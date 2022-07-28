ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehouse Parish, LA

Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man; wanted for attempted murder charges and other offenses

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance in locating Dequanterio Dukes. According to deputies, Dukes is wanted for the following offenses:

  • Two counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder
  • Three counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Illegal Use of Weapons
  • Simple Battery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQ4Yu_0gwIu3Ix00

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Dukes, contact the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-281-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 318-388-2274.

MyArkLaMiss

