Video shows Lufkin vehicle fully engulfed in flames

www.kltv.com
easttexasradio.com
East Texas Deputy Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver
29-year-old Smith County deputy Lorenzo Bustos died after being struck by a drunk driver while conducting a traffic stop. Investigators say the deputy was with his training officer when the back of the patrol unit was rear-ended while he was standing at the back of the car. Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Nyenze Nyabuto faces charges of Intoxication Manslaughter. Bustos previously worked for Rusk County.
KLTV
WebXtra: Ramp closures begin Wednesday for Lufkin intersection
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. Crews will begin working at 6 p.m. and will continue until 5 a.m. as long as the weather permits. Crews will work to mil and inlay the entry and exit ramps from Highway 287. The work is expected to be completed morning.
KLTV
WebXtra: Gilmer residents asked to voluntarily conserve water
kjas.com
A Lufkin Dairy Queen destroyed in a Friday morning fire
Fire officials in Lufkin say a Dairy Queen was destroyed by a Friday morning fire. KTRE 9 News in Lufkin is reporting that the blaze broke out at 9:35 at a DQ on Atkinson Drive at the Highway 59 East Loop. The Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office says employees reported that...
2 men wanted after ‘multiple’ shots fired in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men are wanted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office after multiple shots were reported Thursday at a person and their home, officials said. Police said upon arrival to the scene, they identified 18-year-old Christian Monroe and 20-year-old Omarion Hamlett as the two who started a disturbance at the home. […]
KLTV
Henderson councilman remembers friend Deputy Lorenzo Bustos
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After the tragic death of an East Texas sheriff’s deputy Friday morning, friends are remembering the person they call a good hearted, caring man. Two Smith County deputies were on a traffic stop on State Highway 155 when a car slammed into the back of their unit. One deputy in the unit was treated and released from a hospital, but 29-year-old deputy Lorenzo Bustos was behind the unit and hit by the car.
Dairy Queen in Lufkin ‘a total loss’ after grease fire
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Atkinson Drive Dairy Queen in Lufkin is a total loss according to Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman after the department responded to a grease fire Friday morning. According to Jarman, the fire started as a result of employees heating up the grease to change it out for the day. When […]
KLTV
Roadwork for the week of August 1
EAST TEXAS (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of August 1, 2022. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
KLTV
Affidavit: Overton man accused of burning Texas Bank and Trust deposit box
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - An Overton man was caught on Texas Bank and Trust security footage that clearly shows him putting a lit cigarette into the deposit box, according to the affidavit. Randy Eugene Reid, 40, is charged with arson as a 2nd degree felony and was booked into the...
Firefighters working 10-acre fire in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several fire departments and the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management are working to contain a 10-acre grass fire on Friday in Rusk County. The blaze is on FM 850 and FM 2276. The following officials are assisting: New London Volunteer Fire Department, Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and the […]
Disturbing Serial Killer Who Buried ‘Kill Kits’ Was Caught in TX
One of the most disturbing serial killers from Alaska ended his killing streak right here in Lufkin, Texas. On February 2, 2012, a young woman went missing from her job at a popular coffee shop. After an employee went to open up the shop for the morning he noticed things were out of place and doors unlocked. He knew they had been robbed so he informed his boss.
East Texas News
One killed in car wreck
The investigation into a three-vehicle accident that left one dead Sunday afternoon is ongoing according to Livingston Police Chief Matt Parrish. A 2008 Chevrolet HHR driven by Timothy P. Flanigan, 57 of Livingston, was traveling southbound in the 800 block of the U.S. Hwy. 59 North Loop which is the northbound side for northbound traffic. According to the accident report filed by Livingston Police Officer Dallas Early, Flanigan then used the exit ramp as an entrance, heading southbound into the northbound lanes of traffic. As he entered into the main lanes of traffic, he collided head-on with a northbound 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Hope C. McDade, 84 of Livingston. A third vehicle, a northbound 2018 Chevrolet K1500 driven by Michael D. Frers, 45 of Livingston, then collided with McDade’s vehicle.
KLTV
Video shows physical altercation between suspects, Nacogdoches County deputy
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Four people have been arrested and one is at-large following an incident in the Garrison area in which the suspects allege excessive use of force by the responding deputy. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 11:59 p.m. that a man was...
SHERIFF: East Texas woman arrested for husband’s murder
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the slaying of her husband, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said that 32-year-old Samantha Stewart called the sheriff’s office on Tuesday at approximately 9:53 p.m. and told authorities a person broke into their residence […]
Five individuals in Rusk County arrested in connection to stolen vehicle, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine according to deputies
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in May 2022. The Rusk County Sheriff's Office arrested five East Texans in connection to a reported stolen vehicle and various drug offenses in Kilgore. On July 26, the RCSO was called out to 2323 CR 170D...
messenger-news.com
COUPLE ARRESTED AFTER OUTSTAYING WELCOME IN RENT HOUSE
CROCKETT – Recently, Houston County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a couple near Crockett for possession of controlled substances. The two were arrested Friday, July 23,after the owner of a residence on County Road 4020 called to report suspicious activity at a home he rents there. The couple had rented...
Officers arrest East Texas man armed with sawed-off shotgun
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Crockett Police Department were called to a residence in the 800 block of East Bowie Avenue for a disturbance involving firearms. Assisted by the Houston County Sheriff’s office, they arrived on the scene to learn the person causing the disturbance was Michael Chase McDaniel (age 35 from Crockett). McDaniel had a […]
messenger-news.com
HUNG JURY CAUSES MISTRIAL IN CASE OF FORMER GRAPELAND TEACHER
PALESTINE – A hung jury of 10-2 caused a mistrial in the case of a former Grapeland teacher accused of sexual assault of a minor. Melissa Singer was indicted by an Anderson County grand jury in May of 2019 charging her with continual sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age.
bloomberglaw.com
Officer Who Made Woman Strip During Welfare Check Must Face Suit
A Texas deputy who, under the pretense of conducting a welfare check, coerced a woman into undressing and touching herself while he masturbated, violated the woman’s constitutionally protected right to bodily integrity, the Fifth Circuit said Thursday. Before becoming a deputy for Sabine County, Texas, David Boyd had his...
Get Fresh Organic Locally Grown Produce In Lufkin, Texas
There are so many benefits from eating locally grown produce. Fruits and vegetables begin to lose nutrients within 24 hours of being picked. Instead of being picked, processed, and loaded on trucks, locally grown produce is picked at its peak ripeness. If you are living in Lufkin and you want the freshest possible fruits and vegetables, you may have just found the place.
