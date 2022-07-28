ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Northampton Officers to increase enforcement at Connecticut River Greenway Riverfront Park

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iV9Ba_0gwJ1LX100
    (Northampton Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGHDd_0gwJ1LX100
    (Northampton Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EbLwL_0gwJ1LX100
    (Northampton Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zXBD_0gwJ1LX100
    (Northampton Police Department)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police will increase patrols to enforce city ordinances at the Connecticut River Greenway Riverfront Park after several complaints.

According to the Northampton Police Department, there have been numerous complaints about trash buildup, fires, late-night noise, and alcohol consumption from the Connecticut River Greenway Riverfront Park .

New development proposed along Connecticut River in Springfield

The 11-acre park along the Connecticut River is located at 68 Damon Road in Northampton that offers a boat ramp for canoes and rowing (no motorized boats), a wheelchair-accessible walkway, parking, trails, and a beach area. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset, dogs are allowed but must be leased, and fires are not allowed.

Officers will be enforcing the city ordinances for open containers, smoking, and noise complaints this weekend. If you do visit the state park, use caution while swimming in the Connecticut River, there is a strong current with sudden drop-offs, and no lifeguards are present. Police are also asking people not to leave their trash behind.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police

Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition,...
HARTFORD, CT
WWLP

East Street in Pittsfield to be repaved beginning Monday

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – East Street in Pittsfield is scheduled to be milled and paved beginning on Monday. Parking on East Street will be prohibited from 12 a.m. to noon from Monday, August 1 through Thursday, August 4. Milling will begin Monday on the east side from Park Square to the East, Elm, and Fourth […]
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northampton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
State
Connecticut State
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Northampton, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy