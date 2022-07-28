Check out FBI’s Disney-like entrance to Redstone Arsenal campus

www.al.com
Huntsville won’t reveal how much it spent on lawyers in police shooting, claims records are ‘privileged’
The city of Huntsville won’t reveal how much public money it is spending on outside lawyers, arguing that information is confidential under attorney-client privilege. AL.com requested that the city release records of expenditures related to the case of William Ben Darby, the Huntsville police officer convicted of murder last summer for shooting and killing Jeff Parker.
Alabama man found competent for trial in 7 grisly murders
One of two men charged in one of the state’s most heinous mass murders has been deemed mentally competent to stand trial for capital murder. Frederic Allen Rogers of Hartselle appeared in Morgan County circuit court Monday for a brief hearing before Judge Stephen Brown. Rogers’ attorneys presented no evidence to dispute a state report that deemed Rogers competent.
americanmilitarynews.com
Space Command moving to Alabama: 4 steps remain; what’s next?
The U.S. Space Command’s proposed move to Huntsville passed a big test July 13 when the Pentagon released a draft environmental assessment finding “no significant impacts on the human or natural environment” if the headquarters is built on the Redstone Arsenal site. Although there remain four steps...
Former Huntsville executive facing federal fraud charge
The U.S. District Attorney's Office alleges that during his tenure as Chief Operating Officer of Simple Helix, Steve Ray Shickles, Jr., fraudulently charged, transferred and withdrew more than $2.1 million from accounts associated with a Huntsville IT service provider.
WAAY-TV
Feds charge man with stealing more than $2 million from former Huntsville employer
A former employee of Simple Helix in Huntsville now faces federal fraud charges. A one-count information filed Thursday in U.S. District Court charges Steve Ray Shickles Jr., 43, of Round Rock, Texas, with wire fraud for embezzling from his employer, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr.
Alabama woman accused of drowning her child in water and olive oil
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A northern Alabama woman is accused of drowning her 2-year-old daughter in a bathtub filled with “cold water and olive oil,” according to court documents filed Friday. Luccuina Lanashia Braithwaite, 25, of Huntsville, was charged with capital murder, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office...
1 injured in North Huntsville shooting
One person is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday afternoon.
themadisonrecord.com
UPDATE: Madison man accused of killing former girlfriend
MADISON – A Madison area man was arrested in Limestone County last week accused in the shooting death of his former girlfriend Thursday night, according to Limestone County authorities. The Sheriff’s Office said Antonio Terrell Burks, 19, 409 Landess Circle, was arrested on a murder charge following a short...
WAFF
All belongings must be removed from Derrick Street Homeless Camp following eviction
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday is the last day for anyone who lived in the Derrick Street Homeless Encampment to return and pick up what they left behind before the camp is off limits according to homeless advocate Emma Steeleman, the Executive Director of Love Huntsville. In past camp evictions,...
WAFF
Man charged with homicide for death caused by DUI
The Huntsville Police Department says that 18-year-old Silus Harris has been arrested and charged with murder. Man charged with aggravated assault for Sunday shooting. The Huntsville Police Department says that it has 21-year-old Jaylen Jordan in custody for first-degree aggravated assault.
WAAY-TV
Limestone County coroner identifies Madison murder victim; officials charge ex-boyfriend
Limestone County Coroner Mike West has identified the woman found shot Thursday in Madison. Chi Ari-Hasan McDade, 22, later died at Huntsville Hospital from a single gunshot wound to the face, he said. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported about 5:20 p.m. Deputies responded to the...
Albertville Police ask for help identifying victim struck by vehicle
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says they were called out to the area of 808 Alabama Highway 75 North in Albertville around 6 a.m.
WAAY-TV
Local church hosts active shooting seminar
Discussions centered around mass shootings and gun violence have been a hot topic throughout the country including here in north Alabama. Gods Love Covenant Church in Decatur hosted what they say is a very vital and necessary active shooter seminar. "People are just out to destroy lives," said church overseer...
WAFF
One year later: Travis Banks’ family refiles lawsuit, continues to ask for answers
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been a year since Travis Banks died in the Guntersville City Jail, but his family still doesn’t have a complete picture of what happened. His family is not backing down and they continue to demand answers. They say the city has been tight-lipped...
CANCELLED: Morgan County man found
75-year-old Rodney Stuart Henderson was reported missing Friday afternoon.
2 teens killed in Cullman County crash
Two teenagers were killed in a car crash near Holly Pond in Cullman County early Monday morning.
aldailynews.com
Athens man faces 36 charges under new catalytic converter law
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Department may have made the first arrests for catalytic converter thefts since a new state law and increased penalties went into effect July 1. Earlier this year, the Legislature passed a bill to increase criminal penalties for stealing the auto part made of metals such...
Huntsville man killed in multi-vehicle DeKalb County crash
A Huntsville man died from his injuries following a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning. Cpt. Reginal King of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 10:06 a.m. on Alabama 35 near mile marker 14, about six miles south of Fort Payne. Jerome M. Banks Jr., 46, was...
WAAY-TV
DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified
Update: DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson identified the victim as 31-year-old Riley Dean Pearce of LaGrange, Georgia. Wilson said Pearce drowned. From earlier: One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in...
WAAY-TV
Recent Alabama A&M graduate dies following domestic dispute in Madison
Limestone County Coroner Mike West says 22-year-old Chi Ari-Hasan McDade died Thursday evening at Huntsville Hospital. McDade was shot in the face. PREVIOUS: Limestone County coroner identifies Madison murder victim; officials charge ex-boyfriend. McDade is a recent graduate of Alabama A&M University. According to aamucheer on Instagram, McDade is a...
