EF-2 tornado touched down in Wyoming County, NWS says

Gas prices continue to steadily decrease but should we expect a price hike again?
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As gas prices continue to drop at a steady rate, the increase for demand is beginning to creep back in. According to AAA, the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand is increasing as the inventory levels are gradually dropping. This could possibly lead to increase in gas prices or the decrease in gas prices. However, AAA does say that prices will continue to drop, for now.
‘Light Perinton Blue:’ Calling hours and procession for Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The calling hours for fallen Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz began on Sunday at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home in Fairport. The public may visit the casket and the family of Officer Mazurkiewicz at the funeral home before 8 p.m. when the casket will be driven to the Public Safety Building where members of the Rochester Police Department may pay their respects.
Your Stories Q&A: Storage in store for new building near SYR airport
(WSYR-TV) — New construction near Syracuse Hancock International Airport had viewer Marvin Calderon reaching out to The Your Stories Team. Calderon wanted to know what is currently being built on South Bay Road across from Delta Sonic near I-81 in the Town of Salina. Storage is what’s in store...
Visiting Hawaii? Don’t swim in fresh water with an open cut
HONOLULU (KHON) – Are you visiting Hawaii this summer? If you are, you may want to be careful when you go swimming. Health officials are warning about leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that impacts humans and animals in Hawaii and other warm-climate areas throughout the world. You can get leptospirosis...
Funeral service, calling hours set for fallen Rochester officer Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester announced details Monday regarding the funeral service for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. Two events have been scheduled for July 31 and August 1 to remember the 29-year-veteran:. Calling Hours. Calling hours will be open to all members of the...
Procession, funeral held for Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Rochester Police Department led a procession and spoke at the funeral for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz Monday. The procession began at the Public Safety Building downtown shortly after 11 a.m. and ended at Blue Cross Arena. A sea of uniformed...
Energy bill assistance available for New Yorkers
ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – New Yorkers struggling with their electric and gas bills can now get some help from a $567 million assistance program announced by Governor Kathy Hochul. Hochul said the majority of the money will help more than 327,000 low-income gas and electric customers pay their August...
NY congressional candidate supports mandatory military service, but only for men
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Republican congressional candidate Carl Paladino won’t be answering questions from debate moderators ahead of the August primary for New York’s 23rd district, but he did take questions from a group of right-wing supporters at a campaign stop this week in Jamestown. The Jamestown...
Syracuse soccer tournament celebrates unity
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On July 30 and 31, soccer teams from across New York came to Syracuse to celebrate unity, culture, community, and sport as part of the Western NY Unity Cup Soccer Tournament. The event, hosted by the semi-professional Upstate United FC in Syracuse, brought 8 teams...
