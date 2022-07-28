South County celebrates construction of massive Gaylord Pacific Resort

Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas shares excitement over the Gaylord Pacific Resort groundbreaking on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Tammy Murga/ The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The billion-dollar resort hotel and convention center on Chula Vista’s bayfront is three years shy of opening day, but it started booking reservations on Wednesday during a long-anticipated groundbreaking ceremony.

At a combined value of about $5 million, more than 10,000 room nights were secured for 2028, 2030 and 2032 for national conferences held by facilities management organization ConnexFM and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine.

“This is instrumental for us because they’re the first contracts that signed that will bring business to the city of Chula Vista,” said Russ Mitchell, sales and marketing director for Gaylord Pacific.

The contract-signing was part of an hourlong ceremony where dozens of business owners, developers, Port of San Diego commissioners and leaders from multiple cities celebrated the start of construction of the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center. The 500-acre bayfront project has more acreage than Disneyland.

Approved in 2018, the $1.2-billion project uses private and public dollars to build a 1,600-room hotel, a 275,000-square-foot convention center and 1,600 parking spaces. Houston-based RIDA Development will build it. After the development’s financing plan received approval in mid-May, earth-movers have been prepping the site. It’s expected to open in 2025, said Ira Mitzner, RIDA’s president and CEO.

“This is a day that we’ve thought about, a day that we planned for, a day that we worked very, very hard for and a day we have dreamed about for decades,” said Mitzner.

There were numerous hurdles over the years in getting the area ready for shovel work, the most recent including the pandemic, war in Ukraine, supply chain shortages and inflation. There was also the destruction of the 165-foot South Bay Power Plant, a land swap agreement, plans for sea-level rise and other environmental agreements, Councilmember Steve Padilla recalled.

The Gaylord Pacific Resort is the largest hotel under construction in California. It will create 10,000 construction jobs and 4,000 full-time positions. It is estimated to have an economic impact of about half-billion dollars annually, said Mitzner.

The project represents "opportunity" for a region of San Diego County that has long fought to become a tourist destination, multiple city officials and small business owners said Wednesday.

At the groundbreaking, National City Vice Mayor Marcus Bush and Imperial Beach Councilmember Matthew Leyba-Gonzalez visited the construction site, which is adjacent to both cities.

“An important component of a project like this is that it has a local-hire element where it will have workers that live within this area and have a contributing factor into cosmetically changing the landscape of the bayfront. That’s huge and it's empowering,” said Leyba-Gonzalez.

Kevin Marshall, a small business owner in South Bay, said he hopes the resort will attract more customers to smaller establishments in the area.

“The small business community is really excited about this," Marshall said. "Not only will it create more jobs there, but they’re also going to need our services, too."

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .