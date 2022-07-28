Erie Zoo to Celebrate First Healthy Zoo, Healthy You Day

www.erienewsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Benedictine Sisters Invite Goats to Big Meal
The Benedictine Sisters of Erie have a big landscaping project underway at the Glinodo Environmental Center across from their monastery in Harborcreek Township. The sisters made a careful decision on who they wanted to do the job. They decided on a herd of goats!. "We have a pretty big problem...
erienewsnow.com
Discover Presque Isle Continues this Weekend
The sunny weather and warm temperatures were the perfect backdrop for the Erie tradition of Discover Presque Isle. The peninsula was filled with new visitors and familiar faces for the annual event. Jon DeMarco, the Executive Director for the Presque Isle Partnership said, "Presque Isle has some sort of hold...
erienewsnow.com
Wedding Venue in Waterford Creating Lasting Memories for Erie Couples: Giving You the Business
Planning for a wedding can be fun yet overwhelming, but a married couple in Erie County is providing brides and grooms their expertise, and acres of beauty, history and options at their outdoor venue. Vince Mediate and his bride Christina had their wedding ceremony and reception at Argyll Abbey Estate.
erienewsnow.com
Philly Cheesesteak Vendor Opening in Flagship City Food Hall
Flagship City Food Hall's newest vendor, North Row Philly, is opening at lunchtime Monday. It will offer cheesesteaks, chicken cheesesteaks and French fries. North Row Philly also adds local ingredients to the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak to give the classic sandwich an Erie taste. The new concept is from Chris Adams...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
erienewsnow.com
Cochranton Community Fair Underway this Week
If you are looking for some summer fair fun, Crawford County is the place to be. The 93rd edition of the Cochranton Community Fair is in full swing. This week, there will be lots of animals, food and events like a woodsman contest and cornhole tournament. There will be music...
erienewsnow.com
Meadville is Re-Marc-Able
Residents celebrated Meadville is Re-MARC-able day on Saturday. They spell remarkable with a "C" for the M.A.R.C., for the Meadville Area Recreation Complex. Saturday was a day of full of fun events and activities to help people discover or rediscover the complex. There was a pickleball camp, a scavenger hunt,...
Erie residents voice concerns over condition of Hearthside Pet Cemetery
Pet owners are speaking out about the condition of a pet cemetery in McKean Township. Visitors said for years Hearthside Rest Pet Cemetery was well taken care of. However after the previous owner passed away, the grass has grown so tall that visitors cant even find where their pets are buried. Visitors of Hearthside Pet […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Hosting PA FOP Convention for the First Time in Decades
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Over the next few days, you may notice hundreds of Pennsylvania’s law enforcement officers visiting the city of Erie and enjoying the hotels, restaurants and recreation that the city offers. That’s because Erie and the Erie area FOP lodges are hosting the...
RELATED PEOPLE
erienewsnow.com
ECAT Is Offering Different Programs In Its Building For The Eastside
Erie's Center for Arts and Technology are holding health and wellness fairs to show eastside residents what the former Wayne School has to offer. Different programs within the facility are offered such as a ceramic classes, nursing schools, and Wayne's Primary Care. This is in efforts to give equal opportunities...
wnynewsnow.com
Falconer Family Cherishing Precious Moments, As Infant Faces Rare Disease
FALCONER – Family of a three-month-old diagnosed with a very rare genetic disease are cherishing precious moments with their daughter, after she was given 12 to 24 months to live. After suffering her first seizure earlier this year, baby Scarlett Bush was diagnosed with Zellweger syndrome, known as ZS,...
erienewsnow.com
Candice Caffas Prayer Vigil Wednesday
Large scale search efforts have come to a halt in the search for 34 year old Candice Caffas, but volunteers have continued their own organized efforts. Candice has special needs, and was reported missing by her mother earlier this month. She was known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple T-shirt, orange pants with flower designs and purple and blue sneakers.
erienewsnow.com
Dollar General Opens New Store in Mill Village
A new Dollar General store is now open in Mill Village, Erie County, the company announced Monday. The new location at 2050 W. Center St. provides people in the area with another option to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
Trash Removal Troubles
Customers of a local trash removal company are running out of patience while their trash keeps piling up. Some have waited weeks for service, and they still don't know when or if a truck will come to remove their growing piles of garbage. "You can't have that stinking garbage sitting...
erienewsnow.com
New Mental Health Clinic Opens In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – One of the latest investments in mental health in northern Chautauqua County is now fully operational. The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene hosted tours of their new behavioral health clinic on Friday. The clinic, which is located at 60 Franklin Avenue in...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Sees 389 New COVID-19 Cases, Additional Death in Last Week
Erie County said it is currently at a low risk for COVID-19 based the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidelines. Get all recommended COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses, for 5 years and older, including those who are pregnant and plan on becoming pregnant. Anyone may choose to mask...
wrfalp.com
A Case of Polio Reported in Chautauqua County
A case of polio has been reported in Chautauqua County. County Executive PJ Wendel, in his monthly interview with WRFA, said he didn’t have details about the case, “We’ll be watching it. Our Health Department and their teams will be evaluating it and determining all the information, and disseminating what gets sent to us, how we process this going forward.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
erienewsnow.com
Erie Police Investigate Stabbing on Erie's East Side
Erie Police were called to a stabbing in East Erie on Saturday evening. This incident happened near 11th and Pennsylvania Avenue, also known as Bishop Brock Way. Police tell Erie News Now that a fight broke out in the street. A black man was stabbed in the chest. According to...
erienewsnow.com
Shooting Investigation Underway on Erie's East Side
Erie Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening in the City of Erie. Erie Police tell Erie News Now that a 31 years old, black male was shot in the abdomen, that single bullet exiting out his back. It happened just before 7:00 at night in a back...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Charged In Overnight Stabbing At Local Bar
JAMESTOWN – A 23-year-old Jamestown man is facing charges following a stabbing overnight at a local bar. Jamestown Police responded to The Wine Cellar, 309 North Main Street, just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a large fight. When officers arrived on scene a suspect, later identified as Codie DJ...
Comments / 1