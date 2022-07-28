Historic all-women ballot for Macon County Democrats

newschannel20.com
Related
newschannel20.com
Officials push for change at deadly intersection
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A lawmaker and local officials are pushing for change at the site of a deadly crash, which claimed the lives of two teens last month. Representative Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp, and Assumption Mayor Derek Page made a plea for changes on Monday.
newschannel20.com
CUPHD to no longer reach out to COVID-19 patients
Starting August 15, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) will no longer reach out to persons who test positive for COVID-19. “While COVID will continue to persist in our county, we are entering a period where state and federal mandates are being rescinded, funding is being reduced, and resources are being reallocated,” said Administrator Julie Pryde. “This is not a reason to be complacent; rather, we believe that Champaign County residents have the knowledge and tools readily available to them to adopt effective precautions to prevent COVID-19 infections and to make timely care decisions if they have a positive COVID-19 test.”
newschannel20.com
Scammers target Illinois National Guard members
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police and crashing into a car Sunday night. Springfield Police tried to pull over the vehicle around 7:39 p.m. in the 3000 block of Sangamon Avenue. We're told the driver continued to travel westbound and...
newschannel20.com
Back to school bash raises money for The Outlet, Kidzeum
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield families came out and enjoyed the perfect weather at Saturday's back-to-school bash hosted by Scheels and community partners. The event featured live music, food, family activities, and more. The Springfield Police and Fire Departments also battled it out in dunk tanks to raise funds...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Ford County Health Department wants dead birds
PAXTON, Ill. (WCCU) — The Ford County Public Health Department is asking for the public's help collecting dead birds. The department collects and tests dead birds as part of its West Nile virus surveillance program. If you find a dead bird in Ford County between now and October 15,...
newschannel20.com
Champaign-Urbana groups turn guns into garden tools
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — It is a known fact to residents of the Champaign-Urbana community that gun violence is an on going issue facing the area. As part of Ministerial Alliance of Champaign Urbana, a group of over 20 local organizations have devoted three days to ending gun violence and growing community.
newschannel20.com
1 dead, 3 injured in graduation party shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A violent and deadly weekend in central Illinois. A 14-year-old girl is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a graduation party in Decatur early Sunday morning. Police say that shots were fired at around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of...
newschannel20.com
Kroger closed in Taylorville due to asbestos, EPA says
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Kroger in Taylorville was closed on Friday, and all the employees were removed after the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued a Seal Order against the grocery store located at 201 East Bidwell Street. The state issued the seal because of asbestos contamination. The order...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
Charleston man steals three-wheel bike, police say
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WICS) — A Charleston man was arrested after police say he stole a three-wheel bike. On July 22, Charleston Police were called to the 10 block of Polk Avenue for a report of a stolen bike that was worth $550. The Charleston Police Department says they received...
newschannel20.com
New power plant coming to Pawnee
PAWNEE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Environment Protection Agency has approved a construction permit for a new natural gas-fueled electric power plant in Pawnee. EmberClear is developing the Lincoln Land Energy Center with a projected $1 billion investment. The permit will allow the Lincoln Land Energy Center to construct...
newschannel20.com
Illinois United set to compete at AAU Track & Field Junior Olympics
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - A local AAU Track & Field team will compete in their seventh Junior Olympics. In a few days they'll travel to North Carolina to begin their quest at a national title. Springfield's own Illinois United is set to compete at the AAU Track & Field Junior...
newschannel20.com
Teen girl shot while traveling in car in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Police say a 17-year-old girl was shot in the torso through the door of her car early Sunday morning. Two houses were also hit by the gunfire. It happened at approximately 5:49 a.m. in the 1200 block of Alberta Parkway. Police say three men were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
Music and art filled weekends in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was a weekend filled with live music and art in Decatur. Sunday, was the first of three free festivals hosted by Donnie’s Homespun in Decatur. The Central Park Music and Art series featured food, local art vendors, and live performances from central Illinois...
newschannel20.com
Child shot while playing outside
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — In Champaign, a man and a child suffered from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting late Saturday evening. Police responded around 9 p.m. to the 1100 block of North Third Street. As they arrived on the scene, officers were notified of vehicles arriving at an...
Comments / 0