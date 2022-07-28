Corey Paul Martinez

In June of last year, Zach Keene resigned from the Macomb High School girls varsity basketball head coaching position. Keene cited wanting to spend more time being able to see his sons, Justice, a standout junior golfer at Macomb High School, and Cameron play sports. Keene had been coaching at Macomb High School since the 2012-2013 school year. He had accrued 244 career wins and was an IBCA Coach of the Year four times in his nearly twenty total years between Macomb, Illini West, Carthage and Rushville. Keene began running “The Grinnell System” before the 2016 season. The System is an up-tempo, high paced style that incorporates constant full-court defensive pressure and shooting a high amount of 3-pointers on offense. The System was started and is still being used by the Grinnell College men’s basketball team. The wins did not come easily once the switch was made, combining for just 9 total wins from 2018-2021, including the pandemic-shortened season of 20-21.

