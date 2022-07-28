Indicative: Pipestone A’s end summer amateur baseball campaign following Game 2 loss to Martins

www.pipestonestar.com
Ex-MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Reunites With High School Band TOZ At Homecoming Event In Jackson, Minnesota
Ex-MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson performed in his former hometown of Jackson, Minnesota during this summer’s Jackson County Fair. The homecoming event took place on Friday, July 29. David talked about his rock and roll journey before the races at Jackson Motorplex and reunited with his high school…
Owatonna Man Injured in Crash Near Mankato
A 73-year-old Owatonna man is injured in a crash near Mankato. According to the State Patrol, Dale Kupyer was turning northbound onto Highway 169 from eastbound Highway 68 near South Bend Township, which is just outside of Mankato. Another vehicle, driven by 23-year-old Madison Hullet from Mankato, was traveling southbound on Highway 169. The vehicles collided at the intersection. The Patrol says Kupyer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says he was wearing a seatbelt. Hullet had no reported injuries. Her passenger, 21-year-old James Gilbert from Orlando, Florida, had non-life threatening injuries. They also were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved.
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Fire marshal investigating cause of Mankato house fire
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire in Mankato Saturday. Mankato Public Safety responded to the fire at 2721 E. Main Street just before 3:40 p.m. Saturday (July 30). According to a release form the city , upon arrival crews found...
Three injured in two separate crashes on Highway 71 in Redwood County Friday afternoon
Three people were injured in two separate crashes along Highway 71 in Redwood County on Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the first crash occurred a few minutes after noon. An eastbound Pontiac Grand Prix driven near Paxton Township by Isaac Joseph Hillesheim, age 18, of Franklin collided with an eastbound Chevrolet S10 driven by an unidentified 17 year old. Both were taken to CentraCare – Redwood Falls.
Smidt dives deeper into 4-H with summer internship
When the Pipestone County Fair begins Aug. 3, Lauryn Smidt will be both a 4-H member showing two dairy steers and a 4-H employee running the poultry, pet, dairy and rabbit shows. Smidt, 19, has been involved in 4-H since she was in kindergarten, the first year she was eligible,...
Fire does $200,000 in damages to Mankato home
A fire that did an estimated $200,000 in damage to a Mankato home Sunday afternoon is under investigation. Mankato Public Safety responded to 2721 East Main St shortly after 3:30 p.m., where crews found heavy fire coming from the roof and back of the structure. Firefighters extinguished the fire and there were no injuries.
Victim paralyzed after drive-by shooting, two men arrested
JANESVILLE, Minn. – Two men are charged with attempted murder for a drive-by shooting in downtown Janesville in southern Minnesota that left a man paralyzed. Investigators say a car pulled up to the victim’s vehicle Tuesday afternoon and the passenger fired 29 shots. The victim’s car rolled into the post office.
DOWNTOWN NEW ULM BUILDING DEMOLITION
Demolition has started on the buildings at 511 andd 513 Third North Street in New Ulm as part of a property rehab by the owner of Doppeleichen Vineyards. The buildings were previously used as office space and Vineyards owner Paul Neyers says his plan is to rebuild the properties into winery production and tasting spaces. Once demolition is done, construction of the new building is expected to begin. The New Ulm Economic Development Authority approved an over $74,000 Commercial Property Rehab loan for the project in April.
Victim paralyzed, 29 bullets hit car in Janesville shooting
Devonte Bernard Phillips (left) and William Cornelius Terrel Peavy (right) – Waseca County Jail. The shooting that shocked the small town of Janesville in southern Minnesota this week left the victim paralyzed with a bullet lodged in his thoracic vertebrae, according to charges filed in Waseca County. Per the...
2 charged, man paralyzed after car shot 29 times in rural Waseca County
Two people have been charged after a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon in rural Waseca County. William Cornelius Terrel Peavy, 31, and Devonte Bernard Phillips, 26, are charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. Phillips is also charged with illegal gun possession. Janesville police and Waseca County deputies...
