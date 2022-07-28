Part of South Grand Avenue to close for rail improvements

newschannel20.com
Related
wmay.com
Road Work For Rail Improvements Project Continues
One major road project linked to Springfield’s rail improvement program is coming to an end… while another is getting underway. The closure of South Fifth Street from Broad Place to Iles Avenue is scheduled to wrap up Monday afternoon. But Monday marks the start of periodic disruptions on South Grand Avenue between 9th and 11th. The road will be closed intermittently for up to 10 minutes at a time to allow the placement of steel used for the rail project.
newschannel20.com
Officials push for change at deadly intersection
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A lawmaker and local officials are pushing for change at the site of a deadly crash, which claimed the lives of two teens last month. Representative Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp, and Assumption Mayor Derek Page made a plea for changes on Monday.
wmay.com
Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois
Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Interstate stops hold a cache of Illinois prairieland
GOODFIELD — If all you do at an interstate rest area is make a quick trip inside a building for a vending machine snack or other necessity, you might be missing out on a larger experience. “Nearly every one of our rest areas has a story to tell,” said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One tornado confirmed in Central Illinois Monday morning
BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area. Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds. After conducting a survey of […]
WAND TV
WAND News announces expansion of 4 p.m. news to a full hour
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Starting Aug. 1, WAND News will add a second half-hour of afternoon news to its Monday through Friday schedule. The hour-long newscast will be anchored by Alyssa Patrick and Caryn Eisert. With the addition to the 4 p.m. newscast, WAND will produce 5.5 hours of local...
WAND TV
IL EPA grants operating permit to Texas corporation to build $1B gas plant in Central Illinois
PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued an operating permit to EmberClear, a Texas-based company, to build a new methane gas plant in Pawnee, Illinois. The permit issued Monday will allow the Lincoln Land Energy Center, which will run on methane, a greenhouse gas that traps more...
Springfield Police announces National Night Out events
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department, along with the Coty of Springfield and other community agencies, will be hosting a series of events throughout the city on Tuesday as part of National Night Out. National Night Out has taken place every year since 1984 as a way to bring police departments and communities […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
Scammers target Illinois National Guard members
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police and crashing into a car Sunday night. Springfield Police tried to pull over the vehicle around 7:39 p.m. in the 3000 block of Sangamon Avenue. We're told the driver continued to travel westbound and...
wlds.com
Another Vacant Jacksonville House Destroyed by Early Morning Fire
Jacksonville Fire Department personnel along with mutual aid from the South Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire at 337 West Lafayette Street at approximately 5:00 am. Jacksonville Fire Department Captain Mike Martin says dispatch notified his crews while they were en route that the structure...
WAND TV
Taylorville grocery store closed due to asbestos
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued a Seal Order on a Taylorville grocery store. Director John J. Kim has issued a Seal Order on the Kroger on East Bidwell in Taylorville along with all dumpsters and transfer containers associated with the store. According to IEPA everyone was removed from the store on Friday and the store was sealed to the public.
wlds.com
IEPA Approves Natural-Gas Fueled Power Plant Near Pawnee
The Illinois EPA has given the green light to a new natural gas-fueled power plant to be built in Pawnee. EmberClear is developing the Lincoln Land Energy Center with a projected $1 billion investment. According to the company’s website, the natural gas-fueled power plant will produce 1,090 megawatts Siemens Energy, Siemens Financial Services, and BDC-Bechtel Power Holdings LLC are partnering with EmberClear to finance, construct, and build the plant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
An Early Monday Morning Round of Storms Packed Damaging Winds
A line of showers and storms moved through Central Illinois early Monday morning, causing widespread wind damage to many communities. Gusts exceeded 60 mph within a few of the storms. Showers and storms came out of the Quad Cities and continued to spread out as it moved to the southeast. This was a somewhat interesting […]
ourquadcities.com
Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois as the victim. Next of kin have been notified. Three others were also hurt in the incident.
Decatur Fire responds to house fire, reported explosion
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday. Crews were called to a house shortly before midnight with reports of an explosion and partial collapse of a house with fire seen from outside. Firefighters saw light smoke when they got there and the majority of the basement walls were blown […]
Central Illinois Proud
Car driven into Pekin riverfront Thursday
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police are attempting to pull a car out of the riverfront after it was driven into the river on Thursday. Police started searching for the car Friday morning and believe they found it at the bottom of the river. They are being assisted by...
wmay.com
Springfield Man Arrested After Crashing Into Another Car While Eluding Police
A Springfield man is facing multiple charges after crashing into another vehicle while trying to avoid a traffic stop. Officers attempted to pull his car over near Sangamon and Dirksen just after 7:30 Sunday night, but the driver kept heading westbound on Sangamon, ignoring traffic lights. He collided with another car at Sangamon and Piper Road. Police arrested 26-year-old Andrew Westrum. They say he was in possession of two handguns, four grams of crack cocaine, digital scales, and nearly $1,000 in cash. Westrum was also wanted on two outstanding warrants. He’s being held in the Sangamon County Jail.
1470 WMBD
More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
wlds.com
City of Jacksonville Working on Recycling Program, Waste Hauler Service Contracts
The City of Jacksonville is working on two separate issues when it comes to recycling, as well as a citywide contract for a garbage service. City Clerk Skip Bradshaw says that the city is currently working on an agreement with BLH Computers for the disposal of surplus computer monitors and televisions by the city’s residents: “This contract is so that people can take their TVs [that break down] as they need to rather than storing them until June when we have the citywide clean up. That way they can take them directly to BLH, and then, on a monthly basis the city will get an invoice that will tell us the address of the people who have recycled their TV or computer monitor. It won’t give us their names, but it will give us an address and what they turned in. Then, the city pays for that on a monthly basis.”
Springfield man arrested for drug and illegal firearm possession
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Springfield Police arrested a man Sunday night for multiple drug and firearm charges after driving off from a traffic stop. Police officials said they tried to stop 26-year-old Andrew Westrum on Sangamon Avenue when he continued driving west. He ignored multiple traffic lights and hit a car at the intersection of […]
Comments / 0