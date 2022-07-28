1 man, 3 juveniles charged with burglary, theft at Mediapolis Community Pool

University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert overnight for an armed subject who had been kicked out of a downtown bar. The man was in custody less than a half-hour later. While the suspect was not identified in arrest records released Sunday morning, the documents do shed more light on the incident. The suspect reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, but was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO