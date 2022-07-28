www.cnyhomepage.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wskg.org
Drought watch issued for 21 New York counties, including the Finger Lakes
WXXI – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought watch for 21 counties including Monroe, Livingston, Genesee, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, Wyoming and Yates. A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a...
cnyhomepage.com
Missing man’s body from Mohawk River found
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Saturday, July 30th, the Utica Police Department reported that the body of Musar Pwa had been recovered from the Mohawk River. The Utica Police Department would like to thank the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for their assistance with the search during the past several days.
Man who drowned in Lake Ontario used last moments to push wife, grandchildren to safety
Sandy Creek, N.Y. — With waves just up to their knees, George D. Vitetta and his wife Kathy watched as their grandchildren played in the water on a sand bar in a Lake Ontario bay. Without warning their 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who was wearing a life jacket, fell from...
The 5 Deadliest Tornados In New York State History
Last week the second tornado of 2022 touched down in New York State. The tornado, which touched down near Java, New York was confirmed as an F2 tornado that lasted around 15 minutes and grew to be around 500 yards. Some barns were damaged and some buildings were blown down...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
flackbroadcasting.com
Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee
ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
WETM
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (7/31/22)
Waking up to a dry and clear Sunday as a center of high pressure hovers near the Twin Tiers. Cloud cover increases later this afternoon as winds shift from the south. The southerly winds also bring warmer and more humid air to the region. Highs today reach the mid 80’s, which is slightly above average. Overnight, cloud cover decreases slightly, and then increases again into Monday morning. Lows near 60.
15 first-time food stands are coming to 2022 NYS Fair. See list of all food vendors (so far)
Geddes, N.Y. — In the six years since Mike Sharlow launched Syracha’cuse, a line of local hot sauces, he’s pitched his products at lots of festivals, shows and events, including a few held at the New York State Fairgrounds. But until this year, he’s never had a...
cnycentral.com
Homes damaged, trees down after storms in Cortland
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thursday afternoon's thunderstorm brought damage to parts of Cortland County. Some homes had noticeable damage caused by heavy wind and rain during the storm. A home in the city of Cortland had trees uprooted and furniture overturned. The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-2 tornado...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York DEC issues drought watch
(WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to issue a drought watch for 21 New York counties after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies. “Recent rains across the state were not enough to address the dry conditions that have persisted this year,” Governor Hochul said. “Local water restrictions and educating residents […]
flackbroadcasting.com
Accident in Alder Creek pending investigation, State Police says
ONEIDA COUNTY- An accident over the weekend in Alder Creek, NY blocked several lanes of traffic, emergency officials say. It was shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday when 9-1-1 dispatchers began taking calls about an accident, with personal injuries, at State Route 28 and State Dam Road intersection. We reached out...
BREAKING NEWS: Multiple Agency Police Presence in Frankfort, Herkimer County
NOTE: This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available. UPDATE: 08/01/2022 0937 Sources are confirming that the original incident was an armed robbery on Acme Road in Frankfort. No information has yet been officially released, including whether there were any injuries. Police are actively searching for at least one suspect in the case.
WRGB
Thousands were without power as severe weather is expected to arrive in the Albany area
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — As downpours and thunderstorms are expected flare up around early afternoon with an already existing humid day, thousands were without power in the City of Albany. National Grid reported that over 10,000 customers, early Thursday afternoon were listed as without power within the city. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Southern Tier COVID Incidents Increase
As new reports emerge about the appearance of Monkeypox outside of New York City, there is still concern about the other virus still circulating and mutating. On the COVID-19 front, Broome County continues to see the number of people hospitalized to slowly grow. As of Friday, July 29, 59 people...
Man crushed to death by water pipes in Oswego County, deputies say
New Haven, N.Y. — A man was crushed to death by water pipes on a construction site in Oswego County, deputies announced Monday. Nenad Kocmar, 30, of Chicago, was working at a construction site near Hurlbut and Johnson roads in the town of New Haven at 8:55 a.m Friday when the accident happened., said Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
Tornado Touches Down In Western New York
It's been a humid and rather uneventful summer in terms of the weather for Western New York and New York State as a whole. That has changed in the last 7-10 days, as rain and thunderstorms have swept through the region. Another round of strong thunderstorms raced through Western New...
cnyhomepage.com
‘Light Perinton Blue:’ Calling hours and procession for Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The calling hours for fallen Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz began on Sunday at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home in Fairport. The public may visit the casket and the family of Officer Mazurkiewicz at the funeral home before 8 p.m. when the casket will be driven to the Public Safety Building where members of the Rochester Police Department may pay their respects.
worldatlas.com
7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York
Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
cnyhomepage.com
‘Pray for these families’: Kentucky flooding death toll now at least 35
(NewsNation) — At least 35 people have died in flash flooding across Kentucky, the state’s governor confirmed in a statement on Twitter Monday. “More tough news. We have confirmed more fatalities from the Eastern Kentucky floods. Our loss now stands at 35. Pray for these families and for those who are missing.”
Body of missing Central New York man recovered from Mohawk River
Utica, N.Y. — The body of a missing Utica man was recovered Saturday morning from the Mohawk River, police said. Musar Pwa, 42, was found by family and police at about 7 a.m., Utica Police spokesman Sgt. Michael Curley said. Pwa was last seen by fisherman on Wednesday night...
Severe Weather Expected in New York State; Tornado Possible
It's been a very eventful day across New York State in terms of the weather. Severe thunderstorms rolled through Western and Central New York this morning, including reports of a tornado that touched down in Wyoming County around 11 am. There was a tornado warning for the region near Silver Creek until 11:15 am, issued by the National Weather Service.
Comments / 0