Pregnant woman found stabbed to death in Georgia, pair of ‘acquaintances’ arrested: cops

A pregnant woman was found fatally stabbed by cops in Georgia, where a pair of acquaintances are facing charges in the grisly slaying, police said.

The body of Breanna Burgess, who was 20 weeks pregnant, was discovered early Wednesday as officers patrolled near Fort Drive in LaGrange, about 65 miles southwest of Atlanta.

Her unborn child also “did not survive,” according to an online fundraiser posted in her memory.

“She was a 26 year old, single mother of three with one on the way,” the website reads. “She didn’t deserve this and this was the last thing we expected to happen.”

An investigation into the horrifying slaying identified the suspects as Curteze Avery and Shallandra Devon Freeman, who had been acquaintances of Burgess for several years.

“The incident was not a random act of violence involving strangers,” LaGrange police said in a statement obtained by The Post.

Avery and Freeman were apprehended at their home in LaGrange, where investigators also found unspecified evidence connected to the slaying, police said. Both suspects, who remain held without bond, have been charged with murder and feticide. It’s unclear if they’re hired an attorney who could comment on their behalf.

The body of Breanna Burgess, who was 20 weeks pregnant, was discovered early Wednesday as officers patrolled near Fort Drive in LaGrange, about 65 miles southwest of Atlanta. WSB-TV

Police have not released a motive in the killing. A message seeking additional comment from LaGrange cops was not immediately returned early Thursday.

Burgess’ body was discovered near the campus of West Georgia Technical College, where an officer found her while on patrol, the LaGrange Daily News reported .

The body had no other signs of trauma aside from stab wounds, investigators said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations will conduct an autopsy, according to the outlet.