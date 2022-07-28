Three Men Arrested After Allegedly Attempting To Steal A Storage Shed

www.q95fm.net
Related
Robbery suspect identified after leaving wallet at crime scene
KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — A man is in jail after he allegedly broke into a business and left his wallet at the crime scene. West Virginia State Police (WVSP) say they responded to a breaking and entering complaint at a business near Kenova, West Virginia, on Sunday around 10:15 a.m. The owner told police that […]
q95fm.net
Three Arrested For Looting Following Flash Flooding
Three people were arrested on Thursday night in Perry County for looting following the historic flooding that hit our region last week. The individuals were discovered in the Lost Creek area and transported to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. According to Perry County Sheriff’s Office Officials, there is no official...
WSAZ
Police: Man breaks into shop twice, steals tens of thousands in cash
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating after troopers say a man called 911 saying someone rammed the gate to his shop in the 2500 block of Rt. 52 near Kenova. This happened Sunday around 10:15 a.m. Troopers found a rail buggy, that was inside the shop,...
wchstv.com
Rail buggy theft results in multiple charges for Wayne County man
KENOVA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Troopers said a Wayne County man accused of stealing a rail buggy is facing multiple charges. Timothy Ratcliffe, 42, of Kenova has been charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny and destruction of property, according to a news release from West Virginia State Police. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ironton Tribune
UPDATE: Ironton police officer arrested
Spoljaric charged with drug trafficking, tampering with evidence, domestic violence. On Wednesday evening, the Ironton Police Department arrested one of its own officers. The department got a call about a domestic violence situation on Wednesday morning and by that evening, Bradley Spoljaric, 29, an IPD officer since April 2020, was arrested and charged with first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, second-degree felony possession/trafficking in Schedule 1 and Schedule 2 dugs and third-degree felony tampering with evidence.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. sheriff sends warning to those planning to loot
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for looting Thursday night after historic flooding hit. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said it happened in the Lower Lost Creek area. The people involved were taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. He said our communities are hurting and his office will not tolerate this type of activity.
Man charged after allegedly stealing $7,300 worth of items from Huntington pawn shop
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was charged with a felony after allegedly breaking into a Huntington pawn shop. A criminal complaint says that T.J. Jazz Cremeans was caught on footage with three other suspects breaking into Tri-State Pawn and Jewelry on 29th St. in Huntington on July 18. The complaint says that Cremeans stole about $7,300 […]
wymt.com
One Knott County flood victim identified
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One flood victim in Knott County was identified. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, 50-year-old Eva Nicole “Nikki” Slone was killed during Thursday morning’s flood. Her daughter, Misty Franklin, said Slone went out in the floodwater to check on an elderly friend. Slone...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thelevisalazer.com
THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED FOR MURDER IN DEADLY SHOOTING IN BATH COUNTY
JULY 27, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. DEADLY TRIO? (PHOTOS FROM LEFT TO RIGHT): MICHAEL S.WALKER, 32, BRITTANY E. REED, 30, & CHRISTOPHER “ROOSTER” TURNER, 42; ALL THREE INDIVIDUALS OF WHOM WERE ARRESTED FOR MURDER, IN CONNECTION TO A DEADLY SHOOTING MID-MONDAY MORNING IN BATH COUNTY.
One injured after two-vehicle rollover crash in Milton
MILTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says a two-vehicle crash with entrapment occurred on South Main Street in Milton. The vehicle was turned on its topped, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers also say one person was trapped and freed, and one person was injured with a potential headwound. The call came in to 911 around […]
1039thebulldog.com
Pikeville Police arrest several on drug charges
Seventeen people have been arrested on drug-related offenses after. Pikeville Police triggered a roundup that followed months of investigation into drug dealing. Police broke out into four groups and brought EMTs with them in case of emergency as they served nearly 30 warrants related to drug trafficking. In addition to...
WSAZ
U.S. 60 reopens following two vehicle crash
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to dispatchers, around 4:20 Saturday afternoon, two vehicles crashed in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Milton. Dispatcher say one vehicle was flipped onto it’s roof. Milton Police Chief Joe Parsons says U.S. 60 was closed at Shaffer’s Drive-In due to this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAZ
Police officer faces drug charges, among others
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - An Ironton Police Department officer was arrested Wednesday night on charges, including aggravated possession of drugs, according to information from the Lawrence County Jail. Bradley Spoljaric, 29, faces domestic violence, aggravated possession of drugs, and tampering with evidence charges, the Ironton Police Department said Thursday in...
WSAZ
Fight over waffle maker ends with man shot
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fight over a waffle maker sent a man to the hospital Friday evening with a gunshot wound, Huntington Police on scene say. The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Marcum Terrace. Officers say the victim was shot in the...
q95fm.net
Former Mayor Of Prestonsburg Arrested On Charges Of Theft And Burglary
A former mayor of Prestonsburg, 65-year-old Jerry Fannin, was arrested on Monday on charges of felony theft and burglary. Fannin is accused of entering into a woman’s garage where he is said to have walked out, carrying several items with him. The items in question were said to be valued at over $1,000.
q95fm.net
One Inmate Recovered After Leaving Work Detail
One of the two Pike County inmates who walked away from a work detail is now back in custody after spending over a month running from law enforcement. 42-year-old Larry Foster, of Burnside, was booked into the Pike County Detention Center on Monday evening. Foster had previously been serving a...
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 7/27/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Dylan Douglas, 29, of Grayson, arrested by Olive Hill PD, serving a...
West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
wymt.com
WATCH: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, Kentucky Guards save 5 from flooding home
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wolfe County Search and Rescue shared a video of a swift water rescue of a family from the attic of a home. According to the group, five family members were trapped in the home’s attic and surrounded by rushing water. Wolfe County Swift Water techs broke through a window to gain access. A Kentucky Guard air evacuation team positioned a helicopter over the home.
wymt.com
Family identifies one of the victims killed by flooding in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 7-29-22 Update: We now know the name of one of the people killed in the flooding in Clay County. Family members tell us Walter Hinkle, 73, of Bullskin, died during the natural disaster. Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed a second death in Clay County during a...
Comments / 0