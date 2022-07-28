ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch J-Hope & TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Lollapalooza Performances

By Starr Bowenbank
 4 days ago

Lollapalooza 2022 is right around the corner, and it’s a special one for K-pop fans. The four-day festival — which is scheduled to take place in Chicago starting on Thursday (July 28) through Sunday (July 31) — will host some of the biggest talents the music industry has to offer, including a BTS member and one of K-pop’s most prominent boy groups.

On Sunday, BTS J-Hope will make history as the first ever South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major American music festival. The rapper replaced Doja Cat on the festival lineup following her cancellation due to her tonsil surgery, which also resulted in her stepping down from The Weeknd’s tour. The news of J-Hope’s Lollapalooza appearance came just before the release of his debut solo album, Jack in the Box .

“What’s up ARMY? I cannot wait to see you at Lollapalooza on July 31,” J-Hope said in a video posted to Weverse’s Twitter account. “It’s an honor to be the first South Korean artist to headline a major American music festival. I’m so excited to see the other artists like Dua Lipa, J. Cole, TOMORROX X TOGETHER, and so much more. I’m working hard to put on an incredible show for you all. See you in Chicago!”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will take the stage at Lollapalooza on Saturday (July 30), meaning it will be an exciting time for BTS ARMY and TXT’s MOA. Here’s how fans can watch the experience unfold on streaming .

Hulu

Hulu has teamed up with Live Nation to bring the festival to fans looking to stream. New subscribers can join Hulu with or without ads, both of which come with a 30-day free trial to watch Lollapalooza online. The ad-supported plan is $6.99 a month and the ad-free plan is $12.99 a month.

“Hulu and Live Nation are both committed to delivering exceptional entertainment to fans, so we are thrilled to be collaborating with them, again, as we expand our offering to include these three legendary festivals,” said Hulu president Joe Earley in a statement. “Each event is unique, but all three bring people together for incredible music, artistry, and experiences, which we are fortunate to be able to share with Hulu subscribers.”

Weverse

For fans who live outside of the United States, a live broadcast of J-Hope and TXT’s performances will be shown on the Weverse APP/PC and Weverse TV app. J-Hope will take the stage at Lollapalooza at 9 p.m. CT on the main stage on Sunday, or 11 a.m. KST on Monday, (Aug. 1); TXT will perform at 7:45 p.m. CT on Saturday, or 9:45 a.m. KST on Sunday (July 31).

Lollapalooza 2022

Looking to see the performance live and in person? Tickets to the festival are still available to purchase here . J-Hope is performing at the Bud Light Stage, while TXT will take the Solana x Perry’s Stage.

