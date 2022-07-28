Kids create sweet treats at chocolate camp

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 103 with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 80 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 81 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 105 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 81 with partly cloudy skies.

