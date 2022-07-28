CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

www.sfgate.com
NorCal man dies while attempting to rescue rafters in California river
Officials say he wasn't wearing a life jacket when he dove in to save them.
SFGate
Traffic Crash Saturday Morning Closes Section Of North Main Street
WALNUT CREEK (BCN) Police in Walnut Creek Saturday morning were reporting a section of North Main Street was closed due to a traffic crash. The Walnut Creek Police Department first reported the incident Saturday at 3:13 a.m. Police said North Main Street was closed in both directions at Pringle Avenue.
SFGate
Chp Reporting Fatal Crash On John Muir Parkway
The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash occurred Saturday morning on eastbound John Muir Parkway in Contra Costa County. The crash was first reported at 1:49 a.m., involved a motorcycle and occurred near Christie Road, according to the CHP. No other information about the incident was immediately available.
SFGate
California investigating 3rd inmate slaying in 1 week
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres...
SFGate
Man Shot, Killed Just East Of Stockton
A man was killed during a shooting incident Friday in an unincorporated area just east of Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. Detectives were working with the county's medical examiner's office to provide a positive identification of the victim. Residents were alerted that South Gillis Road between...
SFGate
Want Your Own Theme Park? This $4M Castle Comes With Carnival Rides
Bumper cars, an aluminum zoo, and a castle are all available on one California property. On the market for $3,995,000, Amador Castle in Jackson, CA, offers almost 30 acres of possibilities. “When people first walk up there, it’s just shock and awe. But a lot of people don’t realize how...
SFGate
Late-Night Disturbance Suspect Dies Following Arrest
A 45-year-old man died following his arrest last week for a late-night disturbance in Stockton, police announced Saturday. Police said the man died Friday night after being transported to a local hospital for a head injury. On July 27 at 10:51 p.m., police responded to the 5400 block of Covey...
SFGate
Man Indicted On Suspicion Of Multiple Drug Trafficking, Weapons Charges
A Stockton man was indicted on Thursday for drug and weapons charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of California. Jesus Iribe, 26, was charged on suspicion of intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
