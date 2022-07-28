Suspect in Eason-Williams slaying arraigned, held without bond

Eduard Rodriguez Tabora, the third suspect arrested and charged with murder in the death of Rev. Autura Eason-Williams, was arraigned Thursday, July 28.

With the help of an interpreter, Judge Karen Massey in General Sessions Criminal Court Division 11 read Tabora his charges and told him he would be held without bond.

Tabora has been charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony and facilitation to first-degree murder.

The murder charge, a class M felony, could carry either a life sentence with or without the chance of parole or a death sentence.

The especially aggravated robbery and facilitation to commit first-degree murder, class A felonies, each carry 15-60 years in prison; and employing a firearm to commit a felony, a C felony, carries 3-15 years.

Because of a conflict of interest with the public defender’s office, Tabora, 20, was told he would be appointed a private attorney, Mark Mesler.

But Tabora said his family might hire a lawyer, so Massey agreed to hold off on appointing one.

Tabora will appear in court again Monday, Aug. 1, to determine whether an attorney is appointed.

Police responded to a shooting on the 1000 block of Whitehaven Lane Monday, July 18. Upon arrival, officers found Eason-Williams unresponsive and rushed her to Regional One Health. She was pronounced dead on arrival.

Eason-Williams was the district superintendent of the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference of The United Methodist Church.

Tabora was developed as a person of interest in the case and was arrested Tuesday, July 26.

According to an affidavit, he was one of two suspects who approached Eason-Williams as she pulled into her driveway.

Tabora and a juvenile suspect wore face masks and gloves and carried a handgun. He is not licensed to carry.

Rev. Autura Eason-Williams was metro district superintendent of the Tennessee-Western Kentucky United Methodist Annual Conference. (Courtesy United Methodist Church)

The juvenile suspect, who approached Eason-Williams from the driver’s side, fired multiple shots into her vehicle, striking her several times and then pulled her out and drove away.

Tabora fled in a stolen Hyundai driven by another juvenile.

Six .9mm bullet casings were discovered on the scene following the incident.

The two juveniles, identified by Memphis police as Brayan Carrillo and Miguel Andrade, were charged with first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

The District Attorney’s Office has filed motions to try both Carrillo and Andrade, both 15, as adults.

Another juvenile male, 16, was charged with theft of property $2,500-$10,000, and a 17-year-old male was released without charges.

Asked whether the 17-year-old who was released was suspected to be involved in the Eason-Williams case, a public information officer with MPD said: “All suspects believed to be involved in the murder of Eason-Williams have been charged accordingly.”

All juveniles who were charged will appear in juvenile court Monday, Aug. 1 — the same day Tabora will appear in adult court.

A transfer hearing for the juveniles is not expected until late August or September.

Eason-Williams’ husband and siblings are in support of transferring the juveniles as adults, but her four children are not.

Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said she will proceed with filing motions to have the juveniles transferred to adult court.