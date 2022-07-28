“Chromosomally Enhanced: What’s Your Superpower” Premiere

www.dbusiness.com
Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again
Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
Detroit church looks back at 100 years
Gesu Catholic Church rang in its centennial with a celebratory block party in Detroit over the weekend. The festivities kicked off on Saturday afternoon and stretched into the late evening with family-friendly activities that included food trucks and live music on site. Gesu was founded by Jesuit priest John Nichols...
A Slice of Local History: Detroit's 'Freaky Deaky' Disco Dance in the 70s Led To Jealous-Lover Killings
Bless the Detroit Free Press for digging up a 1970s article on the "Freaky Deaky" dance that swept Detroit at the time. On Sunday, the Freep republished an edited version of the 1978 article which talks about the disco dance "which has swept the local clubs, has been implicated in at least three jealous-lover killings and has prompted a Detroit city councilman to ponder banning the moves." Many believe the dance started in New York.
Beekeepers transforming Eminem's childhood home site into pollinator garden
Eminem's former childhood home was torn down in November 2013 after fire damage. Jackson and Lindsey are transforming the land into a space for pollinators
Grand Opening of N. Rachmale Foundation Structures and Materials Laboratory
The Wayne State University College of Engineering hosted a dedication and grand opening ceremony of the new N. Rachmale Foundation Structures and Materials Laboratory on Friday, July 29, in Highland Park. The building, located at 14310 Hamilton Ave., was named after the N. Rachmale Foundation, who’s namesake, Avinash Rachmale, chairman and CEO of Detroit’s Lakeshore Global Corp., gifted the university $5 million in 2018 for scholarships and the lab. Dr. M. Roy Wilson, president of Wayne State University; Farshad Fotouhi, dean of the College of Engineering; and William Shuster, chair of the civil and environmental and engineering department, were special guests at the ceremony. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
Buy Michigan Now Festival returns after two pandemic years, set for Aug. 5-7 in Northville
Northville is preparing to become a central piece of the state’s annual Buy Michigan Week. The yearly time to celebrate Michigan-made products and businesses begins Monday, Aug. 1, and concludes with Northville’s Aug. 5-7 Buy Michigan Now Festival in the downtown. Fans have only had to wait a...
Detroit’s Waymark Launches Machine Learning Platform to Speed Video Creation
Waymark, an internet marketing service in Detroit, announced the next generation of its platform to allow TV and over-the-top (OTT) companies to script, produce, and customize videos in minutes. Waymark works with companies from small agencies up to the Fortune 100 to generate millions of dollars in ad revenues by...
Michigan Man Scarfs Down 7 Coney Dogs to Win Eating Contest
Have you ever been in an eating contest? I was in a pizza eating contest one time back in the '80s. Even though I didn't win, I plowed through several slices very quickly and had fun doing it. I think it would be fun to be in a Coney Dog...
Southfield’s Farbman Group Promotes Four Across Portfolio
Farbman Group, a full-service commercial real estate company based in Southfield, announced four team member promotions across its portfolio of companies. “We are delighted to announce the promotion of four of our dedicated leaders, Brian Sioma, Jordan Valasek, Matteo Passalacqua, and Robyn Bergstedt,” says Andrew Farbman, CEO of Farbman Group. “I am confident they will find great success in their elevated roles and continue to serve as role models to their respective departments and colleagues.”
‘Sneek Peek’ - Meet Your First Vote 4 The Best Winner for best italian dining
We’ve tallied hundreds of thousands of votes and we’re close to revealing the winners. Our Big Reveal Week is Monday through Friday, Aug. 1 - 5. Winners will be showcasing signature dishes, desserts, drinks and much more on multiple shows throughout the week. Where to Watch:. Local 4...
Flint hosts 40th annual Jazz Festival at Riverbank Park
Flint hosts 40th annual Jazz Festival at Riverbank Park. Vanessa Clifton, a jazz enthusiast, looks through vinyl jazz records for a Chris Botti record at the Totem Books booth at the Flint Jazz Festival at Riverbank Park in Flint on Friday, July 29, 2022. Clifton’s favorite musician is Botti and she looked for records for her and her son who she listens to jazz with.
DBusiness Daily Update: Renew Detroit Home Repair Program Expands to $45M with $15M Boost, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Renew Detroit Home Repair Program Expands to $45M with $15M Boost. The Renew...
Hollywood Casino at Greektown Announces New Chef, Renovations, and Menu Selections
Hollywood Casino at Greektown in downtown Detroit has named a new executive chef, Chef Petro Drakopoulous, while introducing new renovations and menu offerings. In addition, two upcoming and as-yet-unnamed restaurants are coming to Hollywood Casino. The 25-year food and beverage industry veteran helms all of the restaurant and culinary operations...
Lady Buys Abandoned House In Detroit For $500 And Brings It Back To Life With 4,000 Flowers
We’ve seen a lot of stories about Detroit and how buildings are being left abandoned, simply waiting for Mother Nature to take over. In Detroit, they are even paying people to move to their city or giving them free houses with the stipulation and goal of getting these once thriving neighborhoods turned around into something more than what they are today. One of the many cool things about Detroit is that there are a ton of amazing houses with beautiful architecture, just waiting for a new owner. When florist, Lisa Waud, bought a house in Detroit for just $500, everyone thought she was crazy. But once they saw what she had in mind, they can’t help but talk about her new and upcoming project.
The ‘weirdest’ pizza place in Michigan is now open and we tried the pies
DETROIT - There’s a new pizza place in town which bills itself as the weirdest pizza restaurant around. Michigan’s first Pizza Cat is now open at 407 East Fort Street in Detroit’s Greektown. There are so many different toppings and sauces to choose from that the possibilities...
John S. Artz and William Honaker of Detroit’s Dickinson Wright Place on IP Attorney List
Dickinson Wright, a general practice business law firm based in Detroit, announced that John S. Artz and William Honaker have been ranked in the 2022 Edition of the IAM Patent 1000. The firm also received a bronze ranking for its patent practice in Michigan. The IAM Patent 1000 is regarded...
🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s
DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
Gus Macker draws 137 teams to downtown Flint
Flint, MI -- Hoopers and ballers from throughout Michigan crowded into the Flat Lot in downtown Flint this weekend for the return of the Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament. This year, 137 teams competed in the tournament which started on Saturday, July 30 at 9 a.m. Brackets at the tournament...
Short's Brewing Co. again calls out 'jerk' customers, says they are as relentless as ever
Short's Brewing Co. has had enough — again. Amid another busy summer with tourists flocking Up North, the popular northern Michigan brewery said it's experiencing another "relentless" wave of rude customers at its sprawling downtown Bellaire brewpub who "swear, yell, laugh in our faces, name-call, belittle, bring us to tears, and threaten negative reviews or to never come back." ...
