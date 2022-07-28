Valley City Crazy Daze Winners & Highlights

www.newsdakota.com
Related
newsdakota.com
Runnin O’ The Green Donates to Elks Camp Grassick
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Runnin O’ The Green Founder Larry “Knobby” Knoblich attended the 2022-23 North Dakota State Elks Convention to donate funds from the annual run. Runnin O’ The Green has been held for more than 40 years, raising money for Elks Camp Grassick and...
newsdakota.com
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A few days ago Sue and I took an evening drive north of town enjoying the farm country. Accepting that the crops are later than normal, they make a pretty scene. However, a farmer told me they are ready for a shot of rain soon to keep crops on the right track. There is beauty out there.
kvrr.com
West Acres Mall celebrates turning 50
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –West Acres Mall reflects on 50 years. West Acres Mall is celebrating its special day by looking at its humble beginning and how far it’s come. William Schlossman had a vision. “The inspiration came out of necessity. He was managing the black building and Sears...
kvrr.com
North Dakota Derby Day highlights social horse racing culture
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The dapper outfits are on full display. Derby day is the season finale for horse racing in the North Dakota Horse Park, owners, trainers, and jockey’s have been working for months to prepare their horses, for this moment. Hundreds came out and laid their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsdakota.com
Montpelier Woman Rings JRMC Cancer Center Bell
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – One Montpelier, N.D., woman has baking to do. Marie Olson, 80, hurried home after ringing the bell at Jamestown Regional Medical Center. After 12 treatments, she graduated from the JRMC Cancer Center on July 14, 2022. Her granddaughter, Bailey Olson, got married the next day and Marie, who used to bake professionally, created the top of the cake.
Times-Online
LaValle Flooring continues to grow and succeed in ND
LaValle Flooring, a family-owned business originated in Valley City, has grown in prosperity since they first started in April of 2014. The family’s journey was in little bits, over time, with consistent effort and hard work. Currently LaValle Flooring has stores in two other North Dakota cities, Jamestown and...
valleynewslive.com
Stage West turns The Lights pink with LEGALLY BLONDE
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Stage West will paint the Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights pink starting with the opening of LEGALLY BLONDE. This high-energy musical is part of Stage West’s first full season of performances and comes one year after the group’s inaugural production in July 2021.
newsdakota.com
JRMC Welcomes New Physician Dr. Chuck Allen
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – Jamestown Regional Medical Center is pleased to welcome Dr. Chuck Allen to its team of Emergency Department physicians. Dr. Allen has advanced emergency medicine training and valuable experience at trauma centers across the country. In addition, Dr. Allen also serves as the National Medical Advisor for the National Ski Patrol, which offers emergency care and safety services to local ski/snowboard areas and bike parks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdayradionow.com
Island Park pool rebuild to include lazy river, zero depth play area, and possible slides
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Park District is seeking public comment regarding the Island Park Pool reconstruction plan. Dozens attended an open meeting which discussed several changes coming to Fargo's downtown pool. City officials shared multiple upcoming changes, including a zero-depth play area, a lazy-river, a rebuilt 50 meter competition pool, and a reconstructed "winterized" facility with changing rooms and a concession stand.
newsdakota.com
Jason Anthony Osborn Found Unharmed In Fargo
KATHRYN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Police Department thanked to public in their efforts to help locate 48-year-old Jason Anthony Osborn. Multiple law enforcement agencies attempted to locate him in Oakes and surrounding agencies according to the police department. The Oakes Police Department thanked the public for their help...
newsdakota.com
VCSU to Induct Five Individuals, One Team to Vikings Athletic Hall of Fame
VALLEY CITY, ND (VCSU) – Valley City State University will induct five individuals and one team into the Vikings Athletic Hall of Fame this year. The Class of 2022 includes Molly (Anderson) Welstad ’03, Loni (Hall) Thilmony ’07, Josh Kasowski ’05, Matt Johnson ’01, Karalea (Morris) Hoyano ’07 and the 2006 softball team.
newsdakota.com
Fallen Trooper Remembered; New Headstone Placed
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Troopers Association (NDTA) dedicated a new headstone to fallen officer Beryl McLane Monday, Aug. 1. Trooper McLane is the only North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper to be killed in the line of duty. He was killed in a car crash near LaMoure on Friday, July 30, 1954 when his patrol car was struck head-on by a drunk driver on the wrong side of the road traveling at a high rate of speed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsdakota.com
Day Four Results of State B Legion Tourney
GARRISON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Day four of the tournament was held once again at Titans Field, one more team eliminated and the championship game, here are the results:. Lamoure Post 19 has knocked four teams out of the tourney and so far are 4-0 when facing elimination, after defeating the Red Sox of Langdon Post 98 by two runs in the first game of the day. Corbin Potts pitched a great game for Post 19, a complete game, three hit shutout, 102 pitches, no runs, 10 strikeouts, three hits, four walks and hit batter. Markus Kingzett takes the loss, seven innings, 108 pitches, two runs, none earned, three strikeouts, five hits, two walks, no hit batters. Connor Johnson scored the first run of the game for Lamoure in the top of the first inning and knocked in Tate Mart for the second run of the game in the top of the seventh, he was 2-for-3 at the plate, with a single, double and an RBI. Mart had a single, Potts a single and Colton Ness a single. Jack Romfo, Brady Regner and Kingzett each had a single for Langdon. Langdon ends their season at 20-5 overall.
kvrr.com
Fargo’s Ride to Fight Suicide focuses on mental health
HORACE, N.D. (KVRR)- Leaders of the North Dakota chapter for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, are raising funds and focusing energy towards suicide prevention and mental health, through there 11th annual Ride to Fight Suicide event. Over 80 riders registered to make the 150 mile trip from Fort Saloon in...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Disagreement over vaulted toilet create tensions at Fargo National Cemetery
(Fargo, ND) -- Division continues over competing views for facility upgrades at The Fargo National Cemetery. An official with the Veterans Administration from Fort Snellng attended an open house at the cemetery in Fargo Thursday. While there, he talked about a VA plan to add a vault toilet on the cemetery grounds.
newsdakota.com
Dorothy “Jean” Reiten
Dorothy “Jean” Reiten, 84, passed away at Edgewood Vista in Jamestown, ND on July 29, 2022. Visitation will be at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, August 5 from 5:00 until. 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be at First Lutheran Church, Litchville, ND on Saturday...
newsdakota.com
Eagles Fall Just Short of West Fargo in AA Championship Game
WEST FARGO, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Cinderella run for the Post 14 Eagles came to a close on Saturday afternoon in the AA Legion State Championship game at Young Field as the Patriots defeated Jamestown, 2-1. West Fargo put up a run in the first inning off an RBI single by Matt Heupel and used that opening run and the arm of Nolan Dodds to keep Jamestown at bay through the first six innings. The Patriots went ahead 2-0 in the fourth and held the Eagles to just two hits through six.
Popular North Dakota retail store set to close next month after 40 years
A popular retail store in North Dakota recently announced that it would be closing its doors after nearly four decades of business. Laurie's, a popular women's clothing store in North Dakota, recently announced on its business Facebook page that the boutique would be closing its doors on August 31, 2022.
gowatertown.net
Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast North Dakota
HORACE, N.D. – A Fargo man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near Horace Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 75-year-old man was headed east on County Highway 16 when the 3-wheeled motorcycle drove off the road, across the south ditch and into a sunflower field. The man fell off the motorcycle and the bike continued before coming to a stop a short distance farther.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fire guts row of garages in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a garage fire lit up the early morning sky in South Fargo Sunday. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 3:27 a.m. Sunday morning, Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire involving a detached row of garages at 1517 34th St S. Upon arrival, the structure was heavily involved in fire and winds were pushing the fire towards the nearby apartment building. Firefighters were able to protect the apartment building and then worked to extinguish the involved garages.
Comments / 0