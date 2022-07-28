www.pipestonestar.com
wesb.com
Ex-MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Reunites With High School Band TOZ At Homecoming Event In Jackson, Minnesota
Ex-MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson performed in his former hometown of Jackson, Minnesota during this summer’s Jackson County Fair. The homecoming event took place on Friday, July 29. David talked about his rock and roll journey before the races at Jackson Motorplex and reunited with his high school…
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
New Prague Times
88th annual Kolacky Days serves up variety
Like the variety of flavors of the Bohemian bun, the 88th annual Kolacky Days had a variety of weather Friday to Sunday this year. The event started out with 91-degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies on Friday afternoon. The Queen’s Pageant crowned new ambassadors, Queen Alexis Hoefs, First Princess and Miss Congeniality Elizabeth Odenthal, and Second Princess Kaia Krocak.
You Need to Try These Amazing Ice Cream Stops in MN
Now that it is summertime ice cream shops are open everywhere and ready for to scream for ice cream! But what are the best spots to hit when looking for great ice cream deals? Well here is a list of some of the best places to get your scream on!
ktoe.com
Owatonna Man Injured in Crash Near Mankato
A 73-year-old Owatonna man is injured in a crash near Mankato. According to the State Patrol, Dale Kupyer was turning northbound onto Highway 169 from eastbound Highway 68 near South Bend Township, which is just outside of Mankato. Another vehicle, driven by 23-year-old Madison Hullet from Mankato, was traveling southbound on Highway 169. The vehicles collided at the intersection. The Patrol says Kupyer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says he was wearing a seatbelt. Hullet had no reported injuries. Her passenger, 21-year-old James Gilbert from Orlando, Florida, had non-life threatening injuries. They also were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved.
pipestonestar.com
Smidt dives deeper into 4-H with summer internship
When the Pipestone County Fair begins Aug. 3, Lauryn Smidt will be both a 4-H member showing two dairy steers and a 4-H employee running the poultry, pet, dairy and rabbit shows. Smidt, 19, has been involved in 4-H since she was in kindergarten, the first year she was eligible,...
knuj.net
DOWNTOWN NEW ULM BUILDING DEMOLITION
Demolition has started on the buildings at 511 andd 513 Third North Street in New Ulm as part of a property rehab by the owner of Doppeleichen Vineyards. The buildings were previously used as office space and Vineyards owner Paul Neyers says his plan is to rebuild the properties into winery production and tasting spaces. Once demolition is done, construction of the new building is expected to begin. The New Ulm Economic Development Authority approved an over $74,000 Commercial Property Rehab loan for the project in April.
Victim paralyzed, 29 bullets hit car in Janesville shooting
Devonte Bernard Phillips (left) and William Cornelius Terrel Peavy (right) – Waseca County Jail. The shooting that shocked the small town of Janesville in southern Minnesota this week left the victim paralyzed with a bullet lodged in his thoracic vertebrae, according to charges filed in Waseca County. Per the...
Court documents: Man uses fake check to ‘buy’ car from Spirit Lake
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -- A Missouri man was arrested after attempting to fraudulently purchase a vehicle.
myklgr.com
Three injured in two separate crashes on Highway 71 in Redwood County Friday afternoon
Three people were injured in two separate crashes along Highway 71 in Redwood County on Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the first crash occurred a few minutes after noon. An eastbound Pontiac Grand Prix driven near Paxton Township by Isaac Joseph Hillesheim, age 18, of Franklin collided with an eastbound Chevrolet S10 driven by an unidentified 17 year old. Both were taken to CentraCare – Redwood Falls.
Southern Minnesota News
Le Center man who impregnated 12-year-old sentenced to prison
Marcus Allen Owens Jr, Minnesota Department of Corrections. A Le Center man who impregnated a 12-year-old girl will spend about six years in prison. Marcus Allen Owens, Jr. was sentenced in Le Sueur County Court last week. He pleaded guilty to one count of felony 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct. District...
Southern Minnesota News
Wanted man arrested in rural Amboy
Jacob "Jake" Friedrichs, Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. A man wanted on warrants in Blue Earth County was arrested in rural Amboy early Sunday morning. Jacob Friedrichs, 40, was taken into custody at around midnight, according to a press release from Blue Earth County Sheriff Cpt Paul Barta. According to...
