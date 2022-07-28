ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

APSU unveils redesigned logo to expand University’s reach

By Charles Booth
clarksvillenow.com
 4 days ago
clarksvillenow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

Lee Ann Brandon

Lee Ann Brandon unexpectedly went home to the arms of Jesus on July 31, following a brief illness. Lee Ann was born on June 9, 1956 in Memphis Tennessee to Eugene and Mary Catherine ( Kacky) Lendermon. She was a graduate of Overton High School in Memphis, Tennessee, and later became a proud alumni of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. Lee Ann was touched by anyone with special needs and after receiving a degree in special education at UT, began her career as a special education teacher.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Women of Clarksville expo returns for second year

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Women of Clarksville Expo returns to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center for its second year on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m-3 p.m.. This free event invites everyone to shop, eat and learn about women’s health issues. The Expo will include cooking workshops, home & garden demos and free health screenings. Food trucks and other local vendors will also be in attendance.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Nashville, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Wesley Leonard Parker

Wesley Leonard Parker, age 66, of Clarksville, Tennessee, formerly of Southern California, passed away at his residence on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Wesley was born July 19, 1956, in Santa Rosa, California; the son of the late Luther and Alice Parker of Santa Rosa, California, and brother, Curtis Parker. Survivors...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
clarksvillenow.com

Montgomery County Fair in full swing at Clarksville Speedway | VIDEO

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Montgomery County Fair was in full swing this past weekend at the Clarksville Speedway & Fairgrounds. People from all over the county came to enjoy the rides, games and carnival food. Among this year’s events are Flat Track Bike Racing, the Enduro Race, and live pig and duck races. As usual, there are rides, food, games and vendors like ax-throwing and a bull-riding machine.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Nominate your favorite local restaurants and shops for Clarksville’s Best

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Who has Clarksville’s best burger? Who is Clarksville’s best real estate agent? Which school is Clarksville’s best? That’s up to you, and best of all, it’s free to enter, free to vote and free to win!. Starting Monday, Aug....
williamsonhomepage.com

Tennessee Children's Home breaks ground on pair of Spring Hill campus buildings

The Tennessee Children's Home broke ground for its new administrative and maintenance buildings this past Friday. These buildings will be the newest and final addition to their 45-acre Spring Hill campus. The buildings will allow Tennessee Children's Home to have all its services on one campus, including accounting, human resources,...
SPRING HILL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apsu#Logo Design#College#University
wpln.org

Hillsdale College’s charter schools appeal to the state to overturn rejections in three Tennessee counties

Three charter school proposals affiliated with Hillsdale College have now appealed their rejections by local Tennessee school boards. Both Rutherford and Clarksville-Montgomery County schools voted down applications from American Classical Academy within weeks of NewsChannel5 airing a video of Hillsdale president Larry Arnn denigrating public school teachers. In an appearance with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in Franklin, Arnn had said that teachers “come from the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Mount Pleasant native, Belmont basketball standout dies

Mount Pleasant native Joe Gaines, the first NBA Draft selection in the history of Belmont basketball, died July 29 at the age of 72 in Winchester following an extended illness. Gaines, a 1972 graduate of Belmont, remains the program’s all-time rebounding leader with 1,895 and is the 10th-leading scorer in...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TN
Post Register

Tennessee's first-ever legal cannabis bar, restaurant opens in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee's first legal cannabis bar and restaurant, Buds & Brews, is now open in Nashville's Germantown. "Join us for delicious food, beverages, and infused dipping sauces," the restaurant noted on social media Thursday, which was the day it opened. The menu features "upscale bar fare,"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
radionwtn.com

Aurora Rives Crowned Henry Co. Fairest Of Fair

Paris, Tenn.–Aurora Nicole Rives was crowned Fairest of the Fair at Saturday night’s annual pageant at the Henry County Fairgrounds. She is the daughter of Vanessa Rives. Selected for her court were: First Maid Emma Lynn Brewer, daughter of Joe and Christina Brewer; Second Maid Kennon Rebecca Wilson, daughter of Jason and Traci Wilson; Third Maid Bryleigh Cate Hayes, daughter of Chuck and Cheri Hayes; and Fourth Maid Whitley Madisyn Forrest, daughter of Will and Tonya Forrest.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

William Johnston

William Johnston, age 86, of Clarksville, passed away July 23, 2022 at Ahava Healthcare. Private family services will held. William entered this life on August 22, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY to the late William and Josephine Waughan Johnston. He was a Veteran of The United States Air Force. In addition...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy