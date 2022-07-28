ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Bling Empire’ Star Christine Chiu Chats Season 2, High Heel Secrets and Celebrating AAPI Heritage

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oo0mO_0gwJ06Pa00

Click here to read the full article.

Christine Chiu is back in full force for Bling Empire , the hit Netflix reality show following wealthy Asian-Americans living in Los Angeles.

In the newest second season, Chiu pulls double duty as both a star and producer. Apart from her dual roles, the philanthropist and mother of Baby G also saw the season as challenging from the COVID-19 pandemic and loss of her mother.

“I was in my most vulnerable,” Chiu shares in an FN -exclusive interview. “Unfortunately, I think that I let down my guard to the wrong people and really was betrayed.”

Since Bling Empire filmed multiple daily scenes, Chiu completed numerous wardrobe changes. One of her memorable season 2 looks was an Armani Privé couture gown, which Chiu believes “deserves a redo” as it was worn on an Orange County flight after Paris Fashion Week. Shoes are a top priority for Chiu, who also collects Uggs and rubber boots. However, see-through footwear is her current go-to style, hailing from brands including Gianvito Rossi and Amina Muaddi.

“I love anything that’s clear and plexi right now, because I feel like it can just hide if you need it to and do a gentle accent otherwise,” shares Chiu. “I’m a Skittles type of person; although sometimes my fashion advisers tell me to stick to black, I like to wear all the colors of the rainbow.”

Chiu holds many secrets to wearing high heels, including wearing custom pairs from brands like Christian Louboutin. However, her top tip is having comfortable backups on-hand; she often keeps flats on her husband, Dr. Gabriel Chiu. Even in flats, Chiu’s outfits still pack a punch — but despite online negativity, she never lets others dampen her love for fashion.

“My response is, ‘You’re welcome, because I’m on a show called Bling Empire , not Lowkey Empire ,'” replies Chiu. “I’m sure if you wanted to see me wear flats and flip-flops and Uggs all day, you’d be quite bored.”

As an advocate for AAPI culture , Chiu suggests others support Asian-owned businesses and share appreciative dialogue for its food, entertainment and more, believing in the power of Asian-Americans celebrating their heritage.

“Not only did I take my culture and heritage a little for granted growing up, but I almost tried to suppress it,” says Chiu, who previously dyed her hair and wore contacts to fit in with her peers. “Now, I’m so glad to be able to embrace where I come from — and more importantly, to pass that type of appreciation for our heritage and culture to Baby G.”

Discover more stars obsessed with Amina Muaddi heels in the gallery.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Seraphina Affleck Shows Her Colorful Skater Style in Mismatched Rainbow Socks, Vans Sneakers & Queen Rock Band Tribute Shirt on Honeymoon in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Seraphina Affleck pulled out a fun outfit for a family day out in Paris. The daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner was spotted shopping in Paris with her dad and Jennifer Lopez. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, were also by their side. Lopez and Affleck, who tied the married in Las Vegas earlier this month in a simple wedding ceremony, have continued to celebrate their nuptials and explore the French capital with their children. For the outing, Seraphina wore an oversized shirt that was decorated...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Plays With Plaids & Vans Skater Sneakers for Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their nuptials with an eventful honeymoon in Paris. The superstar duo, who tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, brought their kids along to enjoy quality time in the City of the Lights. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck, from his previous to marriage to Jennifer Garner, joined in on the fun.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ivanka Trump Honors Ivana Trump at Funeral in a Dress & Clear Heels That Pay Tribute to Their Shared Love of Fashion

Ivana Trump — ex-wife of Donald Trump and mother to Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka — was memorialized during a somber New York City funeral today that brought together her famous family in mourning. Ivana died on July 14 after reportedly falling down the stairs of her Manhattan apartment, according to the medical examiner and officials. She was 73.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
WWD

Lady Gaga Drips in Molten Gold Metallics, Blood Stains and Edgy Outfits on First Night of Chromatica Ball Tour

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga just kicked off her Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour in Düsseldorf, Germany, channeling her music into a theatrical performance brimming with avant-garde fashion. Notably, two of the looks chosen by Gaga for the two-month tour are custom Alexander McQueen creations, which isn’t unexpected due to the 36-year-old singer’s affinity for the designer brand. Yet the two McQueen designs donned by Gaga during the Chromatica Tour couldn’t be more different, with one dripping in molten gold metallics and the other crafted with matte black leather and chunky crystals. While performing her song “Babylon”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection

Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Louboutin
Person
Huma Abedin
Person
Joe Dimaggio
Person
Marilyn Monroe
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kimberly Guilfoyle Wears Versace Safety Pin Heels & Dress to Ivana Trump’s Funeral With Donald Trump Jr

Click here to read the full article. Ivana Trump — ex-wife of Donald Trump and mother to Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka — was memorialized during a somber New York City funeral on July 20, bringing her famous family together to pay respects to her life and legacy. Ivana died on July 14 after reportedly falling down the stairs of her Manhattan apartment, according to the medical examiner and officials. She was 73. Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiance of Donald Trump, Jr., attended the service in a long-sleeve black dress with a draped neckline and a knee-length hem. She paired the simple textured...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Wedding#Asian Americans#Christian L
Harper's Bazaar

Katie Holmes Wore a Blanket Dress in 90-Degree Weather

Katie Holmes found a way to wear a blanket as an outfit in the middle of the New York City summer. The actress stepped out yesterday for an appearance on Good Morning America wearing a knit midi dress with white, gray, brown, and black stripes with a matching shawl by Chloé. She paired the cozy-looking piece with oxford sneakers, also by the brand, and carried a black croc shoulder bag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Adele Wore a $4,415 Outfit on a Yacht With Her Boyfriend Rich Paul, Because Why Not?

Adele Talks to Zane Lowe About How Son Angelo Showed Empathy to Her During Divorce. Paparazzi captured Adele and her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul doing exactly what you'd expect the ultra-rich and famous to do over the summer: yachting on the Mediterranean in designer clothes. Adele was captured wearing a Loewe x Paula's Ibiza print top and matching pants, a £1,825 ($2,186.13) set and carrying Saint Laurent's Rive Gauche raffia and leather bag, which costs £1,860 ($2,228.06), per the Daily Mail. The couple was boating near Sardinia with friends yesterday.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Target Just Put Nearly 1,000 Summer Dresses on Sale Starting at $9 — These 8 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. It’s seriously HOT outside, so clearly summer is in full swing. You can beat the heat and look good doing it when you start filling your closet with breathable, lightweight shift dresses that don’t cling to your body but instead gently drape over it. The best place to find these flattering styles? Target, of course. The store is a haven of affordable fashion, from shirts to shorts and everything in between, but lately, its collection of summer dresses has caught our attention. There are so many cute and breathable styles to shop for. In...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend Lauren Woods Masters Dangerous Dressing With Classic Glamour on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend Lauren Woods made the red carpet a family affair at the 2022 ESPY Awards tonight in Los Angeles. Beckham and Woods brought their adorable son Zydn on the carpet, clad in a baby tuxedo. The family looked sharp and well-coordinated. Woods took a risk in a slim backless dress, the girlfriend of the football star’s striking style statement certainly paid off. The bodice was square and ruched at the sides, pleated slightly to create contrast and offer dimension that the skirt did not have. The gown was long and dipped...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

142K+
Followers
16K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy