APSU unveils redesigned logo to expand University’s reach

Lee Ann Brandon
Lee Ann Brandon unexpectedly went home to the arms of Jesus on July 31, following a brief illness. Lee Ann was born on June 9, 1956 in Memphis Tennessee to Eugene and Mary Catherine ( Kacky) Lendermon. She was a graduate of Overton High School in Memphis, Tennessee, and later became a proud alumni of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. Lee Ann was touched by anyone with special needs and after receiving a degree in special education at UT, began her career as a special education teacher.
Organizer of World Sky Race eyes Nashville as a possible stop
A major event could bring dozens of airships to Tennessee in 2025. The World Sky Race is the brainchild of Don Hartsell commissioner of the World Air League, which he formed in 2006.
Women of Clarksville expo returns for second year
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Women of Clarksville Expo returns to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center for its second year on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m-3 p.m.. This free event invites everyone to shop, eat and learn about women’s health issues. The Expo will include cooking workshops, home & garden demos and free health screenings. Food trucks and other local vendors will also be in attendance.
ChemoGuardians says ‘no one fights alone’ when help is needed for cancer | Giving Grace
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – For those who suffer from cancer, it can sometimes feel like they are battling the disease all by themselves, even when they have the support of family and friends. There is a group of caring people ready to step up to help, and the nonprofit organization is known as ChemoGuardians.
Tennessee Vols could be adding a dynamic playmaker for the 2022 season
Tennessee Vols fans are well aware that the defensive side of the ball could use more depth, but there’s a position on the offensive side of the ball that could also use some more depth. Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh met with the media on Sunday ahead of Tennessee’s...
14 missing persons from Middle Tennessee
Tens of thousands of families across our country are searching for answers in missing persons cases, some of which have spanned decades. That includes hundreds of cases here in Tennessee.
Wesley Leonard Parker
Wesley Leonard Parker, age 66, of Clarksville, Tennessee, formerly of Southern California, passed away at his residence on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Wesley was born July 19, 1956, in Santa Rosa, California; the son of the late Luther and Alice Parker of Santa Rosa, California, and brother, Curtis Parker. Survivors...
This Week with Bob Mueller: July 30, 2022
In this week's cover story, a move to legalize marijuana on the federal level could remove one obstacle for legalized medical marijuana in Tennessee.
Montgomery County Fair in full swing at Clarksville Speedway | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Montgomery County Fair was in full swing this past weekend at the Clarksville Speedway & Fairgrounds. People from all over the county came to enjoy the rides, games and carnival food. Among this year’s events are Flat Track Bike Racing, the Enduro Race, and live pig and duck races. As usual, there are rides, food, games and vendors like ax-throwing and a bull-riding machine.
Nominate your favorite local restaurants and shops for Clarksville’s Best
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Who has Clarksville’s best burger? Who is Clarksville’s best real estate agent? Which school is Clarksville’s best? That’s up to you, and best of all, it’s free to enter, free to vote and free to win!. Starting Monday, Aug....
Tennessee Children's Home breaks ground on pair of Spring Hill campus buildings
The Tennessee Children's Home broke ground for its new administrative and maintenance buildings this past Friday. These buildings will be the newest and final addition to their 45-acre Spring Hill campus. The buildings will allow Tennessee Children's Home to have all its services on one campus, including accounting, human resources,...
New legislation to be introduced in hopes of bringing RNC to Nashville
New legislation is set to be introduced on Tuesday at the Metro City Council meeting in hopes of bringing the Republican National Convention to Nashville.
Hillsdale College’s charter schools appeal to the state to overturn rejections in three Tennessee counties
Three charter school proposals affiliated with Hillsdale College have now appealed their rejections by local Tennessee school boards. Both Rutherford and Clarksville-Montgomery County schools voted down applications from American Classical Academy within weeks of NewsChannel5 airing a video of Hillsdale president Larry Arnn denigrating public school teachers. In an appearance with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in Franklin, Arnn had said that teachers “come from the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”
LOOK: 247Sports spits right in Tennessee football’s face with this ranking
Vol fans often say that despite the recent rough years its football program has had, Tennessee still recruits itself. Even with the crazy coaching carousel of the last decade, UT as a brand continues to carry serious weight in the college football world. But according to a ranking posted this...
Mount Pleasant native, Belmont basketball standout dies
Mount Pleasant native Joe Gaines, the first NBA Draft selection in the history of Belmont basketball, died July 29 at the age of 72 in Winchester following an extended illness. Gaines, a 1972 graduate of Belmont, remains the program’s all-time rebounding leader with 1,895 and is the 10th-leading scorer in...
Tennessee's first-ever legal cannabis bar, restaurant opens in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee's first legal cannabis bar and restaurant, Buds & Brews, is now open in Nashville's Germantown. "Join us for delicious food, beverages, and infused dipping sauces," the restaurant noted on social media Thursday, which was the day it opened. The menu features "upscale bar fare,"...
This Restaurant Has The Best Grilled Cheese In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best grilled cheese sandwich in each state, including this cheesy delight in Tennessee.
Aurora Rives Crowned Henry Co. Fairest Of Fair
Paris, Tenn.–Aurora Nicole Rives was crowned Fairest of the Fair at Saturday night’s annual pageant at the Henry County Fairgrounds. She is the daughter of Vanessa Rives. Selected for her court were: First Maid Emma Lynn Brewer, daughter of Joe and Christina Brewer; Second Maid Kennon Rebecca Wilson, daughter of Jason and Traci Wilson; Third Maid Bryleigh Cate Hayes, daughter of Chuck and Cheri Hayes; and Fourth Maid Whitley Madisyn Forrest, daughter of Will and Tonya Forrest.
William Johnston
William Johnston, age 86, of Clarksville, passed away July 23, 2022 at Ahava Healthcare. Private family services will held. William entered this life on August 22, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY to the late William and Josephine Waughan Johnston. He was a Veteran of The United States Air Force. In addition...
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Nationally Recognized for Commitment to Providing High Quality AFib Care
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown have received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – AFIB Gold quality achievement award for its commitment to managing atrial fibrillation (AFib), ultimately helping to reduce patients’ stroke risk. AFib affects millions of...
