‘Bling Empire’ Star Christine Chiu Chats Season 2, High Heel Secrets and Celebrating AAPI Heritage

Christine Chiu is back in full force for Bling Empire , the hit Netflix reality show following wealthy Asian-Americans living in Los Angeles.

In the newest second season, Chiu pulls double duty as both a star and producer. Apart from her dual roles, the philanthropist and mother of Baby G also saw the season as challenging from the COVID-19 pandemic and loss of her mother.

“I was in my most vulnerable,” Chiu shares in an FN -exclusive interview. “Unfortunately, I think that I let down my guard to the wrong people and really was betrayed.”

Since Bling Empire filmed multiple daily scenes, Chiu completed numerous wardrobe changes. One of her memorable season 2 looks was an Armani Privé couture gown, which Chiu believes “deserves a redo” as it was worn on an Orange County flight after Paris Fashion Week. Shoes are a top priority for Chiu, who also collects Uggs and rubber boots. However, see-through footwear is her current go-to style, hailing from brands including Gianvito Rossi and Amina Muaddi.

“I love anything that’s clear and plexi right now, because I feel like it can just hide if you need it to and do a gentle accent otherwise,” shares Chiu. “I’m a Skittles type of person; although sometimes my fashion advisers tell me to stick to black, I like to wear all the colors of the rainbow.”

Chiu holds many secrets to wearing high heels, including wearing custom pairs from brands like Christian Louboutin. However, her top tip is having comfortable backups on-hand; she often keeps flats on her husband, Dr. Gabriel Chiu. Even in flats, Chiu’s outfits still pack a punch — but despite online negativity, she never lets others dampen her love for fashion.

“My response is, ‘You’re welcome, because I’m on a show called Bling Empire , not Lowkey Empire ,'” replies Chiu. “I’m sure if you wanted to see me wear flats and flip-flops and Uggs all day, you’d be quite bored.”

As an advocate for AAPI culture , Chiu suggests others support Asian-owned businesses and share appreciative dialogue for its food, entertainment and more, believing in the power of Asian-Americans celebrating their heritage.

“Not only did I take my culture and heritage a little for granted growing up, but I almost tried to suppress it,” says Chiu, who previously dyed her hair and wore contacts to fit in with her peers. “Now, I’m so glad to be able to embrace where I come from — and more importantly, to pass that type of appreciation for our heritage and culture to Baby G.”

