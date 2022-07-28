EF-2 tornado touched down in Wyoming County, NWS says

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As gas prices continue to drop at a steady rate, the increase for demand is beginning to creep back in. According to AAA, the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand is increasing as the inventory levels are gradually dropping. This could possibly lead to increase in gas prices or the decrease in gas prices. However, AAA does say that prices will continue to drop, for now.

TRAFFIC ・ 12 HOURS AGO