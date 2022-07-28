ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Vista, CA

4 dead, 6 hurt in major head-on Rio Vista crash that shut down notorious Delta highway

By Staff and wire reports
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u3SoB_0gwIuiDN00

RIO VISTA, Calif. — Four people were killed and six were injured in a head-on crash between a sedan and an SUV carrying a Mexican family of seven on a one-week California vacation, authorities said.

A large Chevrolet Suburban SUV and a mid-sized Honda Accord collided around 8 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 12 at Summerset in Rio Vista, roughly 33 miles northwest of Stockton, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. The highway is a major commuter route between Stockton and the Bay Area.

The crash on the two-lane highway notorious for collisions happened in the small city of Rio Vista, Rio Vista Police Chief John Mazer told reporters Thursday morning.

He said the three occupants of the sedan traveling in the westbound lane were killed after the driver went off the road, overcorrected, entered the eastbound lane and collided with the SUV. The driver and the rear passenger were ejected from the car, Mazer said in a statement Thursday.

The driver was identified as a 20-year-old man from Rancho Cordova, near Sacramento. The passengers killed were two 19-year-old women, including the owner of the car who is from Vacaville, Mazer said. Their identities were withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A passenger in the SUV, Laura Poiret, in her 70s, was also killed, Mazer said.

Six of her family members, including an 8-year-old girl, were injured and hospitalized in stable condition, he said.

Police found numerous opened alcoholic beverage containers at the crash scene near the sedan and were investigating whether drunk driving was a crash factor, said Mazer, who called the crash the worst he has seen on the highway.

While the speed limit on the stretch of Highway 12 where the accident happened is 55 mph, many people drive faster, Mazer said.

“People see wide open roads and they just go for it and often it ends like this,” he said.

Highway 12 was closed for several hours during the investigation until almost 1 a.m. Thursday, Caltrans said. The Rio Vista Police and Fire departments also responded, calling in additional staff to investigate.

“We would like to send our deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy,” Rio Vista police said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Record: 4 dead, 6 hurt in major head-on Rio Vista crash that shut down notorious Delta highway

