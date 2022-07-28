Kids create sweet treats at chocolate camp

www.newschannel6now.com
newschannel6now.com
Mercy Church gives away free school supplies
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The free back-to-school supplies drive at Mercy Church in Wichita Falls happened on Saturday. Over 25,000 pounds of supplies as food was handed out by volunteers, including 150 backpacks that were gone in the first hour. They were able to serve about 500 people and they actually ran out of school supplies within a few hours.
newschannel6now.com
Fluffy to perform in Wichita Falls in October
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will perform in Wichita Falls on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at the Kay Yeager Coliseum. Iglesias is one of the world’s most successful and popular stand-up comedians, performing sold out events around the world, according to the City of Wichita Falls. Last May, he made history performing in front of 55,000 people at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, becoming the fist comedian to perform at and sell out that stadium.
newschannel6now.com
Downtown YMCA offers additional housing for Hotter’N Hell
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The nation’s largest single-day bike ride is less than one month away and the excitement level from the community is growing, but with thousands expected to travel to Wichita Falls, hotels have filled up quickly. People looking for somewhere to stay will have many...
Choco Taco, where to find it in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A special ice cream treat made with vanilla ice cream in a taco-shaped waffle cone, and topped with chocolate and peanuts, has been a fan favorite for almost four decades since it was first rolled out in 1983 but sadly it’s coming to an end. So after 40 years, you’ve probably […]
newschannel6now.com
George is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It is our favorite part of the week, it’s time for pet of the week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined News Channel 6 Friday to introduce us to her feline friend. George is a curious cat who loves to nap and explore.
texomashomepage.com
Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Lily Gray!
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Lily Gray is a two-month-old puppy who is very sweet and she is looking for her forever home!. The Humane Society said that Lily Gray has a mix of both Great Dane and Great Pyrenees. Lily Gray is available at the Humane Society of Wichita...
newschannel6now.com
La Michoacana Meat Market to close its doors
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After nearly 15 years in Wichita Falls, La Michoacana Meat Market will close its doors on Saturday. “Not only was it a Latin supermarket but a lot of Africans, Asians and Americans came in during lunchtime, so I think closing it will have a huge impact,” Ivette San Miguel, La Michoacana assistant manager, said.
newschannel6now.com
Health district construction begins, reduces parking
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction at the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is set to close part of the parking lot on Aug. 1, 2022. The parking lot directly in front of the building, the front entrance and the WIC entrance are all reportedly closed. City...
Driver Pulling Burning Trailer Ignites Three Wildfires in North Texas
Fire investigators are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ultimately ignited three grass fires in Kaufman County, Texas just after noon on Sunday, July 31, according to InForney.com. Nine homes had to be evacuated as a result of the fires. The evacuation orders have been...
newschannel6now.com
A few showers will be around Monday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 103 with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 80 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 81 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 105 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 81 with partly cloudy skies.
abc7amarillo.com
Deadly crash: Man riding Harley on US 287 veers into center median, rolls 'numerous' times
CLAUDE, Texas (KVII) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a rollover crash. According to DPS, Gordon Elmore of Wichita Falls was riding his Harley Davidson Switchback on US 287. Around 9:25 a.m., his bike veered into the center median approximately seven miles east of Claude. The Harley rolled...
newschannel6now.com
Rider graduate earns Bronze Star Medal
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 2018 Rider graduate Sgt. Courtney Caudill has received the Bronze Star Medal. Sgt. Caudill did her training at Fort Sill in Lawton with patriot missiles. She’s been assigned to Osan AFB in South Korea, as well as Qatar AFB during the Afghanistan refugee evacuation.
Three arrested in motel room with dozens of ID cards
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people were arrested at a Wichita Falls motel after police discover I.D. cards or documents in their room belonging to dozens of people. Traveon Teague, Cynthia Moreno, also known as Cynthia Holloway, and Leila Ann Holloway are charged with fraudulent use and possession of identifying information. Teague has additional charges […]
thechronicle.news
New data on suspicious gadget discovered on Gore Blvd
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – Lawton Police Division launched new data immediately on a suspicious gadget present in Lawton yesterday, which compelled officers to evacuate quite a few houses. New stories verify the gadget was an explosive, consisting of two propane cylinders and one metallic cylinder which had been taped...
Wichita Falls Police Investigating the 10th Homicide of 2022
Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls has issued a “Fresh 48” for an early morning homicide that happened today (August 1). At around 12:11 am, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to the Haystack Bar in the 300 block of North Scott Street to investigate an assault with a weapon.
kswo.com
Crews still working to contain Meers fire
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews from across southwest Oklahoma are working around the clock to contain the fire in the Meers area that’s been burning for days. It started north of Lake Lawtonka on Thursday and re-sparked Friday afternoon. The blaze led to several evacuations in the...
newschannel6now.com
WFPD releases identity of overnight shooting victim
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed early Monday morning. Police said 34-year-old Cordera Sherrard Walker was found deceased in the parking lot of the Haystack Bar, located at 315 North Scott Street at 12:11 a.m. Police say this is the 10th murder in Wichita Falls for the year 2022.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita County releases COVID update for week of July 29
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported 333 cases and 337 new recoveries on Friday, July 29. 12 Wichita County residents are reportedly hospitalized at this time. The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise in cases....
Wichita Falls man dead after motorcycle rollover near Claude
A Wichita Falls man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Friday in Armstrong County, east of Amarillo.
newschannel6now.com
26 graduates earn GEDs at Region 9 ceremony
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 26 graduates walked the stage Saturday at the Region 9 Education Center to receive their GEDs. Clay County Judge Mike Campbell was there as the guest speaker. The students will use this day as a stepping stone to pursue either college or start careers in certain fields.
