Lorain County, OH

Lorain County inmate mistakenly released from jail

By Danielle Cotterman
 4 days ago

LORAIN , OHIO (WJW) – An inmate at the Lorain County Jail was mistakenly released on Wednesday afternoon and nearly 24 hours later he remains at large.

According to officials from the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department, the mistake took place Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m. They say correction officers intended to release Robert Price but accidentally released Steven Price instead.

The error was discovered about an hour later, and Robert Price was then released while efforts were made to track down Steven Price. But, so far those efforts have been unsuccessful.

Officials say, deputies went to the last known address for Steven Price but were told he was not there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IENI3_0gwIxMSE00
Courtesy: Lorain County Sheriff’s Department

A new warrant has been issued for Steven Prices’ arrest.

Steven Price was being held in jail for non-violent misdemeanors. His charges relate to obstructing official business and criminal trespassing.

“There is no reason I am aware of for any public safety concern,” said Captain Richard Bosley in an email to Fox 8. “To date this year there have been 4,134 prisoners released from the county jail and this is the first prisoner released in error.  This is a mistake that should not have occurred.”

According to officials, an internal investigation will take a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the mistake.

