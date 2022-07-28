ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

WebXtra: Owner of Tyler animal clinic discusses dental health

KLTV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

WHITEHOUSE HEALTH FAIR KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-29-22

North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft landing. The North America Diving Dogs competition has returned to Longview as part of the AKC Dog Show at the Longview Activity Complex.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran

Longview Marine sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination. Marine Corps veteran Mike Park of Longview has been fighting for decades to get justice for Marines and families effected by contaminated water at Camp Lejune. Park says that longstanding efforts by himself and other Marines is finally being heard with the prospect of legislation in view.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

City of Bullard limits outdoor watering hours

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Bullard announced water use restrictions will begin Friday. 1. Residents having EVEN numbered addresses are permitted to water outdoors only on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. 2. Residents having ODD numbered addresses are permitted to water outdoors only on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. 3....
BULLARD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Tyler, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Tyler, TX
Lifestyle
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Health
KLTV

Former East Texas firefighter founds service organization for vets, first responders

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - At Longview’s Roughneck Harley-Davidson, a fundraiser was held Saturday for the newly-formed “Redemption Recovery Center.”. Former East Texas firefighter Ken Danapas formed the organization to assist active and retired military and first responders with physical and mental health services, knowing that often benefits and services run out.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

INTERSTATE FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-29-22

North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft landing. The North America Diving Dogs competition has returned to Longview as part of the AKC Dog Show at the Longview Activity Complex.
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asher
KLTV

Funeral plans for fallen Smith County deputy announced

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Funeral services for a Smith County deputy who died after a multi-vehicle crash have been announced. The funeral for Deputy Lorenzo Bustos will be on Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. It will take place at the Green Acres Baptist Church sanctuary, located at 1607 Troup Hwy. in Tyler.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Gilmer residents asked to voluntarily conserve water

Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. An artist's rendering shows what the proposed structure would look like once a rebuild is completed on the Smith County...
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Gilmer To Restrict Watering

Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. Artist's rendering shows proposed model for new Smith County courthouse. Updated: 2 hours ago. An artist's rendering shows what the...
GILMER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview firefighters deployed to help battle West Texas wildfires

Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right now, they are at stage one which asks residents to voluntarily conserve water. Smith County judge to ask commissioners to call November bond election for new courthouse. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. “The...
GILMER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#North America Diving Dogs#Pet Project#Mason Updated
KLTV

Smith County citizens speak for, against proposed courthouse bond

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May about deploying LFD firefighters to West Texas to aid with the outbreak of wildfires. Updated: 3 hours ago. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Gilmer Mayor Tim Marshall who is...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Whitehouse First Assembly to host back-to-school health fair Saturday

A wildfire in Harrison County has officials rerouting traffic on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville. North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. Updated: 6 hours ago. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

Roadwork for the week of August 1

EAST TEXAS (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of August 1, 2022. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Ramp closures begin Wednesday for Lufkin intersection

Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right now, they are at stage one which asks residents to voluntarily conserve water. Smith County judge to ask commissioners to call November bond election for new courthouse. Updated: 31 minutes ago. |. “The...
GILMER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KLTV

Henderson councilman remembers friend Deputy Lorenzo Bustos

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After the tragic death of an East Texas sheriff’s deputy Friday morning, friends are remembering the person they call a good hearted, caring man. Two Smith County deputies were on a traffic stop on State Highway 155 when a car slammed into the back of their unit. One deputy in the unit was treated and released from a hospital, but 29-year-old deputy Lorenzo Bustos was behind the unit and hit by the car.
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

Cause not yet determined for Longview grass fire that burned 8 acres

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview officials report that a Saturday afternoon grass fire near Toler Road burned about eight acres, but its cause is not yet undetermined. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said the fire broke out around 2 p.m. off Toler Road near Gilmer Road and that trucks used to respond to grass fires were dispatched.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Emergency crews respond to small explosion on Lake Tyler

LAKE TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews have responded to a small explosion that happened on a boat on Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed the incident happened on a boat located near the 16200 block of Big Oak Bay Road near the boat ramp. Brooks said that dispatch noted no fatalities and no major injuries had been reported and he emphasized that all occupants of the boat were safe and able to get away from the scene.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Drought Preventive Measures

Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right now, they are at stage one which asks residents to voluntarily conserve water. Smith County judge to ask commissioners to call November bond election for new courthouse. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. “The...
GILMER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy