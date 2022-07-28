ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AG: Saline County man, company temporarily banned, fined

$40,000 fine, roofer banned from Kansas

SALINA (KSNT) – A Saline County roofer and his company were temporarily banned from performing services in Kansas and ordered to pay $40,000 in penalties after violating consumer protection laws. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a statement on July 28 that Shaun Costello of Salina and his business Low Overhead Exterior LLC are […]
