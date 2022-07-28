Valley City Crazy Daze Winners & Highlights

GARRISON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Day four of the tournament was held once again at Titans Field, one more team eliminated and the championship game, here are the results:. Lamoure Post 19 has knocked four teams out of the tourney and so far are 4-0 when facing elimination, after defeating the Red Sox of Langdon Post 98 by two runs in the first game of the day. Corbin Potts pitched a great game for Post 19, a complete game, three hit shutout, 102 pitches, no runs, 10 strikeouts, three hits, four walks and hit batter. Markus Kingzett takes the loss, seven innings, 108 pitches, two runs, none earned, three strikeouts, five hits, two walks, no hit batters. Connor Johnson scored the first run of the game for Lamoure in the top of the first inning and knocked in Tate Mart for the second run of the game in the top of the seventh, he was 2-for-3 at the plate, with a single, double and an RBI. Mart had a single, Potts a single and Colton Ness a single. Jack Romfo, Brady Regner and Kingzett each had a single for Langdon. Langdon ends their season at 20-5 overall.

LAMOURE, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO