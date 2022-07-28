Oklahoma allows abortions in life-threatening situations, but how much danger is enough?

www.kgou.org
AM NewsBrief: Aug. 1, 2022
Drought conditions in Oklahoma have increased significantly. Nearly 92% of the state is in severe drought or worse, up from 57% the prior week. A large swath of southeastern Oklahoma is experiencing extreme drought. So far, none of the state is under the highest level of drought, but that could change if more rain doesn’t come.
Strong attendance at Oklahoma’s state parks despite heat, drought and water issues
Black Mesa State Park in the panhandle is without water while its well undergoes repairs. But even through this summer’s heat, drought and water problems, your state parks are doing fine, Oklahoma. Hikers can still visit the park at Black Mesa while its well is out of service, but...
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shares the latest on the state's devastating flooding
Heavy rains have flooded many communities in Appalachia, and more rain is in the forecast. Parts of eastern Kentucky are devastated. Authorities have confirmed at least 25 people have died there. They expect that number to rise. Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency, and he's called the flooding one of the worst and most devastating in the history of the state. Governor Beshear joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us, Governor.
