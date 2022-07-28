WebXtra: Owner of Tyler animal clinic discusses dental health

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After the tragic death of an East Texas sheriff’s deputy Friday morning, friends are remembering the person they call a good hearted, caring man. Two Smith County deputies were on a traffic stop on State Highway 155 when a car slammed into the back of their unit. One deputy in the unit was treated and released from a hospital, but 29-year-old deputy Lorenzo Bustos was behind the unit and hit by the car.

HENDERSON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO