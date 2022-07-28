Hillary Clinton endorses Karen Bass in LA mayoral race

spectrumnews1.com
LA poised to expand anti-camping law as vital shelter program ends
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council will vote on whether to ban encampments around schools and daycares Tuesday, just as a federal program that sheltered more than 10,000 Angelenos in hotels over the COVID-19 pandemic ends, sending many participants back to city sidewalks. The Council voted 10-1...
'Atheist Street Pirates' tracking, removing illegally posted religious signs
LOS ANGELES — Spearheaded by Atheists United Executive Director Evan Clark, the “street pirates” are a volunteer group that tracks (using public online reporting), investigates and removes illegally posted religious signs from public spaces in the Los Angeles area. The group has formed an alliance with the...
LAPD sergeant fired over testing payment dispute seeks reinstatement
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A veteran Los Angeles police sergeant who alleges she was wrongfully fired in May for refusing to pay for coronavirus testing while awaiting a decision on her request for a religious exemption from taking the vaccination is asking a judge to reinstate her with back pay.
Port of LA attempts to balance supply chain influx, employment
The Port of Los Angeles is attempting to find the balance between keeping the supply chain moving without eliminating jobs. In June, 876,611 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units were moved, the best June in the port’s 115-year history. Matching last year’s record setting pace, the port has handled over 5.4 million TEUs as of June 2022.
LA County could drop out of high COVID transmission level next week
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals declined slightly Saturday, continuing a stabilizing trend that's allowed officials to scrap plans to re-impose an indoor mask mandate. The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals declined by 19 people to 1,220, according to...
Newport Beach company experiments with four-day workweek
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — When Carrie Freitas first thought of switching her company from a five-day, 40-hour workweek to a four-day, 32-hour workweek, she had some reservations. How will her employees and clients react? How is billing going to work with her clients? Most importantly, how can her company...
La Verne all-stars win Little League Softball West Regional
LA VERNE, Calif. (CNS) — The all-star team from the La Verne Little League is scheduled to begin play in the Little League Softball World Series Aug. 9 after three one-sided victories in the West Region Tournament, including a 10-1 win over its counterparts from the Cactus Foothills Little League in the championship game.
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting in Paramount
PARAMOUNT, Calif. (CNS) — Four men were shot, one fatally, in Paramount Monday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 11:10 a.m. to the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, near the Century (105) Freeway, on reports of the shooting and found the victims down at the scene, according to the department’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez.
