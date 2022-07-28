Nissan Navara SL Warrior Debuts To Take On Australian Outback

www.motor1.com
Alfa Romeo Supercar To Be Previewed In 2023 With Twin-Turbo V6: Report
In June 2018, Alfa Romeo revealed a product roadmap that listed GTV and 8C models scheduled to come out by 2022. However, an updated version of that image from FCA's Q3 2019 results sadly did not include those two revivals anymore. To the disappointment of enthusiasts, plans for a Giulia Coupe and a mid-engined supercar were shelved. However, a new report claims there still might be an exciting ICE-powered Alfa before the brand goes electric.
2024 Ford Mustang Confirmed For Sept. 14 Debut At Detroit Auto Show
Just 24 hours after hearing a rumor about the seventh-generation Ford Mustang debuting in September, the word is official. Ford has confirmed the 2024 Mustang will debut on September 14, and the gala is happening in the Motor City at the 2022 North American International Detroit Auto Show. The news...
Toyota Hilux AT44 Is A Six-Wheeled Monster Truck Made For The Extremes
Arctic Trucks has gained notoriety for making hardcore rigs for equally extreme purposes. However, the Icelandic company faced challenges during its expedition in Antarctica in 2008. To get back to the challenge, Arctic Trucks made a rig out of a Toyota Hilux. It's an AT44 rig, which was named after...
Can't Afford A New Corvette Z06? Here Are 6 Cheaper Alternatives
Ever since the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was shown, the price of this more extreme C8 has been the cause of much speculation. After all, the base Corvette C8 is considered one of the great performance bargains when compared to German and Italian exotics, so would the more powerful Z06 be viewed in the same way? Last week, we discovered that the new Z06 would start at $106,395, including the destination charge. While it's still far cheaper than a Ferrari, it is pricier than we expected. In fact, we found six cheaper sports cars, both new and used, you should consider if the new Z06 is simply priced too far out of your range.
Watch This Jet Boat Hit Sweet Jumps With Honda K-Series Power
The Internet’s favorite Honda engine looks great in the back of a jet boat, who knew?. YouTubers BoostedBoiz have built a mini jet boat powered by Honda's venerable K-series engine, as seen in their latest video. The Honda K-series motors are popular swap candidates for many automotive platforms. The...
New Toyota Supra Surprises Dodge Challenger Hellcat In Drag Race
There's very little in common between the Toyota Supra and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Both cars feature engines in the front driving wheels at the back, and these specific vehicles run eight-speed automatic transmissions. At a glance, that seems like plenty of common ground. But we all know the Toyota doesn't stand a chance in a straight-line race. And yet, here it is.
Honda Civic Type R Wagon Rendering Imagines The Impossible
Ever since the Honda Civic Type R's introduction in 1997, the red-badged performance car has always been available as a hatchback – mostly as a three-door then as a five-door from 2015 onward. That's, of course, with the exception of the FD2 in 2007. For the first time, the Civic Type R was sold as a sedan based on the eighth-generation model, exclusively available in Japan.
2024 Suzuki Swift Spy Shots Preview Definite Changes In Next-Gen Model
The current generation Suzuki Swift has been around for quite a while since it was announced in 2016. Since then, its tiny footprint has reached several markets globally except in the US where the Japanese company only sells motorcycles and outboard motors for marine vehicles. It won't be long before...
Chevy Corvette E-Ray Interior Spied For The First Time
Chevrolet continues work on the first electrified Corvette in history and is currently testing prototypes in Southern Europe. We have new photos of a prototype spied in broad daylight, finally giving us an early preview of the model's interior, which has virtually zero camouflage. The steering wheel may be on the wrong side, but the layout is identical between right-hand and left-hand models.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Wood Carving Looks Ready To Conquer Moab
The attention to detail on this wood-carved model is astonishing. When Jeep started selling the Wrangler Rubicon 392 in 2021, it was a coveted vehicle. After all, it's the first Wrangler that comes equipped with a V8 engine right off the factory. There's just one problem though – it's very...
Airstream, REI Collaborate On Special Edition Basecamp Travel Trailer
Airstream, the legendary American caravan manufacturer famous for the distinctive shape of its rounded and polished aluminum coachwork, has decided to partner with REI, an outdoor retailer headquartered near Seattle, on a new special edition Basecamp travel trailer. The new product is already available to order, though it doesn’t come cheap. We will get to the price in a minute, but first, let’s see what new features this trailer has.
torquenews.com
Things You Should Never Do to a Manual Transmission Car
Too many of us have bad habits when it comes to driving a car or truck with a manual transmission. Here’s a good reminder on things you should never do to a manual transmission car or truck that while might not seem to be a problem immediately, does result in premature wear of your clutch as well as damage to your transmission.
electrek.co
This 28 mph Italian electric bike offers dual batteries on an eye-popping truss frame
The first time I saw the Fantic ISSIMO electric bike on a trip to Milan last year, I instantly fell in love with the design. And now that the company is offering a 45 km/h (28 mph) version that maxes out the legally allowable speed, I’m even more head over heels for this eye-catching electric bike.
2024 Chevy Corvette Test Mule Devoured By Fire [UPDATE]
[UPDATE 2] Added video of the incident sent to Motor1.com by CarPix. [UPDATE] Chevrolet has issued a statement regarding the fiery incident. In an e-mail to Motor1.com, Trevor Thompkins, Senior Manager, Chevrolet Passenger Cars, Performance and Motorsports Communications at General Motors, said:. "A Corvette development vehicle undergoing extreme testing by...
Porsche Carrera GT Dances On Grass Before BMW i3 Police Car Arrives
A slippery surface and a supercar are typically not a great combination since less-than-ideal traction can easily cause the high-powered machine to spin out of control. However, power sliding on the grass in an enclosed area is a lot safer, especially if the person behind the wheel knows what they're doing. Some high-end vehicles did a bit of dancing, but the police weren't too happy about their driving shenanigans.
McLaren Building 12 SLR Race Car Restomods For $350K Plus Donor Car
The Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren is a very special supercar. Just over 2,100 were built during its production run through the 2000s, including a special model called the 722 Edition in honor of Sir Stirling Moss. That led to a track-only version called the 722 GT, stripped of its luxurious interior and focused purely on going fast. Just 21 were made.
Mustang Vs Camaro Drag Race Proves Age-Old Rivalry Is Alive And Well
Find a list of the all-time top automotive rivalries and you'll surely see the Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro. These cars have defined an era and made the world a better place for car nuts. If not for these two, the '60s and the '70s would have been less interesting.
MotorTrend Magazine
Rust Valley Restorers Turns Junkyard Cars Into Daily Drivers
There's a hidden oasis of classic cars in a remote area of British Columbia, Canada, colloquially referred to as "Rust Valley." Mike Hall of Tappen, British Columbia, has been collecting classic cars and storing them for over 40 years, amassing a collection that has exceeded 400 cars. Now he's out of room and running out of time to do something with them. Rust Valley Restorers—streaming now on MotorTrend+ (sign up for a free trial today!)—documents the trials and tribulations of Mike and the Rust Bros Restorations crew as they toil away, turning junkyard cars into driveable classics.
All about the only car to break the sound barrier: the Thrust SSC
On 15 October 1997, the car managed to achieve speeds of 763 miles per hour. The record-breaking ride has yet to be beaten by another vehicle. It needed to deploy a parachute to slow down and stop. Have you ever heard of a car breaking the sound barrier? If not,...
New Dodge Challenger And Charger To Retain V8 Engines
If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
