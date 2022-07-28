Corey Paul Martinez

977wmoi.com
Juana Artiaga
Juana Artiaga, 96, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 10:40 am, Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her home. Juana was born March 29, 1926 in El Jaral, Jalisco, Mexico, the daughter of Juan Ibarra and Victoriana (Briones) Ibarra. She was raised and educated in Mexico. Juana married Salvador C. Artiaga...
Public Information Meeting on Improvement of a Shared Use Path along S. Lake Storey and US 150
The City of Galesburg will hold a Public Information Meeting concerning the proposed improvement of a Shared Use Path along S. Lake Storey Road and US 150 from the existing path on the north side of Lake Storey to Carl Sandburg College. The public information meeting will be held at Galesburg City Hall at 55 W. Tompkins St., Galesburg, IL, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM. The meeting will be conducted in an open house format. All persons interested in this project are invited to attend this meeting. Persons with a disability planning to attend this meeting should contact the person listed in this Notice by July 29, 2022 to make arrangements for participating. The contact may be by telephone, in writing, by fax or by telecommunications device for the deaf (TTY).
Hard Work and Dedication Showcased at Henderson County Youth Livestock Exhibition
Hard work, quality care, and dedication paid off as 4-H members in Henderson County showcased their animals at this year’s Henderson County Fair. These events provide an opportunity for youth to display sportsmanship and exude confidence as they showed the “best of the best” during the annual livestock and animal shows.
City of Monmouth to Discuss Ordinance on Regulation of Golf Carts at Monday Night’s Meeting
ORDINANCE NO. 22-020 AN ORDINANCE REGULATING THE OPERATION OF CERTAIN. GOLF CARTS, LOW SPEED VEHICLES AND OTHER NON-HIGHWAY VEHICLES. WHEREAS, the City of Monmouth is a home rule municipality as described in. Section 6(a), Article VII of the 1970 Constitution of the State of Illinois; and. WHEREAS, the City of...
Macomb Bomber Girls Basketball Coach Jackson Kane Excited About Upcoming Season
In June of last year, Zach Keene resigned from the Macomb High School girls varsity basketball head coaching position. Keene cited wanting to spend more time being able to see his sons, Justice, a standout junior golfer at Macomb High School, and Cameron play sports. Keene had been coaching at Macomb High School since the 2012-2013 school year. He had accrued 244 career wins and was an IBCA Coach of the Year four times in his nearly twenty total years between Macomb, Illini West, Carthage and Rushville. Keene began running “The Grinnell System” before the 2016 season. The System is an up-tempo, high paced style that incorporates constant full-court defensive pressure and shooting a high amount of 3-pointers on offense. The System was started and is still being used by the Grinnell College men’s basketball team. The wins did not come easily once the switch was made, combining for just 9 total wins from 2018-2021, including the pandemic-shortened season of 20-21.
Fight Involving At Least 100 Under Investigation
The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports that at least 100 people were involved in a fight at the Peoria Speedway Saturday night. A four-year-old child had been reported to be punched in the face, but by the time officers arrived, the fighting in the stands and on the track was over. Sheriff Chris Watkins says they have a photo of the person who is accused of hitting the child and they are still investigating.
W-H Farm Bureau Hosting Soil Health Workshop August 10th
On Wednesday, August 10th, the Warren-Henderson Farm Bureau will host a Soil Health Workshop at the auditorium in Monmouth. Manager Gina Sanberg shares guest speakers will cover nutrient management strategies to assist growers in successfully implementing no-till, strip-till, and cover crop operations:. “The topics that are going to be covered...
Local Law Enforcement Continue to Battle Street Drug Concerns
Combating drugs is not only a nationwide problem. Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards says local law enforcement are battling underground methamphetamine:. “It’s a national problem and it’s a big one. People that use meth they don’t think straight. They end up somewhat animated, fight or flight syndrome starts kicking in high and they involve themselves in things they wouldn’t normally do, but when you become a chronic user, you kind of fall off the cliff. Then you are going to end up right back with us frequently. It is just not uncommon to be involved in an arrest situation and find it on somebody’s person and we don’t like that.”
