in Henry County
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation this past April and May regarding distribution of marijuana in the area. During the investigation a search warrant was executed at 2587 Park Circle, Mount Pleasant, during which marijuana and indicia of distribution were seized. Resulting from the investigation and search...
KBUR
Four people charged for Mediapolis pool burglary
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrests of four individuals for burglarizing the Mediapolis Community Pool. According to a news release, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at about 8:30 AM, deputies responded to the Mediapolis Community Pool in reference to a burglary. Deputies found that the suspects had scaled the fence and entered the building from the poolside.
KCJJ
I-80 accident leads to IC woman’s arrest
A one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Police were called to a disabled 2011 Nissan Murano on eastbound I-80 between the Dubuque Street and Dodge Street exits just before 4am Friday. An investigation determined that the driver, identified as 22-year-old Rubi Ghulam Sabir of York Place, had fallen asleep and left the roadway just west of the 1st Avenue exit in Coralville, leading to a crash. Ghulam Sabir was able to travel two more miles before the car died.
KWQC
Jury convicts man in Davenport teen’s death
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man charged in the death of a 16-year-old boy in April was found guilty by a Scott County Jury Friday. According to Scott County court records, the jury convicted Malachi Isaiah Vanderpool of second-degree murder, a Class B felony punishable by 50 years in prison, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.
KCJJ
OWI suspect arrested after allegedly commenting on attractiveness of IC Police officers
A drunk driving suspect was arrested late Friday night after Iowa City Police say she made comments about being physically attracted to officers. Police say 31-year-old Mildred Henderson of Crosspark Avenue pulled her 2011 Chevy Camaro up to officers who were walking near the corner of Washington and Clinton Streets just after 11:45pm and commented on their attractiveness. The officers noticed an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle and asked Henderson to step outside. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking earlier in the night, and provided breath alcohol levels of .119% and .121%.
2 more shootings overnight in Rock Island; 2 men seriously injured
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Just days after the Rock Island Police Department held a news conference to address the recent uptick in gun violence within the city, two more shootings occurred early Saturday morning, July 30 and left two men with serious injuries. During the news conference on Tuesday,...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect recorded men in public washroom
A 51-year-old Davenport suspect who police say recorded men in a public restroom faces charges of invasion of privacy. Phillip Ruprecht faces aggravated misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy, court records say. He was arrested on a warrant then released on bond. Ruprecht “did admit, post-Miranda, that he knowingly video...
khqa.com
Man suspected of stealing trailer, UTV and ATV arrested
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A man suspected of stealing a trailer, a UTV, and an ATV who was wanted by the McDonough County Sheriff's office since May has been arrested. Kyle E. Sebree, 30, of Delavan, Ill., was arrested in Shannon County, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 27. Sebree...
KWQC
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois. A TV6 crew on scene said Route 6 is closed around Glenwood Road in Henry County and 200th Street in Rock Island County. This is a developing...
KCJJ
Intoxicated tirade forces IC bar to lock down, leads to IC man’s arrest
An intoxicated tirade from an Iowa City man led to a local bar locking down last weekend. That’s according to arrest records released this week, which indicate 27-year-old Amos Lavela of the Town & Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was running into things and falling down on the patio of Shakespeare’s on 1st Avenue just after 11:15pm on July 22nd. Lavela was reportedly drinking an alcoholic beverage on the sidewalk when police arrived the first time.
KBUR
Burlington Police investigating shots fired incident
Burlington, IA- The Burlington police department is investigating a shots fired incident. On Wednesday, July 27th, at about 9:38 PM Burlington Police officers were sent to the area of the 1600 block of Smith Street regarding reports of shots being heard in the area. Officers searched the area but didn’t locate anything at the time.
