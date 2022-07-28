Erie Zoo to Celebrate First Healthy Zoo, Healthy You Day

A case of polio has been reported in Chautauqua County. County Executive PJ Wendel, in his monthly interview with WRFA, said he didn’t have details about the case, “We’ll be watching it. Our Health Department and their teams will be evaluating it and determining all the information, and disseminating what gets sent to us, how we process this going forward.”

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO