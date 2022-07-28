Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man; wanted for attempted murder charges and other offenses

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance in locating Dequanterio Dukes. According to deputies, Dukes is wanted for the following offenses:

Two counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder

Three counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Illegal Use of Weapons

Simple Battery

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Dukes, contact the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-281-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 318-388-2274.