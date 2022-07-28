AG: Saline County man, company temporarily banned, fined

salinapost.com
Related
State AG’s office to provide consumer protection info at Tri-Rivers Fair
TOPEKA - The Kansas Attorney General’s Office will offer information at this week’s Tri-Rivers Fair in Salina to help consumers protect themselves from identity theft, scams and deceptive business practices, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. “The best way for consumers to protect themselves from scams is...
hppr.org
The Kansas Supreme Court rules that police can be liable when their actions injure a bystander
TOPEKA, Kansas — The Kansas Supreme Court reversed a lower court decision Friday that shielded a Wichita police officer from criminal charges when he shot at a dog and a young girl was injured. Former Wichita police officer Dexter Betts was responding to a domestic disturbance call when a...
Wichita Eagle
Free land? How about a free house? Kansas town tries a little of everything to grow
If you’re looking for evidence of rural decay and postindustrial decline in this dusty north-central Kansas town, you can find it. The last remaining manufacturing employer, US Tower, closed its facility during the pandemic, putting about 25 local workers out of a job. On the edge of town lies a subdivision without any houses, a barren reminder of a free land program that has failed to attract much interest. In the middle of the day, the shutting of a car door echoes for blocks, bouncing between the aging two-story buildings that bracket Lincoln Avenue downtown. Many are vacant.
Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for Kansas primary
Tuesday is primary election day in Kansas. Polls are scheduled to be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. for those who have not yet voted. If you have registered to vote, but aren't affiliated with a political party, you can still vote on the proposed constitutional amendment concerning abortion. If you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Governor's 'Prosperity on the Plains' tour stops in SW Kansas
DODGE CITY – Governor Laura Kelly continued her ‘Prosperity on the Plains’ statewide economic development tour in Dodge City Saturday, according to a media release from her office. \. She met with leaders from Nor-Am Cold Storage, a freezer and production company that opened a 148,000-square-foot Dodge...
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 1
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allman, Curtis Everette ; 40; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal Damage to Property;...
Results of waste, recyclables study on Salina commission agenda
The City of Salina's Zero Waste Initiative and Waste Sort Project are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
$40,000 fine, roofer banned from Kansas
SALINA (KSNT) – A Saline County roofer and his company were temporarily banned from performing services in Kansas and ordered to pay $40,000 in penalties after violating consumer protection laws. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a statement on July 28 that Shaun Costello of Salina and his business Low Overhead Exterior LLC are […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Kansas Stimulus Check Update ($250)
Inflation has soared 9.1% in June compared to 2021, and it is continuing on an expensive trend that's been causing negative impacts on households for a year. Though drivers seem to be finally getting some relief at the pump, gas, housing, and food prices have still been a heavy burden for many.
Salina roofer fined $40,000, temporarily shut down
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man and his roofing company cannot do business for a while. According to the Kansas Attorney General’s office, a judge has temporarily banned Shaun Costello and Low Overhead Exterior LLC from performing roofing services. Attorney General Derek Schmidt alleges that Costello and his company did not have a valid […]
Suspects in Kansas 2010 killing arrested in South Carolina
GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have two suspects in custody. In February of 2010, 19-year-old German Clerici's mother reported him missing after she had not heard from him since late January, according to a statement from the Butler County Sheriff's office. Clerici's car was also missing.
As a ‘Free State,’ Kansas has a long history of deciding who should wield political power
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through […] The post As a ‘Free State,’ Kansas has a long history of deciding who should wield political power appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Salina announces roadway surfacing locations
Monday through Friday, APAC Shears of Salina will complete the City of Salina’s annual ultrathin bonded asphalt surface project. The schedule is as follows, weather permitting:. Motorists are urged to avoid work zones altogether or proceed with caution for the safety of the crews performing the work. This type...
Brookville couple among finalists for Kansas Leopold Conservation Award
A Brookville couple is among four finalist for the 2022 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers, ranchers, forestland owners, and other landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife resources in their care, according to information from the Sand County Foundation.
Kansas court: Self-defense doesn't apply when bystander hurt
A Kansas law allowing deadly force against an attacker doesn't protect people from prosecution if a bystander is injured, the state's highest court declared Friday.
Geary County Booking Photos August 1
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Philip Locklear, Violation of a protective order, Failure to appear ( 2...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police hosting active shooter training for Kan. houses of worship
SEDGWICK COUNTY —After multiple mass shootings nationwide during the last three months, the Wichita Police Department is set to host active shooter training for churches in the region. According to the department's social media page, the training is for all houses of worship. A date for training has not...
Butler County sheriff’s deputy Stephen Evans to be honored with end of watch ride
BURNS, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler and Marion Counties announced that the “End of Watch – Ride to Remember” will be coming to Burns on August 13, 2022, in honor of the life and service of Butler County Sheriff Deputy and City of Burns Chief of Police Stephen Evans. Evans lost his life in a crash […]
Kansas Supreme Court denies self-defense to Wichita officer who hurt 9-year-old girl
The high court’s decision sets limits on self-defense immunity when bystanders are injured.
Catalytic converter stolen in broad daylight at Salina events center
Another catalytic converter has been stolen during the day, this time in the west parking lot of Tony's Pizza Events Center. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, someone cut the catalytic converter off of a 2001 Ford Excursion belonging to a 44-year-old Minneapolis man.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
15K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0