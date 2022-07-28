ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Inflation Reduction Act

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0edIzR_0gwIykPL00


P resident Joe Biden is speaking at the White House Thursday on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, aimed at helping families in the United States fight the costs of inflation stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY) struck a deal on the bill Wednesday.

While Manchin, a centrist, signaled support for the agreement, a vote on the measure may be delayed due to Sen. Dick Durbin's (D-IL) positive COVID-19 test , an absence Democrats likely cannot afford in the evenly divided Senate.

