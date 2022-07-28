ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

“Chromosomally Enhanced: What’s Your Superpower” Premiere

By Jake Bekemeyer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Oakland Press

Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again

Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
NORTHVILLE, MI
Detroit News

Detroit church looks back at 100 years

Gesu Catholic Church rang in its centennial with a celebratory block party in Detroit over the weekend. The festivities kicked off on Saturday afternoon and stretched into the late evening with family-friendly activities that included food trucks and live music on site. Gesu was founded by Jesuit priest John Nichols...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

A Slice of Local History: Detroit's 'Freaky Deaky' Disco Dance in the 70s Led To Jealous-Lover Killings

Bless the Detroit Free Press for digging up a 1970s article on the "Freaky Deaky" dance that swept Detroit at the time. On Sunday, the Freep republished an edited version of the 1978 article which talks about the disco dance "which has swept the local clubs, has been implicated in at least three jealous-lover killings and has prompted a Detroit city councilman to ponder banning the moves." Many believe the dance started in New York.
DETROIT, MI
Grand Opening of N. Rachmale Foundation Structures and Materials Laboratory

The Wayne State University College of Engineering hosted a dedication and grand opening ceremony of the new N. Rachmale Foundation Structures and Materials Laboratory on Friday, July 29, in Highland Park. The building, located at 14310 Hamilton Ave., was named after the N. Rachmale Foundation, who’s namesake, Avinash Rachmale, chairman and CEO of Detroit’s Lakeshore Global Corp., gifted the university $5 million in 2018 for scholarships and the lab. Dr. M. Roy Wilson, president of Wayne State University; Farshad Fotouhi, dean of the College of Engineering; and William Shuster, chair of the civil and environmental and engineering department, were special guests at the ceremony. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
Detroit’s Waymark Launches Machine Learning Platform to Speed Video Creation

Waymark, an internet marketing service in Detroit, announced the next generation of its platform to allow TV and over-the-top (OTT) companies to script, produce, and customize videos in minutes. Waymark works with companies from small agencies up to the Fortune 100 to generate millions of dollars in ad revenues by...
DETROIT, MI
Person
Lomas Brown
Southfield’s Farbman Group Promotes Four Across Portfolio

Farbman Group, a full-service commercial real estate company based in Southfield, announced four team member promotions across its portfolio of companies. “We are delighted to announce the promotion of four of our dedicated leaders, Brian Sioma, Jordan Valasek, Matteo Passalacqua, and Robyn Bergstedt,” says Andrew Farbman, CEO of Farbman Group. “I am confident they will find great success in their elevated roles and continue to serve as role models to their respective departments and colleagues.”
SOUTHFIELD, MI
MLive.com

Flint hosts 40th annual Jazz Festival at Riverbank Park

Flint hosts 40th annual Jazz Festival at Riverbank Park. Vanessa Clifton, a jazz enthusiast, looks through vinyl jazz records for a Chris Botti record at the Totem Books booth at the Flint Jazz Festival at Riverbank Park in Flint on Friday, July 29, 2022. Clifton’s favorite musician is Botti and she looked for records for her and her son who she listens to jazz with.
FLINT, MI
Hollywood Casino at Greektown Announces New Chef, Renovations, and Menu Selections

Hollywood Casino at Greektown in downtown Detroit has named a new executive chef, Chef Petro Drakopoulous, while introducing new renovations and menu offerings. In addition, two upcoming and as-yet-unnamed restaurants are coming to Hollywood Casino. The 25-year food and beverage industry veteran helms all of the restaurant and culinary operations...
DETROIT, MI
Lady Buys Abandoned House In Detroit For $500 And Brings It Back To Life With 4,000 Flowers

We’ve seen a lot of stories about Detroit and how buildings are being left abandoned, simply waiting for Mother Nature to take over. In Detroit, they are even paying people to move to their city or giving them free houses with the stipulation and goal of getting these once thriving neighborhoods turned around into something more than what they are today. One of the many cool things about Detroit is that there are a ton of amazing houses with beautiful architecture, just waiting for a new owner. When florist, Lisa Waud, bought a house in Detroit for just $500, everyone thought she was crazy. But once they saw what she had in mind, they can’t help but talk about her new and upcoming project.
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s

DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Gus Macker draws 137 teams to downtown Flint

Flint, MI -- Hoopers and ballers from throughout Michigan crowded into the Flat Lot in downtown Flint this weekend for the return of the Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament. This year, 137 teams competed in the tournament which started on Saturday, July 30 at 9 a.m. Brackets at the tournament...
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Short's Brewing Co. again calls out 'jerk' customers, says they are as relentless as ever

Short's Brewing Co. has had enough — again. Amid another busy summer with tourists flocking Up North, the popular northern Michigan brewery said it's experiencing another "relentless" wave of rude customers at its sprawling downtown Bellaire brewpub who "swear, yell, laugh in our faces, name-call, belittle, bring us to tears, and threaten negative reviews or to never come back." ...
BELLAIRE, MI

