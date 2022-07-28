Northampton Officers to increase enforcement at Connecticut River Greenway Riverfront Park

(Northampton Police Department)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police will increase patrols to enforce city ordinances at the Connecticut River Greenway Riverfront Park after several complaints.

According to the Northampton Police Department, there have been numerous complaints about trash buildup, fires, late-night noise, and alcohol consumption from the Connecticut River Greenway Riverfront Park .

The 11-acre park along the Connecticut River is located at 68 Damon Road in Northampton that offers a boat ramp for canoes and rowing (no motorized boats), a wheelchair-accessible walkway, parking, trails, and a beach area. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset, dogs are allowed but must be leased, and fires are not allowed.

Officers will be enforcing the city ordinances for open containers, smoking, and noise complaints this weekend. If you do visit the state park, use caution while swimming in the Connecticut River, there is a strong current with sudden drop-offs, and no lifeguards are present. Police are also asking people not to leave their trash behind.

