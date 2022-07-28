ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tickets still available for Journey concert

By KCBD Staff
 4 days ago
Chicago coming to Buddy Holly Hall this fall

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Live in Concert will be performing on stage at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on November 2, 2022, at 7:30PM. The legendary rock and roll band with horns was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. They were ranked #9 as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Hot 200 All-Time Top Artists.
Community Health Center to host free Back to School Fun Fest

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - In honor of National Health Center Week, the Community Health Center of Lubbock will host a Back to School Summer Fun Fest from Aug 7 through Aug 13. The event will be located at the Wellness Center at 1609 5th St. and will run from...
Art Dirt: A Visit to the Texas Panhandle, Part 1

Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss the museums, galleries, and art you should see in Lubbock, Albany, and Abilene. “Texas art isn’t as simple as ‘all of the best museums are in Dallas and all of the best nonprofits are in Houston’ — there’s always some standout in other parts of the state.”
This ‘Prank’ Happening in Lubbock Could Cost You a Ton of Money

There seems to be a new prank happening in Lubbock or possibly in one area of Lubbock. Either way, if you're the victim, it could end up costing you some money. According to the Nextdoor app, kids in Lubbock are going around and turning on water hoses and just letting them run until someone in the house notices and turns off the water. I'm not sure if the kids wait down the street or laugh while saying "they got hosed," but apparently it's happened more than once.
Texas Tech football tickets discounted for Fee Free Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech football is offering a special deal on football tickets this week. It’s Fee Free Week for home game seats. The promotion lasts until midnight on Aug. 7, giving Red Raider fans the chance to score tickets at a reduced price. “When this place...
Sunday morning top stories: Palo Duro Canyon closes its trails

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Palo Duro Canyon State Park has closed all of its trails until further notice. A man has been arrested following a central Lubbock shooting on July 30. Julio Gutierrez allegedly shot Thomas Richardson after an argument. Gutierrez was taken into custody on murder...
The Top 12 Best Dive Bars in Lubbock to Get Your Drink On

When someone asks me to go out somewhere fancy, I always feel a little uncomfortable because I'm just a dive bar kind of woman. Lubbock has some excellent dive bars to hang out at on the weekends and let loose. I'm pretty sure these are the top 12 best dive bars in town. Correct me if I'm wrong.
Story of Strength: ‘Sister K’ helps Catholic Charities

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - For the Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock, one of the group’s many ministries is found in the food pantry. With the help of a volunteer from St. Francis Mission Sisters, it’s able to run efficiently. Since she became the pantry’s coordinator in January 2021,...
Hot temperatures continue into August

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot temps and low rain chances continue over the South Plains with the arrival of a new month. However, the afternoon high in Lubbock, on the last day of July was almost a record in Lubbock at 101 degrees. The record for this day is 104 degrees, which occurred in the dust bowl days of 1934.
South Plains sunshine and showers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty, mostly light, rain showers will continue over parts of the KCBD viewing area this afternoon. A shower is possible at your location. This evening the activity, which may include a thundershower or two, will favor the northwestern and northern viewing area. This afternoon otherwise will...
One Lubbock restaurant has a serious dine-and-dash issue

LUBBOCK, Texas — A local restaurant has experienced a serious issue since opening: dine-and-dashing. For safety concerns, the restaurant and individual asked that we hide their identity. The restaurant has been open for a year and already experienced six to eight dine-and-dash issues. “People are smooth, you know, they’ll they’ll say, ‘Hey, you know, what, […]
LFR responds to gas leak in South Lubbock near H-E-B

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a cut gas line near 114th and Richmond Avenue near H-E-B. Authorities checked the gas levels in homes on an individual basis. The line was cut by a third party at 3:08 p.m., according to the LFR. Fire officials say...
What is ‘xeriscaping’? Growing trend could save time, water and money

LUBBOCK, Texas – A landscaping style designed to save time and money continues to gain popularity in hot, dry climates. Xeriscaping, as it’s called, is nothing new. The idea is relatively simple, too: Replace the grass and any plants that require excessive watering from your property, and replace them with rocks, turf or native plants that are more adaptable to drought conditions.
City of Lubbock accepting applications for the Electric Utility Board

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The deadline to submit an application is Friday, August 12, 2022. If you have previously submitted an application as of January 1, 2020, your application will be considered. It is encouraged that you login and update your application to ensure the City of Lubbock has the most up-to-date information on file.
