NBC5 transmitter to undergo repairs, service interruptions possible

WCAX
Stowe Mountain Rescue saves 2 on Sunday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe Mountain Rescue was hit with back-to-back calls for help on Sunday. The team says a man was about halfway up the Sterling Pond Trail on Sunday when he suffered a potentially severe medical emergency. They brought him down the trail to a round of applause...
mynbc5.com
NBC5 In Depth: Dealing with algae bloom outbreaks on Lake Carmi
FRANKLIN, Vt. — A hot, dry summer has fueled the growth of algae blooms in Vermont’s waterways. But the people of Lake Carmi, near Vermont’s border with Quebec, had hoped they had turned a corner after installation of a cutting-edge system that discourages algae blooms. NBC5’s Lize...
WCAX
Quebec man drowns in Vermont
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Quebec man drowned in Vermont on Sunday. Vermont State Police say it happened on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte shortly after 5:30 p.m. Investigators say Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec, was unresponsive when he was pulled from Lake Champlain by family and neighbors.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman kicked, spit at state troopers
RICHMOND, Vt. — A South Burlington woman was arrested on Sunday night after she assaulted several state troopers. Vermont State Police said they received reports of a car in the median near exit 11 on I-89 in Richmond and found Mary Moravek, 24, inside the vehicle. Moravek initially refused...
mynbc5.com
Police investigate drowning in Lake Champlain
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning that occurred in Lake Champlain on Sunday afternoon. Officials said that Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec had been swimming toward a dock near a home on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte on Sunday afternoon when he suddenly stopped swimming and went underwater.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters finding antisemitic flyers outside their homes
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Flyers with derogatory statements about people of the Jewish religion and culture have been showing up on driveways and sidewalks in front of some Vermont homes. “Little baggies of hate” are what some Vermont residents are calling the flyers. “My husband picked it up to...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh announces inaugural Michigan Fest in 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Red Hot lovers rejoice — there's a new festival in town specifically for you. Plattsburgh will host its inaugural Michigan Festival next summer at Fountain Brothers Post 1619 in Morrisonville. Town Supervisor Michael Cashman announced the festival in a video on Facebook. The event will...
travelexperta.com
Best Things To Do in Burlington, Vermont (in 48 hours)
Every time I visited Vermont, when I was younger, for some reason, we always bypassed Burlington. No idea what the reasoning behind it was. But regardless, I finally made it, and with my family. So it was an extra bonus for me to share it with them. So we spend 48h in this city and here you have the best things to do in Burlington, Vermont.
mychamplainvalley.com
Amtrak launches first train to New York City
Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended...
WCAX
More space for more vendors at Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a rocking good time at the Champlain Valley Exposition over the weekend. The 41st annual Champlain Valley Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show was back after a pandemic hiatus. In 2019, the show moved to the bigger location in Essex Junction to have more...
newportdispatch.com
Maine man arrested for DUI after a crash on I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 39-year-old man from Maine was arrested for DUI following a crash in South Burlington early this morning. The two-vehicle crash took place on I-89 north at around 1:00 a.m. Police identified the driver as Timothy Danse, of Lisbon, ME. The other driver was identified as...
On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures
A brother-and-sister duo have worked with animals since they were children, but they only had the idea of starting their own farm in May 2020. This summer, their butter will finally be ready for sale. Read the story on VTDigger here: On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures.
mynbc5.com
NBC5 In Depth: Discussing the Attorney General primary
This summer, public safety is front and center for Vermont voters. NBC5’s Stewart Ledbetter recently sat down with Charity Clark, former chief in the Vermont Attorney General’s office, and Rory Thibault, the Washington County State’s Attorney, to discuss the upcoming Attorney General primary. Both candidates shared their...
Colchester Sun
Proposed Town of Essex trash ordinance sparks frustration in some haulers
TOWN OF ESSEX — Local trash haulers are frustrated they may lose up to 1.5 hours of their work day due to a possible change in the proposed public nuisance ordinance the Town selectboard is still discussing. At the last Town selectboard meeting on July 11, the board discussed...
VTDigger
Former Vermont Bearhound Association president found after a search
Newbury resident Ellsworth “Butch” Spear, 69, who’d been reported missing late Thursday afternoon, was found early Friday afternoon after a search led by the Vermont State Police and Fish & Wildlife wardens, according to a press release from Vermont State Police. Spear had been training his hunting...
JamBase
New Nectar’s Owners Detail Plans For The Burlington Venue
Famed Burlington, Vermont music venue Nectar’s has new owners. Promoter Ed Maier is now Nectar’s managing partner and he spoke with the Burlington Free Press about the new ownership group’s plans for the legendary property. Maier has a long history in the music industry that includes founding...
WCAX
Bike theft victims taking to new Burlington FB page
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Burlington area residents fed up after their bikes were swiped are taking action, posting photos and video to a new Facebook group designed to help track them down. “I’m like really mad and sad. I just want my bike back,” said Grace Bevelheimer of Burlington,...
WCAX
Alleged joyrider, 15, arrested in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a teen spotted driving erratically in downtown St. Johnsbury Sunday was later arrested on multiple charges, including drunk driving. St. Johnsbury Police say over the weekend, they saw a car violating numerous laws on Railroad Street and tried to stop it. Despite police lights and sirens, officers say the driver kept going and they had to stop chasing the car out of fear for public safety.
Supermarket News
Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades
Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
Producing for paddlers and people
Essex Industries turns out lightweight canoes, prideful workers. Adirondack canoe aficionados, who collect boats as ants collect crumbs, at some point in their paddling adventures may have been exposed to beautiful, handcrafted components made at an Adirondack plant they have probably never heard of. Lacking an iconic name like Hornbeck,...
