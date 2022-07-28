WebXtra: Owner of Tyler animal clinic discusses dental health

www.kltv.com
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of dutyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee'sTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
WHITEHOUSE HEALTH FAIR KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-29-22
North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft landing. The North America Diving Dogs competition has returned to Longview as part of the AKC Dog Show at the Longview Activity Complex.
KLTV
Tyler ministry offers crisis support to family, co-workers of fallen Smith County deputy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Early Friday morning Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos died after being hit during a traffic stop. Now, a Tyler organization has stepped up to help with crisis response for families, friends, and co-workers of Bustos. “The kind of thing that we don’t ever want to happen...
KLTV
Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran
Longview Marine sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination. Marine Corps veteran Mike Park of Longview has been fighting for decades to get justice for Marines and families effected by contaminated water at Camp Lejune. Park says that longstanding efforts by himself and other Marines is finally being heard with the prospect of legislation in view.
KLTV
City of Bullard limits outdoor watering hours
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Bullard announced water use restrictions will begin Friday. 1. Residents having EVEN numbered addresses are permitted to water outdoors only on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. 2. Residents having ODD numbered addresses are permitted to water outdoors only on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. 3....
KLTV
Former East Texas firefighter founds service organization for vets, first responders
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - At Longview’s Roughneck Harley-Davidson, a fundraiser was held Saturday for the newly-formed “Redemption Recovery Center.”. Former East Texas firefighter Ken Danapas formed the organization to assist active and retired military and first responders with physical and mental health services, knowing that often benefits and services run out.
KLTV
INTERSTATE FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-29-22
Stray animal population exhausting shelters in Smith County, leaders plead for change
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — East Texas animal shelters are overrun with stray animals. Rescue groups and supporters went to the Smith County Commissioner’s Court Tuesday to address the problem. Deborah Dobbs is the President of the SPCA East Texas. “It happens just like that,” said Deborah Dobbs. “So, you know, the unwanted litters and the […]
KLTV
Longview Marine veteran sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas marine corps veteran continues his long fight for justice for marines and their families, who may have suffered long lasting health problems from contaminated water on a base, decades ago. A pastor at ‘New Covenant Church’ in Longview, marine corps veteran Mike Park...
KLTV
Funeral plans for fallen Smith County deputy announced
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Funeral services for a Smith County deputy who died after a multi-vehicle crash have been announced. The funeral for Deputy Lorenzo Bustos will be on Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. It will take place at the Green Acres Baptist Church sanctuary, located at 1607 Troup Hwy. in Tyler.
KLTV
WebXtra: Gilmer residents asked to voluntarily conserve water
Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday.
KLTV
Gilmer To Restrict Watering
Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview firefighters deployed to help battle West Texas wildfires
Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer's drought contingency plan. And right now, they are at stage one which asks residents to voluntarily conserve water.
KLTV
Smith County citizens speak for, against proposed courthouse bond
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May about deploying LFD firefighters to West Texas to aid with the outbreak of wildfires.
KLTV
Whitehouse First Assembly to host back-to-school health fair Saturday
A wildfire in Harrison County has officials rerouting traffic on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville. North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena.
KLTV
Roadwork for the week of August 1
EAST TEXAS (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of August 1, 2022. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
KLTV
WebXtra: Ramp closures begin Wednesday for Lufkin intersection
Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer's drought contingency plan. And right now, they are at stage one which asks residents to voluntarily conserve water.
KLTV
Henderson councilman remembers friend Deputy Lorenzo Bustos
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After the tragic death of an East Texas sheriff’s deputy Friday morning, friends are remembering the person they call a good hearted, caring man. Two Smith County deputies were on a traffic stop on State Highway 155 when a car slammed into the back of their unit. One deputy in the unit was treated and released from a hospital, but 29-year-old deputy Lorenzo Bustos was behind the unit and hit by the car.
KLTV
Cause not yet determined for Longview grass fire that burned 8 acres
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview officials report that a Saturday afternoon grass fire near Toler Road burned about eight acres, but its cause is not yet undetermined. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said the fire broke out around 2 p.m. off Toler Road near Gilmer Road and that trucks used to respond to grass fires were dispatched.
KLTV
Emergency crews respond to small explosion on Lake Tyler
LAKE TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews have responded to a small explosion that happened on a boat on Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed the incident happened on a boat located near the 16200 block of Big Oak Bay Road near the boat ramp. Brooks said that dispatch noted no fatalities and no major injuries had been reported and he emphasized that all occupants of the boat were safe and able to get away from the scene.
KLTV
Drought Preventive Measures
Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer's drought contingency plan. And right now, they are at stage one which asks residents to voluntarily conserve water.
