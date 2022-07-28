ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City Center, FL

Residents up in arms after wild hogs invade posh Florida town

By Selim Algar
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Packs of wild hogs have turned a Florida town into their personal pigpen, according to a report.

Exasperated Sun City Center residents have not only captured video of the feral animals tearing up lawns in search of food — but say the hogs aren’t afraid to tussle with those who get too close, WESH reported .

“The moms will charge you, so I didn’t want to be out there,” resident Leslee Ruthig told the outlet of a recent encounter.

Another frustrated resident, Dr. Gail Dudley, said her appeals about the situation to her homeowners association and state officials were ignored.

Dudley said the hogs appear to be having more and more babies in the area and are especially aggressive when roaming with their young.

“They usually travel in small family groups or alone,” according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission . “Wild hogs eat a variety of plants and animals and feed by rooting with their broad snouts. They may disturb the soil and ground cover vegetation and leave the area looking like it has been plowed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22LCA2_0gwJ0ifp00
There are wild hogs in all 67 Florida counties.
WESH2

Local residents say their once pristine yards are being ransacked by the hungry creatures and that there’s no relief in sight.

The FWC told WESH that they are now probing the situation.

The agency has said there are wild hogs in all 67 Florida counties and that they can weigh more than 150 pounds and measure up to 6 feet long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sxKEk_0gwJ0ifp00
The hogs appear to be having more and more babies in the area.
WESH2

While not native to the Sunshine State, feral hogs have been roaming its terrain for “hundreds of years” and were likely introduced to the area by Spanish explorer Hernando DeSoto in 1539, according to the FWC.

