Oneida, NY

wskg.org

Drought watch issued for 21 New York counties, including the Finger Lakes

WXXI – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought watch for 21 counties including Monroe, Livingston, Genesee, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, Wyoming and Yates. A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a...
cnyhomepage.com

Missing man’s body from Mohawk River found

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Saturday, July 30th, the Utica Police Department reported that the body of Musar Pwa had been recovered from the Mohawk River. The Utica Police Department would like to thank the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for their assistance with the search during the past several days.
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee

ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (7/31/22)

Waking up to a dry and clear Sunday as a center of high pressure hovers near the Twin Tiers. Cloud cover increases later this afternoon as winds shift from the south. The southerly winds also bring warmer and more humid air to the region. Highs today reach the mid 80’s, which is slightly above average. Overnight, cloud cover decreases slightly, and then increases again into Monday morning. Lows near 60.
ENVIRONMENT
cnycentral.com

Homes damaged, trees down after storms in Cortland

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thursday afternoon's thunderstorm brought damage to parts of Cortland County. Some homes had noticeable damage caused by heavy wind and rain during the storm. A home in the city of Cortland had trees uprooted and furniture overturned. The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-2 tornado...
CORTLAND, NY
News 4 Buffalo

New York DEC issues drought watch

(WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to issue a drought watch for 21 New York counties after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies. “Recent rains across the state were not enough to address the dry conditions that have persisted this year,” Governor Hochul said. “Local water restrictions and educating residents […]
POLITICS
flackbroadcasting.com

Accident in Alder Creek pending investigation, State Police says

ONEIDA COUNTY- An accident over the weekend in Alder Creek, NY blocked several lanes of traffic, emergency officials say. It was shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday when 9-1-1 dispatchers began taking calls about an accident, with personal injuries, at State Route 28 and State Dam Road intersection. We reached out...
ALDER CREEK, NY
WIBX 950

BREAKING NEWS: Multiple Agency Police Presence in Frankfort, Herkimer County

NOTE: This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available. UPDATE: 08/01/2022 0937 Sources are confirming that the original incident was an armed robbery on Acme Road in Frankfort. No information has yet been officially released, including whether there were any injuries. Police are actively searching for at least one suspect in the case.
FRANKFORT, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Southern Tier COVID Incidents Increase

As new reports emerge about the appearance of Monkeypox outside of New York City, there is still concern about the other virus still circulating and mutating. On the COVID-19 front, Broome County continues to see the number of people hospitalized to slowly grow. As of Friday, July 29, 59 people...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Man crushed to death by water pipes in Oswego County, deputies say

New Haven, N.Y. — A man was crushed to death by water pipes on a construction site in Oswego County, deputies announced Monday. Nenad Kocmar, 30, of Chicago, was working at a construction site near Hurlbut and Johnson roads in the town of New Haven at 8:55 a.m Friday when the accident happened., said Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Tornado Touches Down In Western New York

It's been a humid and rather uneventful summer in terms of the weather for Western New York and New York State as a whole. That has changed in the last 7-10 days, as rain and thunderstorms have swept through the region. Another round of strong thunderstorms raced through Western New...
cnyhomepage.com

‘Light Perinton Blue:’ Calling hours and procession for Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The calling hours for fallen Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz began on Sunday at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home in Fairport. The public may visit the casket and the family of Officer Mazurkiewicz at the funeral home before 8 p.m. when the casket will be driven to the Public Safety Building where members of the Rochester Police Department may pay their respects.
ROCHESTER, NY
worldatlas.com

7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York

Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

‘Pray for these families’: Kentucky flooding death toll now at least 35

(NewsNation) — At least 35 people have died in flash flooding across Kentucky, the state’s governor confirmed in a statement on Twitter Monday. “More tough news. We have confirmed more fatalities from the Eastern Kentucky floods. Our loss now stands at 35. Pray for these families and for those who are missing.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Severe Weather Expected in New York State; Tornado Possible

It's been a very eventful day across New York State in terms of the weather. Severe thunderstorms rolled through Western and Central New York this morning, including reports of a tornado that touched down in Wyoming County around 11 am. There was a tornado warning for the region near Silver Creek until 11:15 am, issued by the National Weather Service.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY

