116 homes, other structures burned in fire near Yosemite

Fire season continued on its destructive path this week when the Oak Fire tore through the outskirts of Mariposa, a Yosemite National Park gateway community, reducing houses to ash and forcing the evacuation of thousands of people. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency for the county, and as of Friday, more than 19,000 acres had burned. A Yosemite climber and a first responder were among those who lost their homes. Check out our updated coverage here.

MARIPOSA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO