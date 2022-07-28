ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

116 homes, other structures burned in fire near Yosemite

SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sfgate.com

CBS San Francisco

Wildland fire near Fresno prompts evacuation warning

FRESNO -- A fast-growing wildland fire in Fresno County Sunday afternoon has resulted in evacuations and injuries.The blaze, dubbed the Pebble Incident by Cal Fire, was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. in the Sierra Nevada foothills community of Squaw ValleyFire officials reported that two people have suffered burn injuries and a number of structures are threatened. Evacuation warnings have been issued for several locations as the blaze continues to expand beyond an early estimate of 40 acres burned.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man pulled from Millerton Lake, officials say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was pulled from Millerton Lake after he went underwater for several minutes on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation. Around 3:30 p.m., state parks lifeguards and deputies from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office were called out to the lake after it was reported that a […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Thousands evacuated and dozens of structures destroyed in Oak Fire

Fire season continued on its destructive path this week when the Oak Fire tore through the outskirts of Mariposa, a Yosemite National Park gateway community, reducing houses to ash and forcing the evacuation of thousands of people. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency for the county, and as of Friday, more than 19,000 acres had burned.  A Yosemite climber and a first responder were among those who lost their homes. Check out our updated coverage here.    
MARIPOSA, CA
mynspr.org

Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds

Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

This weather models shows where smoke from Oak Fire is headed

The National Weather Service's Hanford office posted a computer model showing where smoke from California's Oak Fire near Yosemite will disperse in the coming days. You can view several models on the weather service's website and the one showing Wednesday's forecast on Twitter:. The Friday model shows the sooty air...
HANFORD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Head-on crash north of Oakdale leaves both drivers dead, CHP says

MODESTO — Authorities are investigating a head-on crash that left both drivers dead near Woodward Reservoir north of Oakdale.The California Highway Patrol Modesto division said the collision happened shortly before 4 p.m. Friday along 26 Mile Road just north of Eastman Road on the west side of the reservoir.A white Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on 26 Mile Road while a Chevy Tahoe was traveling southbound. Both drivers were adult males.Both men died at the scene.
OAKDALE, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Christina Louise Valenzuela

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Christina Louise Valenzuela. Christina Louise Valenzuela is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony Resisting. 35-year-old Valenzuela is 5' 3" tall, 150 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you know where Christina Louise Valenzuela is...
FRESNO, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Woman Stabbed While Cleaning Her Garage

At about 2:04 pm Friday afternoon, the Turlock Police Department, Turlock Fire Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported aggravated assault that had just occurred at a residence in the 1500 block of Joett Drive, Turlock. When crews arrived on scene, they found a woman in her...
TURLOCK, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Woman Arrested After Shoplifting from Kohl’s

At about 8:39 pm Wednesday night, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported larceny in progress at Kohl’s, 2751 Countryside Drive, Turlock, after a woman had just been reported by loss prevention leaving the business with concealed and unpaid merchandise and getting into a vehicle in the parking lot.
TURLOCK, CA

