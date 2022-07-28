10 Deals To Shop for National Lipstick Day: Save Up to 50% at Charlotte Tilbury, Sephora and Ulta

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. It’s a polarizing topic in the beauty sphere, but up until a couple of weeks ago, not only I didn’t use an eye cream, but I also really didn’t think it was necessary. I follow a comprehensive skincare routine, and most of the products I apply to my face go under my eyes as well (along with my neck and decolletage, of course!). The idea that the delicate eye area requires a specialized formula sounded like a marketing ploy rather than a necessity. Wouldn’t my moisturizer handle locking in hydration and softening lines? Why did I need yet another cream in my lineup just for the orbital arena?

SKIN CARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO