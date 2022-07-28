Everything You Need to Know About the New York Fashion Week 2022 Schedule: Fendi, Marni and Puma to Show in September

Click here to read the full article.

International brands Fendi, Marni and Cos are coming to New York Fashion Week this September.

According to the recently released preliminary schedule from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), these international powerhouse labels will join over 100 confirmed designers for IMG’s NYFW: The Shows, slated to run Friday, Sept. 9 through Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Proenza Schouler will kick off the week on Friday, while Tom Ford will close the week’s festivities with a show on Wednesday night. In between, 109 other designers including Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Christian Siriano, Coach , Eckhaus Latta, Gabriela Hearst, Jason Wu, Jonathan Simkhai, LaQuan Smith, Michael Kors , Peter Do, Prabal Gurung, Sergio Hudson, Tory Burch, Victor Glemaud and Willy Chavarria will all show their latest collection.

Tommy Hilfiger, Area, and Puma return to NYFW after a hiatus. First-time additions to the schedule’s in-person activations include AnOnlyChild, Ashlyn, Heron Preston, Foo and Foo, Midnight Studios, One/Of by Patricia Voto, and Tia Adeola.

What’s more, this year’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists Fe Noel, Sukeina, No Sesso, Elena Velez, Judy Turner, Wiederhoeft and BlackBoyKnits also join the week with collection showcases.

“This year marks the 60th anniversary of the CFDA, and as the organizer of the official NYFW schedule, we are incredibly proud to release a lineup that reflects our founding principle: to promote American fashion on a global scale,” said CFDA CEO Steven Kolb in a statement. “We celebrate the collective excellence, diversity and resilience of our industry and look forward to a strong American collections season alongside our esteemed international guests.”

Spring Studios and NYFW.com will continue to be the central hub for NYFW: The Shows, the CFDA noted in a release, while the shows and presentations will continue to be presented via Runway360, CFDA’s centralized digital hub and business tool.

See the preliminary official NYFW September 2022 schedule here .